More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

USMNT: Three things to watch for — USA vs. Serbia

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 27, 2017, 11:25 PM EST

With Bruce Arena set to make his (re-)debut as U.S. national team manager on Sunday (4 p.m. ET, versus Serbia), three things to keep an eye on as the USMNT gears up for the resumption of World Cup qualifying in March…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

The shape (and members) of the midfield

Arena is generally quite flexible when it comes to formations and tactics, which is to say he typically alters his system to get as many of his best players on the field as he can at one time, within reason. When you look at the roster for these games, the most intriguing unit on the field is undoubtedly central midfielders, within the realm of wondering, “what’s Bruce going to do with the lineup?”

Sacha Kljestan and Benny Feilhaber are maestro passers which the USMNT has desperately needed in its bid to become a possession-based, front-foot attacking side. They were, of course, left ou tin the cold by the former manager for far too long, and that (among other things) was eventually a large part of his undoing. Now, they’re both in the team, and both deserving of a place in the starting lineup — with any luck at all, we might even see them play together. These days, Kljestan is the purer no. 10 of the two, while Feilhaber has proven himself for three seasons running as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in MLS — their roles seemingly reversed from early days of their careers.

While the temptation will always be there to play Michael Bradley and Jermaine Jones together in the center of the park, we’ve 1) already seen that movie, and 2) know how that story ends. Bradley is unquestionably the more disciplined of the two, when instructed to sit in front of the backline, and his long-range passing dwarfs that of Jones, thus the most complete passing midfield in USMNT history could be realized over the next week, in games that count for nothing, which is precisely the time for such experiments.

[ MORE: Arena not panicking (yet) about USMNT’s place in WCQ ]

So, uh, who’s gonna play left back?

It’s a question that’s been asked for, well, basically an entire decade. Seven years ago, Carlos Bocanegra, a center back by nature, was holding down the left side of defense; Jonathan Bornstein got nearly 40 run-outs at the spot; DaMarcus Beasley was reborn a left back for the 2010 World Cup; the Brek Shea experiment fizzled out quickly; Greg Garza was (very) briefly the left back of the future; and more recently, Fabian Johnson, Matt Besler and Edgar Castillo marauded up and down sideline with varying degrees of success.

Too long, didn’t read: the USMNT hasn’t had a steady left back since Arena’s last tenure. A quick glance at the current roster reveals that it’s, well, still lots of the same names. Garza is back from a long-term hip injury, and having made a loan move to MLS expansion side Atlanta United this winter, is likely months from reaching anything resembling his best. Until then, it’s likely Johnson who’ll be played out of position to fill the void (Beasley his likeliest deputy), which is less of a problem now that Christian Pulisic has exploded onto the scene and made the left wing spot his own. Still, Johnson is 29 years old and will be 36 before the 2022 World Cup, so this is likely his final go-round. The door is open for anyone — literally, anyone — to step into the position and claim it as their own. Simply unearthing a capable left back for his successor could go down as Arena’s greatest achievement to date, and he’s already the man who took the Yanks to the 2002 World Cup semifinals quarterfinals (you will not be forgotten, Torsten Frings).

[ MORE: Altidore to join 100-caps club, but can he name the 16 others? ]

Who’s the no. 3 goalkeeper, once and for all?

Tim Howard and Brad Guzan seem set to tussle for the no. 1 and 2 goalkeepers’ jobs until they’re both bald rolling in wheelchairs, thus the age-old question rages on: who’s the deputy’s deputy?

Bill Hamid is the best of the bunch (don’t listen to anyone who tells you differently), but he left camp with a(nother) knee injury, and most are beginning to wonder whether or not he’ll ever be healthy enough to nail down a regular place in the USMNT, pre- or post-Howard/Guzan. That leaves Nick Rimando, David Bingham and Luis Robles, whom I rank in that order, from top to bottom. Sure, Rimando is 37 years old, and he’s lost a bit of the agility and quickness that allowed him to thrive as a 5-foot-10 athletic wonder in net, but he’s been managed closely by the staff at Real Salt Lake in an effort to slow the deterioration, and he’s the only one of the three listed above with more than two caps (he’s got 21).

West Ham sign Snodgrass from Hull for $13 million

Robert Snodgrass, West Ham United (Photo credit: West Ham United / Twitter: @WestHamUtd)
Photo credit: West Ham United / Twitter: @WestHamUtd
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 27, 2017, 10:04 PM EST

LONDON (AP) West Ham has made forward Robert Snodgrass its second signing of the January transfer window.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The 29-year-old Scot joined for $13 million from Premier League rival Sunderland on a contract through June 2020.

Defender Jose Fonte has also signed this month for Slaven Bilic‘s West Ham, which is 10th in the standings in its first season at London’s Olympic Stadium.

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundup | Wednesday | Tuesday | Monday ]

Snodgrass says “the owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can’t wait to get started. I feel this is a club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his caliber.”

Ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday, there is still uncertainty over the future of midfielder Dimitri Payet, who wants to return to Marseille.

VIDEO: USMNT’s newest 100-cap man names the 16 to precede him

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Jozy Altidore #17 of the United States dribbles the ball against Mexico in the first half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 27, 2017, 8:47 PM EST

100 caps for your national team — it’s an accomplishment of longevity that can hardly be dwarfed in the game of soccer, no matter where you’re from.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

When you look back through the U.S. national team’s history books, only 16 men have done it in the USMNT’s more than 100 years of existence. Suffice to say, you’re amongst elite company if you join the century club.

[ MORE: Arena not panicking (yet) about USMNT’s place in WCQ ]

On Sunday, when the USMNT takes on Serbia in its first game of 2017 (FULL PREVIEW), Jozy Altidore will become the latest member of the 100-caps club, provided he makes an appearance in Bruce Arena’s (re-)debut as USMNT head coach. As such, U.S. Soccer put Altidore to the test, to see if he could name the 16 Yanks who preceded him into the 100-club. It was…something of a struggle, but he got very, very close in the end.

USA vs. Serbia preview: Bruce’s USMNT (re-)debut

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JUNE 07: Midfielder Michael Bradley #4 of the United States congratulates forward Jozy Altidore #17 after Altidore's first half goal during the international friendly match against Nigeria at EverBank Field on June 7, 2014 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 27, 2017, 8:06 PM EST

You only get one chance to make a first impression, or so they say. That rule doesn’t apply to Bruce Arena, though, who’s less than 48 hours from making his re-debut as head coach of the U.S. national team.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

Fairly or unfairly, more concrete conclusions will be drawn from Arena’s first two games back in charge — friendlies against Serbia (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET) and Jamaica (next Friday) — than any other January camp fixtures in recent memory. With 2018 World Cup qualifying set to resume in March, the USMNT currently sits sixth out of six sides in CONCACAF’s Hexagonal round, with zero points from two games.

Thus, momentum and a cohesive unit must be realized with startling urgency. Without a single on of the USMNT’s European-based players available for the annual winter camp, it’s the MLS-based players, with whom Arena will be quite familiar thanks to his time as LA Galaxy head coach, who have the first crack at impressing the new boss.

[ MORE: Arena not panicking (yet) about USMNT’s place in WCQ ]

All the usual suspects retain their places — Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore (set to earn his 100th USMNT cap), Jermaine Jones and Alejandro Bedoya, to name a few — remain as holdovers from the Bob Bradley and Jurgen Klinsmann years, while a whole host of castaways and/or overlooked prospects return with a new lease on life — Benny Feilhaber, Dax McCarty and Sebastian Lletget, for example.

Arena named 31 players to the original roster as camp kicked off two weeks ago, before Kellyn Acosta, Matt Hedges and Kekuta Manneh departed earlier in the week, and six more players — Gyasi Zardes, Taylor Kemp, Keegan Rosenberry, Brian Rowe, Wil Trapp, and Chris Wondolowski — were released back to their club teams on Friday as the squad was whittled down to 23 players for Sunday and Friday’s friendlies.

FULL 23-MAN ROSTER

Goalkeepers: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna, MEX), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

Leicester salvage FA Cup draw to avoid elimination at Derby

DERBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Wes Morgan of Leicester City celebrates scoring his sides second goal during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Derby County and Leicester City at iPro Stadium on January 27, 2017 in Derby, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 27, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

DERBY, England (AP) Leicester relied on Wes Morgan‘s late goal to avoid an FA Cup humbling at second-tier side Derby on Friday, with the Premier League champions salvaging a 2-2 draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Morgan’s 86th minute-header ensured Leicester will have a replay next month, adding to the fixture burden for Claudio Ranieri‘s struggling side. Leicester is five points above the Premier League relegation zone but is preparing to resume its Champions League campaign against Sevilla.

As fourth-round weekend opened in the FA Cup, Leicester was gifted the perfect start at Pride Park when Darren Bent scored an own goal after eight minutes.

Bent sliced his attempted goal-line clearance into the net after Robert Huth‘s header struck Chris Baird and bounced toward the net.

[ MORE: Friday’s transfer rumor roundupThursday | Wednesday | Tuesday ]

“I don’t know what happened,” Bent said. “I lost concentration and tried to hit the ball as hard as I could and it flew into the net.”

Bent redeemed himself in the 21st minute by glancing home a header from Will Hughes’ clipped cross and Derby took the lead five minutes before halftime.

Craig Bryson won the ball 30 yards (meters) from goal before breaking into the penalty area past Morgan and sending a left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and into the far corner of the net.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri made an attacking change at halftime with Demarai Gray coming on for Christian Fuchs and the winger set up Morgan’s equalizer.

[ MORE: Wenger suspended 4 games for pushing referee ]

“It was a tough match,” Ranieri told the BBC. “We started well and scored but slowly we lost our calm. They played well and scored twice. In the second half we again started well and created two of three chances. It was tough to score but thankfully Morgan got one for us.

“We have to concentrate. Too many times we concede. We can only work and be more focused.”