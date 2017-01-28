More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Jozy Altidore #17 of the United States dribbles the ball against Diego Reyes #5 and Carlos Salcedo #3 of Mexico in the first half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Arena still confident USMNT will “qualify for the next World Cup”

By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 8:34 PM EST

The U.S. Men’s National Team dug itself an early hole in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, but with Bruce Arena once again in charge the second-term manager remains optimistic that his side will reach Russia in 2018.

As it stands, the USMNT is last in the Hexagonal with zero points through its opening two matches against Mexico and Costa Rica.

But Arena and co. must settle its several areas of concern ahead of March, when WCQ resumes with matches against Honduras and Panama.

The former LA Galaxy boss spoke ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Serbia, and stated that while the U.S. faces a difficult road ahead that it’s very much possible for his team to reach the World Cup for the eighth straight cycle.

“I’m very impressed with the players,” Arena said. “They’re good players. If organized correctly, pointed in the right direction, they can be successful.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we have a good pool of players in MLS and there’s no reason to believe that combining them with our other players abroad we can’t piece together a team and qualify for the next World Cup.”

The USMNT is currently made up of an MLS-heavy group, as has become the case during January camp, but Arena has the opportunity with both the Serbia and Jamaica friendlies to take a closer look at his team’s deficiencies before WCQ resumes.

Jermaine Jones and Timmy Chandler will each be suspended for the U.S. in March against Honduras meaning Arena must find suitable replacements at both outside back and central midfield.

While Chandler primarily plays at right back, the USMNT also has serious questions at left back, where the team has lacked depth for some time now. DaMarcus Beasley, Jorge Villafana and converted midfielder Graham Zusi all have the opportunity to impress and possibly put a stamp on one of the positions.

FA Cup preview: Three PL sides in action, Leeds visits fifth division Sutton

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Paul Pogba (R) and Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrate after the EFL Cup Semi-Final second leg match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on January 26, 2017 in Hull, England. Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate to reach the EFL Cup Final on 26 February. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

Saturday saw its share of surprises as Liverpool and Newcastle both fell victim to defeats, but what will Sunday’s action around the FA Cup have in store?

Three Premier League sides (Manchester United, Hull City and Watford) will all take the pitch as the fourth round winds to a close, while National League —England’s fifth flight — club Sutton United has a massive chance to reach the next phase of the competition when they host Leeds.

The Red Devils are the reigning holders in the competition but Wigan will look to play spoiler against Jose Mourinho’s side after winning three straight in all tournaments.

Hull managed to knock off Manchester United in the EFL Cup midweek but the Tigers still couldn’t advance to the final, so now the team’s attention must turn back to the PL as their survival is definitely uncertain to this point. The Tigers will take on a surging Fulham, who has worked its way into playoff contention in the Championship, so Marco Silva’s side will have a challenging road regardless of what lineup they put out.

Walter Mazzarri‘s Watford have struggled as of late, winning just once in their last nine matches, so Millwall should make most of its opportune encounter. Neil Harris’ side hasn’t lost since December so the Lions could potentially put Watford on upset alert.

Finally, Sutton looks to pull off a massive upset as they host Leeds, who currently reside fourth in the Championship. The U’s will look to have Gander Green Lane rocking on Sunday as the smallest club remaining attempts to spoil the party for the former FA Cup winners (1971-72).

Transfer rumor roundup: Rooney, Ighalo targeted by CSL, Foxes chase Ramirez

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United shoots during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

With the transfer window rapidly coming to a close, Premier League sides from top to bottom remain active in January.

— The Chinese Super League continues its attempt to poach the world’s biggest stars despite uncertainty over the league’s future spending habits.

Wayne Rooney has been offered over $1 million on a weekly basis to join the CSL, with several of the leagues sides reportedly interested in the veteran Manchester United attacker, according to the Sun.

The 31-year-old recently became United’s all-time leading goalscorer after surpassing 250 goals with the club.

— Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo is also being eyed by China with a reported offer of $28 million on the table for the Watford striker.

After netting 17 goals last season for the Hornets, Ighalo has found the back of the net just twice in the PL over the last 12 months.

— Leicester is reportedly willing to increase its offer to Middlesbrough in order to lure attacker Gaston Ramirez to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes saw their most recent bid rejected by the Boro, however, Ramirez has reportedly handed in a transfer request that would help aid his wishes to move on from the club.

Claudio Ranieri‘s side has also been forced to fend off CSL side Tianjin from poaching striker Islam Slimani, who is reportedly a heavy target from the east.

— The Red Devils have sold Sean Goss to Championship side Queens Park Rangers after the midfielder failed to make a first-team appearance for United since joining the club in 2012.

— Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday continue to the race to sign Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes, who was left out of his side’s matchday squad on Saturday in the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old has made just six appearances this season for the Boro after having scored on six occasions a season ago when the team made the jump to the PL.

La Liga & Serie A: Villareal rolls, Lazio stumbles against Chievo

ROME, ROMA - JANUARY 28: Alessandro Rossi of SS Lazio compete for the ball with Alessandro gamberini of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Olimpico on January 28, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 5:25 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Villareal 2-0 Granada

Bruno and Alvaro booked their names on the scoresheet at the Estadio El Madrigal to put Villareal comfortably into sixth place. Granada was held to no shots on target during the match, and the lack of finishing touch keeps the side at the bottom of La Liga on 10 points.

Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s men continue to struggle to find consistency in La Liga, and that proved to be the case again on Saturday at the Estadio Mendizorroza. Atletico struggled to break down the Alaves backline throughout the encounter, and the draw now puts the Rojiblancos seven points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table. Alaves currently sits 12th in Spain on 24 points and the side has now drawn three straight fixtures in all competitions.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Eibar 3-1 Deportivo La Coruna
Leganes 0-2 Celta Vigo

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Real Betis vs. Barcelona (6 a.m. ET)
Espanyol vs. Sevilla (10:15 a.m. ET)
Athletic Bilbao vs. Sporting Gijon (12:30 p.m. ET)
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad (2:45 p.m. ET)

Inter Milan 3-0 Pescara

Inter moved up to fourth in Serie A on Saturday after a convincing home effort over last-place Pescara. Danilo D’Ambrosio and João Mario both found the back of the net prior to the halftime whistle before Eder added a third for the hosts inside of the final 20 minutes of play.

Lazio 0-1 Chievo

Roberto Inglese scored in second-half stoppage time to lift Chievo into the top 10 in Italy’s top flight. Despite facing an onslaught of pressure from Lazio throughout the match, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 90th minute when Inglese knocked home Massimo Gobbi’s cross. Lazio currently sits fourth in Serie A on 40 points, eight behind league leaders Juventus.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Torino vs. Atalanta (6:30 a.m. ET)
Cagliari vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Crotone vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Fiorentina vs. Genoa (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Roma (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Juventus (9 a.m. ET)
Udinese vs. AC Milan (9 a.m. ET)
Napoli vs. Palermo (2:45 p.m. ET)

AFCON wrap: Cameroon edges Senegal on PKs, Burkina Faso advances

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Sadio Mane of Liverpool looks on prior the Pre-Season Friendly match between Huddersfield Town and Liverpool at the Galpharm Stadium on July 20, 2016 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 4:57 PM EST

While several of the tournament’s big boys have fallen out, two sides booked their tickets in the the African Cup of Nations semifinals on Saturday.

Burkina Faso 2-0 Tunisia

The Stallions scored twice inside the final nine minutes to give Burkina Faso the first spot in the AFCON semifinals.

Aristide Bance and Prejuce Nakoulma scored in the 81st and 84th minutes, respectively to keep Burkina Faso unbeaten in its four matches at this winter’s competition in Gabon.

Bance gave the Stallions the advantage after finishing a free kick just minutes after coming onto the pitch, while Nakoulma doubled the lead three minutes later after a rebound fell to the attacker.

Paulo Duarte’s side will take on the winner of Egypt-Morocco, who will meet on Sunday.

Senegal 0-0 (4-5 on PKs) Cameroon

Both sides mustered up chances in the first 120 minutes of play, but ultimately penalty kicks were what decided the second semifinalist.

After both sides converted from the penalty spot in the opening  rounds, Sadio Mane‘s miss left the door open for Cameroon, who then took full advantage of the opportunity.

Cameroon keeper Joseph Ondoa made six saves on the day, including one in the shootout, to help give his nation a place in the next round.

The Lions will meet the winner of Congo-Ghana in the semifinals.

Sunday schedule

Congo vs. Ghana — 11 a.m. ET
Egypt vs. Morocco — 2 p.m. ET