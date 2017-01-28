More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
CARSON, CA - AUGUST 23: David Villa #7 of New York City FC scores on a penalty kick against Los Angeles Galaxy during the second half at StubHub Center August 23, 2015, in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Exclusive: David Villa talks 2017 MLS season, La Liga title race and more

By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 3:00 PM EST

When David Villa arrived in New York City over two years ago the Spanish international was tasked with not only re-defining his playing career but also given the opportunity to help shape one of Major League Soccer’s newest franchises.

In just two full seasons in MLS, Villa has quickly established himself as one of the most successful additions to league in the Designated Player Era while also carrying NYCFC past several of its goals up until this point.

The 35-year-old has racked up 41 goals in 62 league appearances for the Bronx side, tied with New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips for the most in MLS since 2015.

In addition to his many talents on the soccer field, Villa is also an ambassador for go90 Soccer — where fans can stream matches from the top leagues live, legally, and without hidden fees or traditional subscriptions.

As part of his work with go90, Villa recently selected his top seven moments from the La Liga season over the first half of the season (all can be found below).

Pro Soccer Talk recently caught up with the former Barcelona attacker for an exclusive interview where he discussed his thoughts on the La Liga title race, his hopes for NYCFC during the upcoming season and much more.

Having played for several of Spain’s top sides in the past, including the Blaugrana and Atletico Madrid, Villa is no stranger to the rigors of competition in one of Europe’s top divisions.

Real Madrid currently holds a slim gap at the summit of La Liga, and Villa expects the race to continue down a narrow path until the very end of the current campaign.

“Of course, Real Madrid is having a great season, but with many matches to play, I’m sure that Sevilla, Barcelona and even Atletico de Madrid are going to fight hard for make things difficult for them,” Villa told PST.

“All the teams [in La Liga] play good soccer and the competition is very demanding. If you lose a couple of games you may not win the title and you’re also in danger of relegation.”

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

While his past endeavors in Spain were what made Villa the superstar name that has become known in households around the globe, the recent storm the veteran has brought to MLS has immediately put NYCFC on the map.

After having fallen short of the postseason in 2015, the club turned things around in a major way during its second season in MLS by not only qualifying for the playoffs but also earning a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference.

In addition to his team’s achievements, Villa was named MLS MVP after netting 23 goals and adding four assists for Patrick Vieira’s side.

For Villa though, his personal accolades have always taken a back seat to the overall success of the team that he represents.

“For me, the most important goal is to win collective titles with my team,” Villa told PST. “I will continue playing the best I can, and it would be great if finally I reach the golden boot, or the MVP, but it doesn’t make sense for me if we don’t perform well as a team.”

“Last year we improved a lot as a team and this season we need to continue growing. This is the third year of the team and we continue being a very young club, but NYCFC was born to win. We want to go one step further and try to compete for winning titles this season.

Villa also discussed his willingness to serve as the captain for NYCFC and his ability to set an example for the rest of the squad.

“During all my career I have enjoyed winning matches and titles. This is what I like much to do and is what I’m going to keep doing. I work every day to stay fit and try to help the team in the pitch and also outside the field.”

Much of NYCFC’s success of the club’s success in its brief existence can be traced to Villa’s contributions, however, in order for the team to take the next leap the Spaniard will need some assistance from the rest of the squad.

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 08: David Villa #7 of New York City FC is seen during an MLS soccer match between the New York City FC and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on March 8, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. This was the first game for both teams and the final score was 1-1.(Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

With second-leading goalscorer Frank Lampard no longer on the team, young players like Jack Harrison, Khiry Shelton and first-round draft pick Jonathan Lewis will be expected to carry a significant load in 2017.

Over the offseason, NYCFC has lost five regular starters from last year, including Lampard, Andoni Iraola and goalkeeper Josh Saunders, but Villa isn’t concerned about the squad’s current makeup and insists that he has confidence in the current crop of players.

“We trust our sporting director [Claudio Reyna] and all the technical staff and also feel confident as we are adding interesting new players to the roster,” Villa said. “The most important thing is to have a strong team, and we are going to be better with hard work in the preseason, and likely with other new players to come before March.

The mantra for the club over recent months has been that youth will be the key for Vieira’s team moving forward, and NYCFC’s latest roster proves that.

Vieira’s group features just three players over the age of 30, two of whom serve as Designated Players (Villa and Andrea Pirlo).

“Most importantly this year, we are going to add more young players in the roster,” Villa said. “They are hungry to succeed and I’m sure that we are going to watch some good performances for these young players.”

Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig, Bayern win; Alaba scores gorgeous free kick (video)

Bayern's David Alaba, up, celebrates his free kick goal with first scorer Arjen Robben during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

The Bundesliga’s only hopes for a multi-horse title race are Bayern Munich hitting a significant slump or RB Leipzig continuing to consistently win in its first season in the top flight.

The former doesn’t look likely, and fortunately Leipzig is cooperating.

RB Leipzig 2-1 Hoffenheim

On paper, it was going to be the match of the weekend and in many ways it failed to disappoint. Nadiem Amiri have the visitors the lead after 18 minutes, only for Timo Werner to set it level before the break.

Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer then swung the table gap in favor of Leipzig with a second half goal. A Leipzig loss would’ve pulled Hoffenheim within five points of second place. Sabitzer’s goal makes the gap between Leipzig and their fourth-placed visitors 11 points.

Darmstadt 1-6 Koln

USMNT striker Terrence Boyd’s first match as a Darmstadt striker was memorable but not in a good way. Koln put three goals on each side of Sidney Sam’s 66th minute penalty, battering Darmstadt behind a brace from Japanese strike Yuya Osako.

Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich

It was 1-1 and Bremen was hopeful of securing a point against the leaders until, well… David Alaba, you do you.

Elsewhere
Schalke 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday
Wolfsburg 1-2 Augsburg
Ingolstadt 3-1 Hamburg
Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 18 14 3 1 42 11 31 7-2-0 7-1-1 45
 RB Leipzig 18 13 3 2 36 16 20 8-1-0 5-2-2 42
 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 9 5 4 23 15 8 5-3-0 4-2-4 32
 1899 Hoffenheim 18 7 10 1 31 19 12 4-5-0 3-5-1 31
 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 6 3 37 20 17 5-3-0 3-3-3 30
 Hertha BSC Berlin 17 9 3 5 25 19 6 7-0-1 2-3-4 30
 1. FC Köln 18 7 8 3 27 16 11 4-4-0 3-4-3 29
 Bayer Leverkusen 18 7 3 8 28 28 0 4-2-4 3-1-4 24
 SC Freiburg 17 7 2 8 22 29 -7 5-0-3 2-2-5 23
 FC Schalke 04 18 6 3 9 21 20 1 5-1-4 1-2-5 21
 FSV Mainz 05 17 6 3 8 26 30 -4 4-2-2 2-1-6 21
 FC Augsburg 18 5 6 7 15 20 -5 2-3-4 3-3-3 21
 Mönchengladbach 18 5 5 8 18 27 -9 4-3-2 1-2-6 20
 VfL Wolfsburg 18 5 4 9 17 26 -9 2-2-6 3-2-3 19
 Werder Bremen 18 4 4 10 22 38 -16 3-1-6 1-3-4 16
 FC Ingolstadt 04 18 4 3 11 17 29 -12 2-2-5 2-1-6 15
 Hamburger SV 18 3 4 11 15 35 -20 2-2-4 1-2-7 13
 Darmstadt 18 2 3 13 12 36 -24 2-3-5 0-0-8 9

Two goals, assist, Salt Bae celebration for Welbeck (video)

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal controlls the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2017, 1:26 PM EST

Danny Welbeck is feeling it, in form and and ready to meme.

The Arsenal striker scored two goals and added an assist in the first half at Southampton in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round match at St. Mary’s.

Saints played midweek, and are fielding a very young and inexperienced lineup. Arsenal isn’t quite as young, and Welbeck is on fire.

It’s a good thing that salt doesn’t really burn all that well, because Welbeck pulled out a little “Salt Bae” celebration.

Stoke’s Berahino apologizes to WBA fans, explains frustration

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Saido Berahino looks at his new Stoke City shirt during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2017, 1:02 PM EST

If speculation regarding Saido Berahino‘s status at West Bromwich Albion felt endless to you, imagine how it felt for the player (and his club).

The new Stoke City striker has been the subject of all sorts of gossip: transfer, immatury, fitness, attitude, foreign substances. Now freed to a new home, Berahino has spoken out about his frustration.

After all, Berahino saw several big money bids come from Spurs despite his issues.Tony Pulis rarely played him. Why didn’t they sell him?

“No-one ever sat me down and told me,” Berahino said.

Berahino, 23, says that may have fueled some of his issues, that he felt “very lost” without regular playing time.

From the BBC:

“Of course I have got some regrets – obviously I could have handled it much better. You live and learn, I guess,” Berahino added.

“I take all my actions, all the wrong things that I did, and, as I’ve said before, the West Brom fans deserve an apology from me for the way I’ve gone on.”

Berahino had a 14-goal Premier League campaign under his belt at the age of 21, but scored only four times last season and appeared only four times this season.

Here’s hoping for better, on-and-off the field.

FA Cup wrap: A day for the underdogs, though Man City, Chelsea cruise

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur scors his sides first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2017, 12:05 PM EST

Lower league sides Oxford United, and Lincoln City joined Wolverhampton Wanderers as clubs to earn memorable FA Cup wins during Saturday’s fourth round.

Wycombe Wanderers nearly made the headline of the day when they led Spurs 2-0 and 3-2 at White Hart Lane, but Heung-Min Son took advantage of a baffling amount of stoppage time to earn a 4-3 win for Spurs.

Liverpool had fallen to Wolves earlier, setting the tone for the day. One more Saturday match remains: Southampton vs. Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Paul Hayes scored twice in the first half, the second on a questionable penalty given away by USMNT prospect Cameron Carter-Vickers, as Wycombe built a shock 2-0 lead at White Hart Lane. Yet a Heung-Min Son 60th minute goal and a Vincent Janssen penalty four minutes later knotted the tie.

All set, right? Wrong. Garry Thompson scored with just minutes to spare, only to see Spurs substitute Dele Alli knock in an equalizer. Son scored again in the sixth minute of stoppage time to set Tottenham up for the fifth round, and save Spurs a trip to Buckinghamshire.

Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

Selhurst Park again found little joy, as Sam Allardyce‘s reign refuses to turn over. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Yaya Toure scored for City.

Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

Brentford has moments for the visiting crowd, but never looked like it would force a replay. Willian, Pedro, and Branislav Ivanovic scored as the Blues cruised into the fifth round. Michy Batshuayi converted a late penalty to provide the final score line.

Oxford United 3-0 Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies trotted out a variety of young prospects and second-choice players, and the League One hosts relished the spoils. Kane Hemmings and Curtis Nelson scored for the U’s.

Kane Hemmings (bottom) of Oxford United celebrates scoring the opening goal  (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Full schedule

Friday
Derby County 2-2 Leicester City — RECAP

Saturday
Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton — RECAP
Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool
Burnley 2-0 Bristol City
Rochdale 0-4 Huddersfield Town
Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. EDT
Southampton 0-5 ArsenalWelbeck goes off

Sunday
Millwall vs. Watford — 7 a.m. EDT
Fulham vs. Hull City — 7:30 a.m. EDT
Sutton United vs. Leeds United — 9 a.m. EDT
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic — 11 a.m. EDT