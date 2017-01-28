FA Cup preview: Three PL sides in action, Leeds visits fifth division Sutton

Saturday saw its share of surprises as Liverpool and Newcastle both fell victim to defeats, but what will Sunday’s action around the FA Cup have in store?

Three Premier League sides (Manchester United, Hull City and Watford) will all take the pitch as the fourth round winds to a close, while National League —England’s fifth flight — club Sutton United has a massive chance to reach the next phase of the competition when they host Leeds.

The Red Devils are the reigning holders in the competition but Wigan will look to play spoiler against Jose Mourinho’s side after winning three straight in all tournaments.

Hull managed to knock off Manchester United in the EFL Cup midweek but the Tigers still couldn’t advance to the final, so now the team’s attention must turn back to the PL as their survival is definitely uncertain to this point. The Tigers will take on a surging Fulham, who has worked its way into playoff contention in the Championship, so Marco Silva’s side will have a challenging road regardless of what lineup they put out.

Walter Mazzarri‘s Watford have struggled as of late, winning just once in their last nine matches, so Millwall should make most of its opportune encounter. Neil Harris’ side hasn’t lost since December so the Lions could potentially put Watford on upset alert.

Finally, Sutton looks to pull off a massive upset as they host Leeds, who currently reside fourth in the Championship. The U’s will look to have Gander Green Lane rocking on Sunday as the smallest club remaining attempts to spoil the party for the former FA Cup winners (1971-72).