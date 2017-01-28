FA Cup: Spurs trail League Two side Wycombe 2-0 at half

Click to email (Opens in new window)

First Liverpool, now Spurs?

League Two side Wycombe Wanderers have a shock 2-0 lead over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round match at White Hart Lane.

Spurs young backs Josh Onomah and Cameron Carter-Vickers, the latter a USMNT prospect, have helped put the hosts in their hole. Onomah mishit a clearance that Paul Hayes volleyed home, and CCV conceded a penalty that Hayes finished for the 2-0 lead.

Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son, and Eric Dier are among the regulars on the pitch for Spurs.

Elsewhere, Chelsea leads Brentford 2-0 on goals from Willian and Pedro. Raheem Sterling has Man City leading Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park, Burnley is up 1-0 on Bristol City, and Blackburn has a 2-0 lead on Blackpool.

Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion also lead, while several matches are 0-0.

Saints and Arsenal finish the day’s slate at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

