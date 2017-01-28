FA Cup: Spurs trail League Two side Wycombe 2-0 at half

First Liverpool, now Spurs?
League Two side Wycombe Wanderers have a shock 2-0 lead over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round match at White Hart Lane.
Spurs young backs Josh Onomah and Cameron Carter-Vickers, the latter a USMNT prospect, have helped put the hosts in their hole. Onomah mishit a clearance that Paul Hayes volleyed home, and CCV conceded a penalty that Hayes finished for the 2-0 lead.
Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son, and Eric Dier are among the regulars on the pitch for Spurs.
Elsewhere, Chelsea leads Brentford 2-0 on goals from Willian and Pedro. Raheem Sterling has Man City leading Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park, Burnley is up 1-0 on Bristol City, and Blackburn has a 2-0 lead on Blackpool.
Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion also lead, while several matches are 0-0.
Saints and Arsenal finish the day’s slate at 12:30 p.m. EDT.
Liverpool has one win in eight 2017 matches after Wolverhampton came into Anfield and knocked the Reds out of the FA Cup.
Jurgen Klopp‘s weakened lineup will be an excuse for many, but Liverpool lost to a Wolverhampton side which made seven changes itself.
And the Reds were poor.
Calling it a “very bad performance” and claiming “100 percent” responsibility, Klopp spoke out following the 2-1 home cup ouster.
From the BBC:
“We were very bad. We started badly and it didn’t really get better. Everyone saw it. There are not a lot of good things to say about this game. It’s difficult to explain.
…
“In the second half it was better, but really it was not possible to be worse. I’ve not got a lot more to say.
“I am responsible for the line-up. I am not allowed to blame a single player. Of course you see them and you learn a lot about them in situations like this too, but I am responsible.”
Klopp said the team won’t dwell on this loss, its fourth of 2017 against one win and three draws.
“I am angry but that is not enough,” he said. “We have to ‘collect the bones’, and to recover and strike back 100 percent.”
Again, like the previous round’s struggles against Plymouth Argyle, this was not full strength Liverpool by a long shot. But when measured against the EFL Cup semi defeats and disappointing league form, it matters for something.
For 45 minutes, Wolverhampton played the role of Liverpool at Anfield.
Wolves took advantage of a weakened Reds side on Saturday to walk away with a 2-1 win and a fifth round berth in the 2016-17 FA Cup.
Richard Stearman scored 51 seconds into the game off a Helder Costa free kick, and Andreas Weimann made it 2-0 before the break.
Divock Origi slotted an 86th minute goal for Liverpool when Daniel Sturridge nodded a corner back across goal. The Reds are 1W-3D-4L since the calendar turned to 2017.
Stearman flirted with offside to score his goal, one that put the Reds on the back foot almost instantly. Loris Karius is regretting not coming out to snare the orb.
Liverpool started backup keeper Loris Karius to go with lesser-used players Connor Randall, Ovie Ejaria, and Ben Woodburn.
Origi, Roberto Firmino, and Georginio Wijnaldum were in the Starting XI. No surprise that Philippe Coutinho entered the fray for Randall at the break.
The Reds were much better in the second half, but still off by strides. Alberto Moreno‘s promising run ended in a 61st minute goal kick.
Klopp turned to Sturridge, taking off Firmino. The striker helped the Reds pull back within one.
West Ham’s FA Cup ouster in the third round has Irons star Michail Antonio available to make the media rounds on this fourth round match day.
Hanging out in the Sky Sports studios, Antonio was asked about Dimitri Payet‘s refusal to play for the club in the hopes of engineering a transfer. He’s most often linked with Marseille and a return for family reasons.
Antonio paints the picture of a squad that doesn’t really care for the off-field drama, and of a star in Payet who wasn’t exactly arranging team meals.
From Sky Sports (Watch the video here):
“I believe with all the negativity happening outside. All they’re doing is talking about Dimi, and what he’s done, stuff like that, and they’re forgetting that there’s a squad there. We’ve kinda dug in together and said, ‘You know what? Forget all the negativity that’s happening. Let’s bring some positivity back to the club.”
…
“I’ve not really spoken to him myself. The only time I really spoke to him was around the training ground where we had casual conversations, so I’ve not really had the opportunity to speak to him.”
Antonio has had a wonderful season with the Irons, the 26-year-old posting eight goals and five assists in the Premier League. The versatile right wing has also played right back and left wing this season.
With Robert Snodgrass in, Payet feels as good as gone.
Struggling Liverpool opened a Saturday full of FA Cup action, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men behind against visiting Wolverhampton after 55 seconds and out of the competition less than two hours later.
The Premier League nearly saw an upset on Friday, when Leicester City needed a late Wes Morgan goal to force a replay with hosts Derby County.
Full schedule
Derby County 2-2 Leicester City — RECAP
Saturday
Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton — RECAP
10 a.m. EDT
Chelsea vs. Brentford
Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Blackburn Rovers vs. Blackpool
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Burnley vs. Bristol City
Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town
Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Oxford United vs. Newcastle United
12:30 p.m. EDT
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Sunday
Millwall vs. Watford — 7 a.m. EDT
Fulham vs. Hull City — 7:30 a.m. EDT
Sutton United vs. Leeds United — 9 a.m. EDT
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic — 11 a.m. EDT