FA Cup wrap: A day for the underdogs, though Man City, Chelsea cruise

Lower league sides Oxford United, and Lincoln City joined Wolverhampton Wanderers as clubs to earn memorable FA Cup wins during Saturday’s fourth round.
Wycombe Wanderers nearly made the headline of the day when they led Spurs 2-0 and 3-2 at White Hart Lane, but Heung-Min Son took advantage of a baffling amount of stoppage time to earn a 4-3 win for Spurs.
Liverpool had fallen to Wolves earlier, setting the tone for the day. One more Saturday match remains: Southampton vs. Arsenal.
Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers
Paul Hayes scored twice in the first half, the second on a questionable penalty given away by USMNT prospect Cameron Carter-Vickers, as Wycombe built a shock 2-0 lead at White Hart Lane. Yet a Heung-Min Son 60th minute goal and a Vincent Janssen penalty four minutes later knotted the tie.
All set, right? Wrong. Garry Thompson scored with just minutes to spare, only to see Spurs substitute Dele Alli knock in an equalizer. Son scored again in the sixth minute of stoppage time to set Tottenham up for the fifth round, and save Spurs a trip to Buckinghamshire.
Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City
Selhurst Park again found little joy, as Sam Allardyce‘s reign refuses to turn over. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Yaya Toure scored for City.
Chelsea 4-0 Brentford
Brentford has moments for the visiting crowd, but never looked like it would force a replay. Willian, Pedro, and Branislav Ivanovic scored as the Blues cruised into the fifth round. Michy Batshuayi converted a late penalty to provide the final score line.
Oxford United 3-0 Newcastle United
Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies trotted out a variety of young prospects and second-choice players, and the League One hosts relished the spoils. Kane Hemmings and Curtis Nelson scored for the U’s.
Full schedule
Friday
Derby County 2-2 Leicester City — RECAP
Saturday
Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton — RECAP
Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool
Burnley 2-0 Bristol City
Rochdale 0-4 Huddersfield Town
Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m. EDT
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Sunday
Millwall vs. Watford — 7 a.m. EDT
Fulham vs. Hull City — 7:30 a.m. EDT
Sutton United vs. Leeds United — 9 a.m. EDT
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic — 11 a.m. EDT