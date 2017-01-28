FA Cup wrap: A day for the underdogs, though Man City, Chelsea cruise

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Lower league sides Oxford United, and Lincoln City joined Wolverhampton Wanderers as clubs to earn memorable FA Cup wins during Saturday’s fourth round.

Wycombe Wanderers nearly made the headline of the day when they led Spurs 2-0 and 3-2 at White Hart Lane, but Heung-Min Son took advantage of a baffling amount of stoppage time to earn a 4-3 win for Spurs.

Liverpool had fallen to Wolves earlier, setting the tone for the day. One more Saturday match remains: Southampton vs. Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Paul Hayes scored twice in the first half, the second on a questionable penalty given away by USMNT prospect Cameron Carter-Vickers, as Wycombe built a shock 2-0 lead at White Hart Lane. Yet a Heung-Min Son 60th minute goal and a Vincent Janssen penalty four minutes later knotted the tie.

All set, right? Wrong. Garry Thompson scored with just minutes to spare, only to see Spurs substitute Dele Alli knock in an equalizer. Son scored again in the sixth minute of stoppage time to set Tottenham up for the fifth round, and save Spurs a trip to Buckinghamshire.

Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

Selhurst Park again found little joy, as Sam Allardyce‘s reign refuses to turn over. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Yaya Toure scored for City.

Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

Brentford has moments for the visiting crowd, but never looked like it would force a replay. Willian, Pedro, and Branislav Ivanovic scored as the Blues cruised into the fifth round. Michy Batshuayi converted a late penalty to provide the final score line.

Oxford United 3-0 Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies trotted out a variety of young prospects and second-choice players, and the League One hosts relished the spoils. Kane Hemmings and Curtis Nelson scored for the U’s.

Full schedule



Friday

Derby County 2-2 Leicester City — RECAP

Saturday

Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton — RECAP

Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley

Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool

Burnley 2-0 Bristol City

Rochdale 0-4 Huddersfield Town

Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. EDT

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Sunday

Millwall vs. Watford — 7 a.m. EDT

Fulham vs. Hull City — 7:30 a.m. EDT

Sutton United vs. Leeds United — 9 a.m. EDT

Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic — 11 a.m. EDT

