Klopp rips Liverpool after another home loss

Liverpool has one win in eight 2017 matches after Wolverhampton came into Anfield and knocked the Reds out of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp‘s weakened lineup will be an excuse for many, but Liverpool lost to a Wolverhampton side which made seven changes itself.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 1-2 Wolves ]

And the Reds were poor.

Calling it a “very bad performance” and claiming “100 percent” responsibility, Klopp spoke out following the 2-1 home cup ouster.

From the BBC:

“We were very bad. We started badly and it didn’t really get better. Everyone saw it. There are not a lot of good things to say about this game. It’s difficult to explain. … “In the second half it was better, but really it was not possible to be worse. I’ve not got a lot more to say. “I am responsible for the line-up. I am not allowed to blame a single player. Of course you see them and you learn a lot about them in situations like this too, but I am responsible.”

Klopp said the team won’t dwell on this loss, its fourth of 2017 against one win and three draws.

“I am angry but that is not enough,” he said. “We have to ‘collect the bones’, and to recover and strike back 100 percent.”

Again, like the previous round’s struggles against Plymouth Argyle, this was not full strength Liverpool by a long shot. But when measured against the EFL Cup semi defeats and disappointing league form, it matters for something.

