ROME, ROMA - JANUARY 28: Alessandro Rossi of SS Lazio compete for the ball with Alessandro gamberini of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Olimpico on January 28, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images

La Liga & Serie A: Villareal rolls, Lazio stumbles against Chievo

By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 5:25 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Villareal 2-0 Granada

Bruno and Alvaro booked their names on the scoresheet at the Estadio El Madrigal to put Villareal comfortably into sixth place. Granada was held to no shots on target during the match, and the lack of finishing touch keeps the side at the bottom of La Liga on 10 points.

Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s men continue to struggle to find consistency in La Liga, and that proved to be the case again on Saturday at the Estadio Mendizorroza. Atletico struggled to break down the Alaves backline throughout the encounter, and the draw now puts the Rojiblancos seven points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table. Alaves currently sits 12th in Spain on 24 points and the side has now drawn three straight fixtures in all competitions.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Eibar 3-1 Deportivo La Coruna
Leganes 0-2 Celta Vigo

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Real Betis vs. Barcelona (6 a.m. ET)
Espanyol vs. Sevilla (10:15 a.m. ET)
Athletic Bilbao vs. Sporting Gijon (12:30 p.m. ET)
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad (2:45 p.m. ET)

Inter Milan 3-0 Pescara

Inter moved up to fourth in Serie A on Saturday after a convincing home effort over last-place Pescara. Danilo D’Ambrosio and João Mario both found the back of the net prior to the halftime whistle before Eder added a third for the hosts inside of the final 20 minutes of play.

Lazio 0-1 Chievo

Roberto Inglese scored in second-half stoppage time to lift Chievo into the top 10 in Italy’s top flight. Despite facing an onslaught of pressure from Lazio throughout the match, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 90th minute when Inglese knocked home Massimo Gobbi’s cross. Lazio currently sits fourth in Serie A on 40 points, eight behind league leaders Juventus.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Torino vs. Atalanta (6:30 a.m. ET)
Cagliari vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Crotone vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Fiorentina vs. Genoa (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Roma (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Juventus (9 a.m. ET)
Udinese vs. AC Milan (9 a.m. ET)
Napoli vs. Palermo (2:45 p.m. ET)

Transfer rumor roundup: Rooney, Ighalo targeted by CSL, Foxes chase Ramirez

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United shoots during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

With the transfer window rapidly coming to a close, Premier League sides from top to bottom remain active in January.

— The Chinese Super League continues its attempt to poach the world’s biggest stars despite uncertainty over the league’s future spending habits.

Wayne Rooney has been offered over $1 million on a weekly basis to join the CSL, with several of the leagues sides reportedly interested in the veteran Manchester United attacker, according to the Sun.

The 31-year-old recently became United’s all-time leading goalscorer after surpassing 250 goals with the club.

— Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo is also being eyed by China with a reported offer of $28 million on the table for the Watford striker.

After netting 17 goals last season for the Hornets, Ighalo has found the back of the net just twice in the PL over the last 12 months.

— Leicester is reportedly willing to increase its offer to Middlesbrough in order to lure attacker Gaston Ramirez to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes saw their most recent bid rejected by the Boro, however, Ramirez has reportedly handed in a transfer request that would help aid his wishes to move on from the club.

Claudio Ranieri‘s side has also been forced to fend off CSL side Tianjin from poaching striker Islam Slimani, who is reportedly a heavy target from the east.

— The Red Devils have sold Sean Goss to Championship side Queens Park Rangers after the midfielder failed to make a first-team appearance for United since joining the club in 2012.

— Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday continue to the race to sign Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes, who was left out of his side’s matchday squad on Saturday in the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old has made just six appearances this season for the Boro after having scored on six occasions a season ago when the team made the jump to the PL.

AFCON wrap: Cameroon edges Senegal on PKs, Burkina Faso advances

Guardian Sport/Twitter
Twitter/Guardian sport (@guardian_sport)
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 4:57 PM EST

While several of the tournament’s big boys have fallen out, two sides booked their tickets in the the African Cup of Nations semifinals on Saturday.

Burkina Faso 2-0 Tunisia

The Stallions scored twice inside the final nine minutes to give Burkina Faso the first spot in the AFCON semifinals.

Aristide Bance and Prejuce Nakoulma scored in the 81st and 84th minutes, respectively to keep Burkina Faso unbeaten in its four matches at this winter’s competition in Gabon.

Bance gave the Stallions the advantage after finishing a free kick just minutes after coming onto the pitch, while Nakoulma doubled the lead three minutes later after a rebound fell to the attacker.

Paulo Duarte’s side will take on the winner of Egypt-Morocco, who will meet on Sunday.

Senegal 0-0 (4-5 on PKs) Cameroon

Both sides mustered up chances in the first 120 minutes of play, but ultimately penalty kicks were what decided the second semifinalist.

After both sides converted from the penalty spot in the opening  rounds, Sadio Mane‘s miss left the door open for Cameroon, who then took full advantage of the opportunity.

Cameroon keeper Joseph Ondoa made six saves on the day, including one in the shootout, to help give his nation a place in the next round.

The Lions will meet the winner of Congo-Ghana in the semifinals.

Sunday schedule

Congo vs. Ghana — 11 a.m. ET
Egypt vs. Morocco — 2 p.m. ET

Roma signs midfielder Clement Grenier on loan from Lyon

SEVILLE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Clement Grenier (L) of Olympique Lyonnais is challenged by Joan Verdu of Real Betis Balompie during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Real Betis Balompie and Olympique Lyonnais held on September 19, 2013 at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Jorge Guerrero/EuroFootball/Getty Images)
Jorge Guerrero/EuroFootball/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 28, 2017, 4:21 PM EST

ROME (AP) Roma has signed France midfielder Clement Grenier on loan from Lyon until June, with the option to make the deal permanent.

The Serie A club said on Saturday that Grenier will wear the No. 7 shirt, which became free following the departure of Juan Iturbe to Torino on loan this month.

Grenier was one of Lyon’s best players in the 2013-14 season, and earned five France caps on the back of some impressive performances. He was selected for the 2014 World Cup squad but had to pull out through injury just before the tournament.

There was more bad luck when he took more time than was expected to recover from a groin injury in August 2014, with further complications keeping him out until April 2015.

An outstanding free kick-taker, Grenier scored 18 goals in 152 games for Lyon, several of them long-range free kicks.

The midfielder, who turned 26 this month, has made only four substitute appearances in the league for Lyon this season.

He was one of France’s best players when it won the Under-19 European Championship in 2010.

Exclusive: David Villa talks 2017 MLS season, La Liga title race and more

CARSON, CA - AUGUST 23: David Villa #7 of New York City FC scores on a penalty kick against Los Angeles Galaxy during the second half at StubHub Center August 23, 2015, in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 3:00 PM EST

When David Villa arrived in New York City over two years ago the Spanish international was tasked with not only re-defining his playing career but also given the opportunity to help shape one of Major League Soccer’s newest franchises.

In just two full seasons in MLS, Villa has quickly established himself as one of the most successful additions to league in the Designated Player Era while also carrying NYCFC past several of its goals up until this point.

The 35-year-old has racked up 41 goals in 62 league appearances for the Bronx side, tied with New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips for the most in MLS since 2015.

In addition to his many talents on the soccer field, Villa is also an ambassador for go90 Soccer — where fans can stream matches from the top leagues live, legally, and without hidden fees or traditional subscriptions.

Go90 has also released a new instant highlights feature which can be found at @go90Sports on Twitter.

As part of his work with go90, Villa recently selected his top seven moments from the La Liga season over the first half of the season (all can be found below).

[ Villa’s picks: No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, No. 6, No. 7 ]

Pro Soccer Talk recently caught up with the former Barcelona attacker for an exclusive interview where he discussed his thoughts on the La Liga title race, his hopes for NYCFC during the upcoming season and much more.

Having played for several of Spain’s top sides in the past, including the Blaugrana and Atletico Madrid, Villa is no stranger to the rigors of competition in one of Europe’s top divisions.

Real Madrid currently holds a slim gap at the summit of La Liga, and Villa expects the race to continue down a narrow path until the very end of the current campaign.

“Of course, Real Madrid is having a great season, but with many matches to play, I’m sure that Sevilla, Barcelona and even Atletico de Madrid are going to fight hard for make things difficult for them,” Villa told PST.

“All the teams [in La Liga] play good soccer and the competition is very demanding. If you lose a couple of games you may not win the title and you’re also in danger of relegation.”

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

While his past endeavors in Spain were what made Villa the superstar name that has become known in households around the globe, the recent storm the veteran has brought to MLS has immediately put NYCFC on the map.

After having fallen short of the postseason in 2015, the club turned things around in a major way during its second season in MLS by not only qualifying for the playoffs but also earning a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference.

In addition to his team’s achievements, Villa was named MLS MVP after netting 23 goals and adding four assists for Patrick Vieira’s side.

For Villa though, his personal accolades have always taken a back seat to the overall success of the team that he represents.

“For me, the most important goal is to win collective titles with my team,” Villa told PST. “I will continue playing the best I can, and it would be great if finally I reach the golden boot, or the MVP, but it doesn’t make sense for me if we don’t perform well as a team.”

“Last year we improved a lot as a team and this season we need to continue growing. This is the third year of the team and we continue being a very young club, but NYCFC was born to win. We want to go one step further and try to compete for winning titles this season.

Villa also discussed his willingness to serve as the captain for NYCFC and his ability to set an example for the rest of the squad.

“During all my career I have enjoyed winning matches and titles. This is what I like much to do and is what I’m going to keep doing. I work every day to stay fit and try to help the team in the pitch and also outside the field.”

Much of NYCFC’s success of the club’s success in its brief existence can be traced to Villa’s contributions, however, in order for the team to take the next leap the Spaniard will need some assistance from the rest of the squad.

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 08: David Villa #7 of New York City FC is seen during an MLS soccer match between the New York City FC and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on March 8, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. This was the first game for both teams and the final score was 1-1.(Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

With second-leading goalscorer Frank Lampard no longer on the team, young players like Jack Harrison, Khiry Shelton and first-round draft pick Jonathan Lewis will be expected to carry a significant load in 2017.

Over the offseason, NYCFC has lost five regular starters from last year, including Lampard, Andoni Iraola and goalkeeper Josh Saunders, but Villa isn’t concerned about the squad’s current makeup and insists that he has confidence in the current crop of players.

“We trust our sporting director [Claudio Reyna] and all the technical staff and also feel confident as we are adding interesting new players to the roster,” Villa said. “The most important thing is to have a strong team, and we are going to be better with hard work in the preseason, and likely with other new players to come before March.

The mantra for the club over recent months has been that youth will be the key for Vieira’s team moving forward, and NYCFC’s latest roster proves that.

Vieira’s group features just three players over the age of 30, two of whom serve as Designated Players (Villa and Andrea Pirlo).

“Most importantly this year, we are going to add more young players in the roster,” Villa said. “They are hungry to succeed and I’m sure that we are going to watch some good performances for these young players.”