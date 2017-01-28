La Liga & Serie A: Villareal rolls, Lazio stumbles against Chievo

Bruno and Alvaro booked their names on the scoresheet at the Estadio El Madrigal to put Villareal comfortably into sixth place. Granada was held to no shots on target during the match, and the lack of finishing touch keeps the side at the bottom of La Liga on 10 points.
Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone’s men continue to struggle to find consistency in La Liga, and that proved to be the case again on Saturday at the Estadio Mendizorroza. Atletico struggled to break down the Alaves backline throughout the encounter, and the draw now puts the Rojiblancos seven points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table. Alaves currently sits 12th in Spain on 24 points and the side has now drawn three straight fixtures in all competitions.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Eibar 3-1 Deportivo La Coruna
Leganes 0-2 Celta Vigo
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Real Betis vs. Barcelona (6 a.m. ET)
Espanyol vs. Sevilla (10:15 a.m. ET)
Athletic Bilbao vs. Sporting Gijon (12:30 p.m. ET)
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad (2:45 p.m. ET)
Inter Milan 3-0 Pescara
Inter moved up to fourth in Serie A on Saturday after a convincing home effort over last-place Pescara. Danilo D’Ambrosio and João Mario both found the back of the net prior to the halftime whistle before Eder added a third for the hosts inside of the final 20 minutes of play.
Lazio 0-1 Chievo
Roberto Inglese scored in second-half stoppage time to lift Chievo into the top 10 in Italy’s top flight. Despite facing an onslaught of pressure from Lazio throughout the match, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 90th minute when Inglese knocked home Massimo Gobbi’s cross. Lazio currently sits fourth in Serie A on 40 points, eight behind league leaders Juventus.
Sunday’s Serie A schedule
Torino vs. Atalanta (6:30 a.m. ET)
Cagliari vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Crotone vs. Empoli (9 a.m. ET)
Fiorentina vs. Genoa (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Roma (9 a.m. ET)
Sassuolo vs. Juventus (9 a.m. ET)
Udinese vs. AC Milan (9 a.m. ET)
Napoli vs. Palermo (2:45 p.m. ET)
— The Chinese Super League continues its attempt to poach the world’s biggest stars despite uncertainty over the league’s future spending habits.
Wayne Rooney has been offered over $1 million on a weekly basis to join the CSL, with several of the leagues sides reportedly interested in the veteran Manchester United attacker, according to the Sun.
The 31-year-old recently became United’s all-time leading goalscorer after surpassing 250 goals with the club.
Grenier was one of Lyon’s best players in the 2013-14 season, and earned five France caps on the back of some impressive performances. He was selected for the 2014 World Cup squad but had to pull out through injury just before the tournament.
There was more bad luck when he took more time than was expected to recover from a groin injury in August 2014, with further complications keeping him out until April 2015.
An outstanding free kick-taker, Grenier scored 18 goals in 152 games for Lyon, several of them long-range free kicks.
The midfielder, who turned 26 this month, has made only four substitute appearances in the league for Lyon this season.
He was one of France’s best players when it won the Under-19 European Championship in 2010.
Exclusive: David Villa talks 2017 MLS season, La Liga title race and more
When David Villa arrived in New York City over two years ago the Spanish international was tasked with not only re-defining his playing career but also given the opportunity to help shape one of Major League Soccer’s newest franchises.
In just two full seasons in MLS, Villa has quickly established himself as one of the most successful additions to league in the Designated Player Era while also carrying NYCFC past several of its goals up until this point.
The 35-year-old has racked up 41 goals in 62 league appearances for the Bronx side, tied with New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips for the most in MLS since 2015.
In addition to his many talents on the soccer field, Villa is also an ambassador for go90 Soccer — where fans can stream matches from the top leagues live, legally, and without hidden fees or traditional subscriptions.
Go90 has also released a new instant highlights feature which can be found at @go90Sports on Twitter.
As part of his work with go90, Villa recently selected his top seven moments from the La Liga season over the first half of the season (all can be found below).
Pro Soccer Talk recently caught up with the former Barcelona attacker for an exclusive interview where he discussed his thoughts on the La Liga title race, his hopes for NYCFC during the upcoming season and much more.
Having played for several of Spain’s top sides in the past, including the Blaugrana and Atletico Madrid, Villa is no stranger to the rigors of competition in one of Europe’s top divisions.
Real Madrid currently holds a slim gap at the summit of La Liga, and Villa expects the race to continue down a narrow path until the very end of the current campaign.
“Of course, Real Madrid is having a great season, but with many matches to play, I’m sure that Sevilla, Barcelona and even Atletico de Madrid are going to fight hard for make things difficult for them,” Villa told PST.
“All the teams [in La Liga] play good soccer and the competition is very demanding. If you lose a couple of games you may not win the title and you’re also in danger of relegation.”
While his past endeavors in Spain were what made Villa the superstar name that has become known in households around the globe, the recent storm the veteran has brought to MLS has immediately put NYCFC on the map.
After having fallen short of the postseason in 2015, the club turned things around in a major way during its second season in MLS by not only qualifying for the playoffs but also earning a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference.
In addition to his team’s achievements, Villa was named MLS MVP after netting 23 goals and adding four assists for Patrick Vieira’s side.
For Villa though, his personal accolades have always taken a back seat to the overall success of the team that he represents.
“For me, the most important goal is to win collective titles with my team,” Villa told PST. “I will continue playing the best I can, and it would be great if finally I reach the golden boot, or the MVP, but it doesn’t make sense for me if we don’t perform well as a team.”
“Last year we improved a lot as a team and this season we need to continue growing. This is the third year of the team and we continue being a very young club, but NYCFC was born to win. We want to go one step further and try to compete for winning titles this season.
Villa also discussed his willingness to serve as the captain for NYCFC and his ability to set an example for the rest of the squad.
“During all my career I have enjoyed winning matches and titles. This is what I like much to do and is what I’m going to keep doing. I work every day to stay fit and try to help the team in the pitch and also outside the field.”
Much of NYCFC’s success of the club’s success in its brief existence can be traced to Villa’s contributions, however, in order for the team to take the next leap the Spaniard will need some assistance from the rest of the squad.
With second-leading goalscorer Frank Lampard no longer on the team, young players like Jack Harrison, Khiry Shelton and first-round draft pick Jonathan Lewis will be expected to carry a significant load in 2017.
Over the offseason, NYCFC has lost five regular starters from last year, including Lampard, Andoni Iraola and goalkeeper Josh Saunders, but Villa isn’t concerned about the squad’s current makeup and insists that he has confidence in the current crop of players.
“We trust our sporting director [Claudio Reyna] and all the technical staff and also feel confident as we are adding interesting new players to the roster,” Villa said. “The most important thing is to have a strong team, and we are going to be better with hard work in the preseason, and likely with other new players to come before March.
The mantra for the club over recent months has been that youth will be the key for Vieira’s team moving forward, and NYCFC’s latest roster proves that.
Vieira’s group features just three players over the age of 30, two of whom serve as Designated Players (Villa and Andrea Pirlo).
“Most importantly this year, we are going to add more young players in the roster,” Villa said. “They are hungry to succeed and I’m sure that we are going to watch some good performances for these young players.”