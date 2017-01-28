Lampard turns down Premier League offers, unsure on future

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

If a player’s not all-in, he should probably be all out.

Frank Lampard says he has turned down offers from Premier League sides as he sorts out his professional future.

Most recently with New York City FC, Lampard left the club after a torrid campaign in Major League Soccer.

The longtime Chelsea and brief Manchester City player is still in demand, but non-committal.

From The Sun:

“It’s late January now and to try and get fit and then get into a team and make a massive impact… I don’t feel I could give enough. ”I just want to make sure I make the right decision. I’ve appreciated getting options at 38. If something comes along that floats my boat, who knows? But nothing has, so we will see.”

It’s hard to let go of the game, especially for an accolade-hound like Lampard. But it sure sounds like he’s ready to start life after his playing career.

