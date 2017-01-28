Lampard turns down Premier League offers, unsure on future

If speculation regarding Saido Berahino‘s status at West Bromwich Albion felt endless to you, imagine how it felt for the player (and his club).
The new Stoke City striker has been the subject of all sorts of gossip: transfer, immatury, fitness, attitude, foreign substances. Now freed to a new home, Berahino has spoken out about his frustration.
Wycombe Wanderers nearly made the headline of the day when they led Spurs 2-0 and 3-2 at White Hart Lane, but Heung-Min Son took advantage of a baffling amount of stoppage time to earn a 4-3 win for Spurs.
Paul Hayes scored twice in the first half, the second on a questionable penalty given away by USMNT prospect Cameron Carter-Vickers, as Wycombe built a shock 2-0 lead at White Hart Lane. Yet a Heung-Min Son 60th minute goal and a Vincent Janssen penalty four minutes later knotted the tie.
All set, right? Wrong. Garry Thompson scored with just minutes to spare, only to see Spurs substitute Dele Alli knock in an equalizer. Son scored again in the sixth minute of stoppage time to set Tottenham up for the fifth round, and save Spurs a trip to Buckinghamshire.
Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City
Selhurst Park again found little joy, as Sam Allardyce‘s reign refuses to turn over. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Yaya Toure scored for City.
Chelsea 4-0 Brentford
Brentford has moments for the visiting crowd, but never looked like it would force a replay. Willian, Pedro, and Branislav Ivanovic scored as the Blues cruised into the fifth round. Michy Batshuayi converted a late penalty to provide the final score line.
Saturday Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton — RECAP
Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool
Burnley 2-0 Bristol City
Rochdale 0-4 Huddersfield Town
Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m. EDT Southampton vs. Arsenal
Sunday Millwall vs. Watford — 7 a.m. EDT
Fulham vs. Hull City — 7:30 a.m. EDT
Sutton United vs. Leeds United — 9 a.m. EDT
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic — 11 a.m. EDT
Spurs young backs Josh Onomah and Cameron Carter-Vickers, the latter a USMNT prospect, have helped put the hosts in their hole. Onomah mishit a clearance that Paul Hayes volleyed home, and CCV conceded a penalty that Hayes finished for the 2-0 lead.
Elsewhere, Chelsea leads Brentford 2-0 on goals from Willian and Pedro. Raheem Sterling has Man City leading Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park, Burnley is up 1-0 on Bristol City, and Blackburn has a 2-0 lead on Blackpool.
Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion also lead, while several matches are 0-0.
Saints and Arsenal finish the day’s slate at 12:30 p.m. EDT.