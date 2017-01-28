Michail Antonio, West Ham not wasting thoughts on Payet saga

West Ham’s FA Cup ouster in the third round has Irons star Michail Antonio available to make the media rounds on this fourth round match day.

Hanging out in the Sky Sports studios, Antonio was asked about Dimitri Payet‘s refusal to play for the club in the hopes of engineering a transfer. He’s most often linked with Marseille and a return for family reasons.

Antonio paints the picture of a squad that doesn’t really care for the off-field drama, and of a star in Payet who wasn’t exactly arranging team meals.

From Sky Sports:

“I believe with all the negativity happening outside. All they’re doing is talking about Dimi, and what he’s done, stuff like that, and they’re forgetting that there’s a squad there. We’ve kinda dug in together and said, ‘You know what? Forget all the negativity that’s happening. Let’s bring some positivity back to the club.” … “I’ve not really spoken to him myself. The only time I really spoke to him was around the training ground where we had casual conversations, so I’ve not really had the opportunity to speak to him.”

Antonio has had a wonderful season with the Irons, the 26-year-old posting eight goals and five assists in the Premier League. The versatile right wing has also played right back and left wing this season.

With Robert Snodgrass in, Payet feels as good as gone.

