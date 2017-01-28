Out at home: Wolves oust young Liverpool from FA Cup (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

For 45 minutes, Wolverhampton played the role of Liverpool at Anfield.

Wolves took advantage of a weakened Reds side on Saturday to walk away with a 2-1 win and a fifth round berth in the 2016-17 FA Cup.

Richard Stearman scored 51 seconds into the game off a Helder Costa free kick, and Andreas Weimann made it 2-0 before the break.

Divock Origi slotted an 86th minute goal for Liverpool when Daniel Sturridge nodded a corner back across goal. The Reds are 1W-3D-4L since the calendar turned to 2017.

Stearman flirted with offside to score his goal, one that put the Reds on the back foot almost instantly. Loris Karius is regretting not coming out to snare the orb.

Liverpool started backup keeper Loris Karius to go with lesser-used players Connor Randall, Ovie Ejaria, and Ben Woodburn.

Origi, Roberto Firmino, and Georginio Wijnaldum were in the Starting XI. No surprise that Philippe Coutinho entered the fray for Randall at the break.

The Reds were much better in the second half, but still off by strides. Alberto Moreno‘s promising run ended in a 61st minute goal kick.

Klopp turned to Sturridge, taking off Firmino. The striker helped the Reds pull back within one.

