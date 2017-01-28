Two goals, assist, Salt Bae celebration for Welbeck (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

If speculation regarding Saido Berahino‘s status at West Bromwich Albion felt endless to you, imagine how it felt for the player (and his club).

The new Stoke City striker has been the subject of all sorts of gossip: transfer, immatury, fitness, attitude, foreign substances. Now freed to a new home, Berahino has spoken out about his frustration.

After all, Berahino saw several big money bids come from Spurs despite his issues.Tony Pulis rarely played him. Why didn’t they sell him?

“No-one ever sat me down and told me,” Berahino said.

Berahino, 23, says that may have fueled some of his issues, that he felt “very lost” without regular playing time.

From the BBC:

“Of course I have got some regrets – obviously I could have handled it much better. You live and learn, I guess,” Berahino added. “I take all my actions, all the wrong things that I did, and, as I’ve said before, the West Brom fans deserve an apology from me for the way I’ve gone on.”

Berahino had a 14-goal Premier League campaign under his belt at the age of 21, but scored only four times last season and appeared only four times this season.

Here’s hoping for better, on-and-off the field.

