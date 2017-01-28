More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal controlls the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Two goals, assist, Salt Bae celebration for Welbeck (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2017, 1:26 PM EST

Danny Welbeck is feeling it, in form and and ready to meme.

The Arsenal striker scored two goals and added an assist in the first half at Southampton in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round match at St. Mary’s.

Saints played midweek, and are fielding a very young and inexperienced lineup. Arsenal isn’t quite as young, and Welbeck is on fire.

It’s a good thing that salt doesn’t really burn all that well, because Welbeck pulled out a little “Salt Bae” celebration.

Stoke’s Berahino apologizes to WBA fans, explains frustration

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Saido Berahino looks at his new Stoke City shirt during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2017, 1:02 PM EST

If speculation regarding Saido Berahino‘s status at West Bromwich Albion felt endless to you, imagine how it felt for the player (and his club).

The new Stoke City striker has been the subject of all sorts of gossip: transfer, immatury, fitness, attitude, foreign substances. Now freed to a new home, Berahino has spoken out about his frustration.

After all, Berahino saw several big money bids come from Spurs despite his issues.Tony Pulis rarely played him. Why didn’t they sell him?

“No-one ever sat me down and told me,” Berahino said.

Berahino, 23, says that may have fueled some of his issues, that he felt “very lost” without regular playing time.

From the BBC:

“Of course I have got some regrets – obviously I could have handled it much better. You live and learn, I guess,” Berahino added.

“I take all my actions, all the wrong things that I did, and, as I’ve said before, the West Brom fans deserve an apology from me for the way I’ve gone on.”

Berahino had a 14-goal Premier League campaign under his belt at the age of 21, but scored only four times last season and appeared only four times this season.

Here’s hoping for better, on-and-off the field.

FA Cup wrap: A day for the underdogs, though Man City, Chelsea cruise

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur scors his sides first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2017, 12:05 PM EST

Lower league sides Oxford United, and Lincoln City joined Wolverhampton Wanderers as clubs to earn memorable FA Cup wins during Saturday’s fourth round.

Wycombe Wanderers nearly made the headline of the day when they led Spurs 2-0 and 3-2 at White Hart Lane, but Heung-Min Son took advantage of a baffling amount of stoppage time to earn a 4-3 win for Spurs.

Liverpool had fallen to Wolves earlier, setting the tone for the day. One more Saturday match remains: Southampton vs. Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Paul Hayes scored twice in the first half, the second on a questionable penalty given away by USMNT prospect Cameron Carter-Vickers, as Wycombe built a shock 2-0 lead at White Hart Lane. Yet a Heung-Min Son 60th minute goal and a Vincent Janssen penalty four minutes later knotted the tie.

All set, right? Wrong. Garry Thompson scored with just minutes to spare, only to see Spurs substitute Dele Alli knock in an equalizer. Son scored again in the sixth minute of stoppage time to set Tottenham up for the fifth round, and save Spurs a trip to Buckinghamshire.

Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

Selhurst Park again found little joy, as Sam Allardyce‘s reign refuses to turn over. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Yaya Toure scored for City.

Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

Brentford has moments for the visiting crowd, but never looked like it would force a replay. Willian, Pedro, and Branislav Ivanovic scored as the Blues cruised into the fifth round. Michy Batshuayi converted a late penalty to provide the final score line.

Oxford United 3-0 Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies trotted out a variety of young prospects and second-choice players, and the League One hosts relished the spoils. Kane Hemmings and Curtis Nelson scored for the U’s.

Kane Hemmings (bottom) of Oxford United celebrates scoring the opening goal  (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Full schedule

Friday
Derby County 2-2 Leicester City — RECAP

Saturday
Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton — RECAP
Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool
Burnley 2-0 Bristol City
Rochdale 0-4 Huddersfield Town
Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. EDT
Southampton vs. Arsenal

Sunday
Millwall vs. Watford — 7 a.m. EDT
Fulham vs. Hull City — 7:30 a.m. EDT
Sutton United vs. Leeds United — 9 a.m. EDT
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic — 11 a.m. EDT

Lampard turns down Premier League offers, unsure on future

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Frank Lampard holds his Officer of Order of the British Empire (OBE) medal, after it was presented to him by the Duke of Cambridge, at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on October 27, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2017, 11:31 AM EST

If a player’s not all-in, he should probably be all out.

Frank Lampard says he has turned down offers from Premier League sides as he sorts out his professional future.

Most recently with New York City FC, Lampard left the club after a torrid campaign in Major League Soccer.

The longtime Chelsea and brief Manchester City player is still in demand, but non-committal.

From The Sun:

“It’s late January now and to try and get fit and then get into a team and make a massive impact… I don’t feel I could give enough.

”I just want to make sure I make the right decision. I’ve appreciated getting options at 38. If something comes along that floats my boat, who knows? But nothing has, so we will see.”

It’s hard to let go of the game, especially for an accolade-hound like Lampard. But it sure sounds like he’s ready to start life after his playing career.

FA Cup: Spurs trail League Two side Wycombe 2-0 at half

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Paul Hayes of Wycombe Wanderers celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 28, 2017, 10:56 AM EST

First Liverpool, now Spurs?

League Two side Wycombe Wanderers have a shock 2-0 lead over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round match at White Hart Lane.

Spurs young backs Josh Onomah and Cameron Carter-Vickers, the latter a USMNT prospect, have helped put the hosts in their hole. Onomah mishit a clearance that Paul Hayes volleyed home, and CCV conceded a penalty that Hayes finished for the 2-0 lead.

Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son, and Eric Dier are among the regulars on the pitch for Spurs.

Elsewhere, Chelsea leads Brentford 2-0 on goals from Willian and Pedro. Raheem Sterling has Man City leading Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park, Burnley is up 1-0 on Bristol City, and Blackburn has a 2-0 lead on Blackpool.

Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion also lead, while several matches are 0-0.

Saints and Arsenal finish the day’s slate at 12:30 p.m. EDT.