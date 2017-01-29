AFCON wrap: Ghana, Egypt advance after nabbing narrow victories

The AFCON semifinals are all set after another thrilling day of action on Sunday in host nation Gabon.

DR Congo 1-2 Ghana

The brothers Ayew helped book Ghana’s place in the final four after a pair of second-half goals gave the Black Stars a victory over a tough Congo side. Jordan Ayew found his name on the scoresheet first in the 63rd minute, before Congo equalized through Paul-José Mpoku five minutes later. Ghana sealed its position in the semifinals 12 minutes from time when West Ham attacker Andre Ayew scored from the penalty spot.

Egypt 1-0 Morocco

Mahmoud Kahraba was the hero on the day for the Egyptians and they now find themselves one match away from the final. The second-half substitute scored with four minutes to play in regulation, and from there Egypt held off Morocco.

Semifinals schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Burkina Faso vs. Egypt — 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 2

Cameroon vs. Ghana — 2 p.m. ET