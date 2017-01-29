Balotelli scores again, Nice goes back top of Ligue 1

Nice is back atop Ligue 1 – for now – as Mario Balotelli returned to the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Guingamp.
They moved one point above Monaco and four above Paris Saint-Germain, the two of which play each other later today.
Balotelli has done well to keep himself out of the news for much of the season, and it’s translated onto the field. The 26-year-old scored his ninth goal in 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He’s been in and out of the lineup for various reasons, mostly injuries, but when he’s in, he’s been fantastic. Sunday’s goal stopped a short three-game goalless streak for Mario.
In league games Balotelli has scored in this season, Nice has five wins in five. Nice has lost just one game all season, a 1-0 defeat to Caen back in early November. It hasn’t been all sunshine and roses for Nice, as they’ve been dumped out of both French cup competitions in the first game, and they lost four of six games in Europa League group play, but in the French top flight, they’ve been nearly unstoppable.
Balotelli was in the news recently for alleged racial abuse he took during a game against Bastia a week ago, but otherwise, all the talk about the Italian this year has been for his fine form.
Match fixing is sad but true reality at times in sports, but players in Europe took a stand at what they believed to be cheating in a recent exhibition match.
Players from Romanian side Astra Giurgiu and Pogon Szczecin of Poland’s first division each suspected that the referee manning Wednesday’s match was attempting to fix the scoreline after several decisions the players believed to be questionable.
Pogon ultimately won the match 3-1 when it was all said and done.
As shown in the video, the referee awards three penalty kicks, all of which were far from sure things. In return, players from both teams intentional missed their ensuing attempts in order to preserve the credibility of the match.
While it’s uncertain that any wrongdoing actually occurred, it’s good to know that players indeed care about the gamesmanship, as shown in this situation.
Watch the video below as players from both teams intentionally miss penalties:
January friendlies have become a time for the U.S. Men’s National Team to look at its younger domestic players for the future, but for Bruce Arena’s team time isn’t really on its side right now.
The U.S. looked largely unconvincing on Sunday against Serbia in their 0-0 draw at Qualcomm Stadium, and with just one more friendly separating the USMNT from the resumption of World Cup qualifying nerves are starting to kick in.
Here’s what we learned about the USMNT from Sunday’s draw with Serbia.
Nagbe production will be vital moving forward
Let’s start with the positives. It started and ended with Darlington Nagbe on Sunday, as the Portland Timbers midfielder showed glimpses of how dangerous he can be in a USMNT attack that often lacks creativity. While the U.S. was without pieces like Clint Dempsey, Bobby Wood and Christian Pulisic, Nagbe figures to be an important figure for Arena moving forward because of his versatility, skill on the ball and ability to play multiple positions.
It’s still uncertain just exactly which formation Arena will settle on, but if Sunday is any indiction of the former LA Galaxy manager’s mindset the U.S. will need a creative mind like Nagbe behind Jozy Altidore in order to develop the attack.
The 4-1-4-1 or at times 4-2-3-1 left Altidore isolated for much of the encounter against Serbia, making it difficult for the Toronto FC striker to operate. Many names will be in the mix for a starting position come March but with the status of Clint Dempsey unknown as he returns from a long layoff with health issues and Sacha Kljestan and Alejandro Bedoya largely quiet on Sunday, Nagbe should have a legitimate shot to crack the starting XI.
Back four still uncertain
The Graham Zusi experiment at right back went surprisingly well, albeit against an undermanned Serbia team, however, the state of the U.S. defense heading into March remains up in the air. While John Brooks, Fabian Johnson and DeAndre Yedlin are all likely to get starting nods against Honduras, the USMNT still lacks depth at outside back.
Sunday presented a big opportunity for both Zusi and Greg Garza, who started at left back, but it was the latter that struggled throughout the match and left the door open for Jorge Villafana and veteran DaMarcus Beasley to at least be in the conversation. Ultimately, Villafana’s club situation is a concern due to his lack of playing time in Liga MX and Beasley’s age also factors into the equation.
While Johnson’s versatility and skill could likely be beneficial for Arena on the wing, for the time being he’s still the best option that the USMNT possesses at left back.
The pairing of Chad Marshall and Steve Birnbaum was successful against the Serbs, which was certainly a bright spot on the day. While Geoff Cameron and Brooks have seemingly locked down a starting partnership in the center of the U.S. defense, Cameron’s injury woes have left the door open for someone to claim the spot next to Brooks. Birnbaum has a stronger chance to claim the position than Marshall, but also look out for FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman, who has impressed during January camp and should see time against Jamaica.
Rimando leads the way in goal
Goalkeeper has long been a position that the USMNT hasn’t had to worry about but with the status of the team’s top two choices currently uncertain, the job could be Nick Rimando’s to lose for the near future following Sunday’s performance.
The Real Salt Lake keeper wasn’t tested often against the Serbs, but the 37-year-old came up clutch when called upon and he has the experience in MLS to answer the call if needed. While Rimando has yet to make an appearance for the U.S. in World Cup qualifying, he would benefit from playing two of the weaker sides in the Hex, Honduras and Panama.
While names like David Bingham and Luis Robles will be thrown around because of their consistent success in MLS, Rimando has consistently been in the national team setup for years and has had the opportunity to watch Tim Howard and Brad Guzan from close sight. Howard is coming back from offseason surgery, making his availability in March highly questionable, while Guzan has struggled to find minutes in the Premier League with Middlesbrough.
Dimitri Payet quickly became a household name in the Premier League because of the public’s exposure to the Frenchman, but talented attacker has completed his move back to France.
Marseille confirmed on Sunday that Payet has re-joined the club after spending the the last two seasons with West Ham United. In his time with the Hammers, the 29-year-old scored 15 goals in all competitions.
Payet had previously played throughout France during his career before landing with Marseille in 2013, with stops including Nantes and Lille.
It wasn’t until recently though that Payet began to receive international exposure. In 2016, the attacker made 17 appearances for the French national team, which was more than Payet had made for Les Bleus in the previous six years.
Marseille currently sits sixth in the Ligue 1 table, 16 points off the pace set by league leaders Monaco.
The USMNT earned a 0-0 draw against Serbia on Sunday afternoon at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, however, both sides struggled to create opportunities in the final third and the hosts still hold many questions regarding their lineup heading into March’s resumption of World Cup qualifying.
While both sides recorded a combined four shots on target, Arena did get a solid look at several players that impressed on the day. Sunday was a day of firsts for several players in the U.S. ranks making their debuts with the senior team, while Jozy Altidore earned his 100th cap for the Stars and Stripes.
Second-half substitute Juan Agudelo carried the ball into the penalty area with just minutes remaining before Chris Pontius pulled his effort just wide of net.
Goalkeeper Nick Rimando wasn’t tested often on the afternoon but the Real Salt Lake shot-stopper came up big in the 89th minute with a close-range save on Lazar Jovanovic.
The U.S. nearly took the lead in the 25th minute when the hosts pushed a counterattack deep into the Serbia end but Jermaine Jones’ final pass into the center of the penalty area couldn’t pick out another American player.
Darlington Nagbe, who really shined on the afternoon, had a quality chance of his own four minutes later but the Portland Timbers attacker couldn’t bend his shot enough and his effort missed just wide to the right.
Nagbe had an almost identical chance to pick out the corner seven minutes before halftime, but the Timbers man once again curled his shot wide of Serbia goalkeeper Filip Manojlovic.
Arena made just one change at halftime as LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget came on to replaced his new teammate Jones. Sunday marked Lletget’s first senior cap for the USMNT.
The USMNT boss could potentially use Lletget or another player in a holding midfield role come March when the U.S. takes on Honduras with Jones suspended.
The U.S. was fortunate to avoid a sending off in the 57th minute when Sacha Kljestan lunged in on Marko Gobeljic with two feet. The New York Red Bulls attacker was shown a yellow card, however, it could’ve just as easily been red.
Lletget nearly linked up with Kljestan just minutes later when he picked out the head of the New York Red Bulls attacker, but Kljestan’s nodded effort just missed to the right post.
Arena opted to go to his bench late in the match, with Jorge Villafana and Chris Pontius two more players in the USMNT system to made their first appearance on Sunday.
The U.S. will take the field again on Friday when Arena’s squad faces Jamaica in Chattanooga, Tennessee.