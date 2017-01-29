FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT begins Arena Era (Part II) against Serbia

Over 10 years have separated Bruce Arena’s two stints as U.S. Men’s National Team manager but the seasoned boss begins his second term with a challenging task looming.

The last two outings for the USMNT back in November were less than ideal, with back-to-back losses to Mexico and Costa Rica pinning the Stars and Stripes to the bottom of the Hexagonal table.

But Arena has a chance to turn all of that around starting on Sunday against Serbia as January camp culminates with the first of two international friendlies that will go a long way in deciding the roster for March’s World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.

Traditional staples in the USMNT lineup like Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore are expected to continue to anchor the team, however, questions lie ahead for Arena, who must closely examine his options at outside back and holding midfield, among others.

LINEUPS

USMNT: Rimando, Garza, Marshall, Birnbaum, Zusi, Bradley, Jones, Bedoya, Kljestan, Nagbe, Altidore.

Bench: Robles, Bingham, Beasley, Villafana, Zimmerman, Feilhaber, McCarty, Lletget, Agudelo, Morris, Evans, Pontius.

Serbia: Manojlovic, Miletic, Calasan, Maris, Panic, Gobeljic, Djokic, Palocevic, Plavsic, Cirkovic, Jovanovic.