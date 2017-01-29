Hexagonal: USMNT to face Honduras at Avaya Stadium

It had been rumored the San Jose would play host for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s next CONCACAF World Cup qualifier, and now it’s official.

U.S. Soccer has revealed that the USMNT will face off against Honduras on March 24 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose. The venue is the home of MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes.

“This game is very important, and we’ve chosen an outstanding venue in Avaya Stadium,” U.S. manager Bruce Arena said. “We think it’s a place where we will get fantastic support from the U.S. fans in a game that’s critical for our effort to qualify for Russia in 2018.”

After consecutive losses to Mexico and Costa Rica to open the final round of WCQ, the U.S. currently sits at the bottom of the Hexagonal table on zero points.

Arena’s team will have an opportunity to get back into the thick of things in March with the USMNT facing Panama four days after their encounter with Honduras.