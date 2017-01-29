More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Gyasi Zardes, Jozy Altidore & Bobby Wood, USMNT
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Hexagonal: USMNT to face Honduras at Avaya Stadium

By Matt ReedJan 29, 2017, 3:17 PM EST

It had been rumored the San Jose would play host for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s next CONCACAF World Cup qualifier, and now it’s official.

U.S. Soccer has revealed that the USMNT will face off against Honduras on March 24 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose. The venue is the home of MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes.

“This game is very important, and we’ve chosen an outstanding venue in Avaya Stadium,” U.S. manager Bruce Arena said. “We think it’s a place where we will get fantastic support from the U.S. fans in a game that’s critical for our effort to qualify for Russia in 2018.”

After consecutive losses to Mexico and Costa Rica to open the final round of WCQ, the U.S. currently sits at the bottom of the Hexagonal table on zero points.

Arena’s team will have an opportunity to get back into the thick of things in March with the USMNT facing Panama four days after their encounter with Honduras.

AFCON wrap: Ghana, Egypt advance after nabbing narrow victories

FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JUNE 21: Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Germany and Ghana at Castelao on June 21, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 29, 2017, 4:05 PM EST

The AFCON semifinals are all set after another thrilling day of action on Sunday in host nation Gabon.

DR Congo 1-2 Ghana

The brothers Ayew helped book Ghana’s place in the final four after a pair of second-half goals gave the Black Stars a victory over a tough Congo side. Jordan Ayew found his name on the scoresheet first in the 63rd minute, before Congo equalized through Paul-José Mpoku five minutes later. Ghana sealed its position in the semifinals 12 minutes from time when West Ham attacker Andre Ayew scored from the penalty spot.

Egypt 1-0 Morocco

Mahmoud Kahraba was the hero on the day for the Egyptians and they now find themselves one match away from the final. The second-half substitute scored with four minutes to play in regulation, and from there Egypt held off Morocco.

Semifinals schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Burkina Faso vs. Egypt — 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 2

Cameroon vs. Ghana — 2 p.m. ET

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT begins Arena Era (Part II) against Serbia

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Bradley #4 of the United States dribbles the ball against Giovani Dos Santos #10 of Mexico in the first half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 29, 2017, 3:35 PM EST

Over 10 years have separated Bruce Arena’s two stints as U.S. Men’s National Team manager but the seasoned boss begins his second term with a challenging task looming.

The last two outings for the USMNT back in November were less than ideal, with back-to-back losses to Mexico and Costa Rica pinning the Stars and Stripes to the bottom of the Hexagonal table.

But Arena has a chance to turn all of that around starting on Sunday against Serbia as January camp culminates with the first of two international friendlies that will go a long way in deciding the roster for March’s World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.

Traditional staples in the USMNT lineup like Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore are expected to continue to anchor the team, however, questions lie ahead for Arena, who must closely examine his options at outside back and holding midfield, among others.

LINEUPS

USMNT: Rimando, Garza, Marshall, Birnbaum, Zusi, Bradley, Jones, Bedoya, Kljestan, Nagbe, Altidore.

Bench: Robles, Bingham, Beasley, Villafana, Zimmerman, Feilhaber, McCarty, Lletget, Agudelo, Morris, Evans, Pontius.

Serbia: Manojlovic, Miletic, Calasan, Maris, Panic, Gobeljic, Djokic, Palocevic, Plavsic, Cirkovic, Jovanovic.

After scoring, Schweinsteiger to stay at Manchester United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Bastian Schweinsteiger of Manchester United celebrates as he scores their fourth goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth round match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford on January 29, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

Bastian Schweinsteiger started for the first time in over a year on Sunday, and it appears it’s just the start of his return to regular action.

Following Manchester United’s win over Wigan Athletic in FA Cup play, in which Schweinsteiger scored to put a cherry on top of the 4-0 scoreline, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed that the German may have earned his way back into the squad. Sure, it helped that some players have left in January, but Schweinsteiger is not on the way out with them.

“Yes, he’s staying, he’s going to the Europa League because we have opened spaces with [Memphis] Depay and [Morgan] Schneiderlin,” Mourinho said. “We don’t have many players in midfield, we don’t have many options, so obviously he is an option. Ninety minutes today was probably too hard for him, I think from minute 65/70 it was a bit difficult.”

Mourinho then praised Schweinsteiger’s professionalism. With the German out of match selection since January 9, he’s stayed the course despite others calling for United to let him free.

“If he was a good professional when he was not playing, having some minutes, some opportunities he is going to be the same good professional. With so many competitions, with so many matches that we have, he is an option.”

Balotelli scores again, Nice goes back top of Ligue 1

FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Nice's forward Mario Balotelli, of Italy, reacts during the Europa League group I soccer match between OGC Nice and FC Salzburg, in Nice stadium, southeastern France. Nice striker Mario Balotelli’s teammate Alassane Pleas has confirmed he heard Bastia supporters racially abusing Balotelli with monkey chants during the league match on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 1:55 PM EST

Nice is back atop Ligue 1 – for now – as Mario Balotelli returned to the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Guingamp.

They moved one point above Monaco and four above Paris Saint-Germain, the two of which play each other later today.

Balotelli has done well to keep himself out of the news for much of the season, and it’s translated onto the field. The 26-year-old scored his ninth goal in 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He’s been in and out of the lineup for various reasons, mostly injuries, but when he’s in, he’s been fantastic. Sunday’s goal stopped a short three-game goalless streak for Mario.

In league games Balotelli has scored in this season, Nice has five wins in five. Nice has lost just one game all season, a 1-0 defeat to Caen back in early November. It hasn’t been all sunshine and roses for Nice, as they’ve been dumped out of both French cup competitions in the first game, and they lost four of six games in Europa League group play, but in the French top flight, they’ve been nearly unstoppable.

Balotelli was in the news recently for alleged racial abuse he took during a game against Bastia a week ago, but otherwise, all the talk about the Italian this year has been for his fine form.