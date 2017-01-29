La Liga & Serie A: Real takes advantage of Barca result and more

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad

While the rest of La Liga’s top-tier sides all faltered over the weekend, Real Madrid has created some separation at the top of the league following their solid performance at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mateo Kovacic put Los Blancos in front prior to halftime, while Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled for the game’s second and Alvaro Morata put the finishing touches on the effort for the hosts. Sociedad looked on the back foot all afternoon, and Iñigo Martínez’s second-half red card summed up the match for the fifth-place side.

Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona

The Blaugrana slipped up in a big way on Sunday, although Luis Enrique’s side surely wasn’t aided by the game’s officiating. Luis Suarez rescued the visitors in the 90th minute after Betis took the lead 15 minutes prior through Alex Alegria. However, it was the game’s refereeing in the dying minutes that cost Barca dearly.

Neymar was on the receiving end of a nasty takedown inside the penalty area with under a quarter hour to play, but the official opted to not blow his whistle. Then, an own goal was missed after Betis defender Aissa Mandi cleared the ball away after the ball had already crossed the line.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Espanyol 3-1 Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Sporting Gijon

Sampdoria 3-2 Roma

Despite getting off to a fast start, Roma succumbed to midtable side Sampdoria at Comunale Luigi Ferraris. The visitors led on two separate occasions on Sunday but a pair of late finishes from Patrik Schick and Luis Muriel ensured that Sampdoria would come away with all three points. Roma now sit four points behind leaders Juventus, although the Bianconeri hold a game in hand.

Sassuolo 0-2 Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain is up to 15 goals on the season and Sami Khedira added the second for Juventus before halftime to give the Bianconeri a more comfortable lead at the top of Serie A. The loss for Sassuolo leaves the bottom half side in 16th place, however, the side is still 11 points above the drop zone.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Torino 1-1 Atalanta

Cagliari 1-1 Bologna

Crotone 4-1 Empoli

Fiorentina 3-3 Genoa

Udinese 2-1 AC Milan

Napoli 1-1 Palermo