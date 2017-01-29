More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Walter Mazzarri, Manager of Watford looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Mazzarri believes Watford deserved to advance in FA Cup

By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 1:16 PM EST

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri saw his Hornets dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship club Millwall, beaten 1-0 on an 85th minute goal by Steve Morison.

Mazzarri has been under some pressure, without a Premier League win since early December and just a Cup win over Burton Albion over that span in any competition. He claims that Watford was unlucky to lose in such a manner, and that calls for his departure are unfounded, but part of the job.

The 55-year-old was most perturbed by a non-call in the penalty area just after halftime. “I think if someone deserved to win, especially in the second half, it was Watford also because of the penalty [challenge on Stefano Okaka not given by referee] and a lot of the fouls which were not conceded in our favor.”

Mazzarri was asked to respond to fans who might be calling for his job. “I am the most disappointed and I am sorry for them,” he said. “But I am even more sorry than them in this moment. In the FA cup there are many games and not only Watford has left the cup, but many important teams. It’s normal, it can happen that one game doesn’t go your way. Now we have to concentrate and look to the following games.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Watford moving forward, set to face Arsenal on Tuesday in Premier League play.

Balotelli scores again, Nice goes back top of Ligue 1

FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Nice's forward Mario Balotelli, of Italy, reacts during the Europa League group I soccer match between OGC Nice and FC Salzburg, in Nice stadium, southeastern France. Nice striker Mario Balotelli’s teammate Alassane Pleas has confirmed he heard Bastia supporters racially abusing Balotelli with monkey chants during the league match on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 1:55 PM EST

Nice is back atop Ligue 1 – for now – as Mario Balotelli returned to the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Guingamp.

They moved one point above Monaco and four above Paris Saint-Germain, the two of which play each other later today.

Balotelli has done well to keep himself out of the news for much of the season, and it’s translated onto the field. The 26-year-old scored his ninth goal in 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He’s been in and out of the lineup for various reasons, mostly injuries, but when he’s in, he’s been fantastic. Sunday’s goal stopped a short three-game goalless streak for Mario.

In league games Balotelli has scored in this season, Nice has five wins in five. Nice has lost just one game all season, a 1-0 defeat to Caen back in early November. It hasn’t been all sunshine and roses for Nice, as they’ve been dumped out of both French cup competitions in the first game, and they lost four of six games in Europa League group play, but in the French top flight, they’ve been nearly unstoppable.

Balotelli was in the news recently for alleged racial abuse he took during a game against Bastia a week ago, but otherwise, all the talk about the Italian this year has been for his fine form.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Cairney to Boro, second Foxes bid for Mbodji

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Tom Cairney of Fulham celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Fulham at Ewood park on August 27, 2016 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 11:50 AM EST

As the January transfer window comes close to shutting, teams who missed out on targets earlier in the season begin to panic as they try desperately to fill holes for the second half of the season.

That perfectly describes the situation Middlesbrough is in right now, having missed out on Hull City playmaker Robert Snodgrass, who moved to West Ham a few days ago. Boro was thought to be heavily involved in discussions for the player, and Aitor Karanka has yet to bolster his toothless attack. Middlesbrough also reportedly was in for Bojan, but missed there too as the Stoke forward went to the Bundesliga.

Now, according to a report in The Sun, Karanka has turned his sights to the Championship and Fulham playmaker Tom Cairney. The 26-year-old has been statistically the best player in the second tier this season, leading the charge of Fulham’s possession-heavy attack.

According to the report, Middlesbrough is “in discussions” with Fulham for Cairney, but they will need to seriously pay up if they wish to pry the most important player off a team pushing for promotion. He is the gem for manager Slavisa Jokanovic, who favors a Barcelona-like style, and American owner Shad Khan has Premier League ambitions. Fulham sold 31-year-old striker Ross McCormack for a whopping $15 million last summer, and Cairney is both much younger and equally as important to the squad as McCormack was then.

Leicester City also needs to boost the squad, in 15th place a season after shockingly winning the title. The Foxes defense has regressed mightily from its championship winning form, and as Robert Huth, Wes Morgan, and Christian Fuchs all creep further away from the 30 year old mark, Claudio Ranieri knows he needs to get younger at the back.

Cue the rumors of Leicester’s interest in Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji. The 27-year-old Senegalese international has spent the last three and a half seasons in the Belgian top flight after coming from the Norwegian league. This season, Mbodji has made 17 league starts for Anderlecht, helping the club to a third-place position and one of the league’s better defensive records. Mbodji is currently on international duty in the African Cup of Nations, although he will be returning shortly as Senegal was eliminated by Cameroon on penalties in the quarterfinals. Kara scored in the shootout, while Liverpool forward Saido Mane had the deciding miss.

According to rumors in England, Leicester is readying a second bid for Mbodji after their first was rejected. The reports say the first bid totaled $9.5 million, while Anderlecht values the defender at around $16 million.

One player definitely not on his way to England is Liverpool target Leandro Paredes. The Roma midfielder is not someone the Reds are going to continue pursuing, according to the Liverpool Echo. Manager Jurgen Klopp said the other day that he would not likely be adding players in this transfer window, saying, “It’s not about not wanting [to sign players], it’s about getting the right players.” The Echo report also shoots down links to Real Betis defender Riza Durmisi.

Finally, there are reports that Tottenham could look to make a late move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who has just returned from African Cup of Nations after the Ivory Coast fell short of expectations with a group stage exit. The Sun reports that Spurs were interested in Zaha over the summer, and now could make a move before the window shuts.

Non-League side Sutton takes down Leeds to make FA Cup final 16

SUTTON, GREATER LONDON - JANUARY 29: Jamie Collins of Sutton United (C) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with his Sutton United team mates during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Sutton United and Leeds United at Borough Sports Ground on January 29, 2017 in Sutton, Greater London. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 11:01 AM EST

The magic of the Cup lives on.

Semi-professional side Sutton United has advanced to the last 16 of the FA Cup with a stunning defeat of Leeds United 1-0, the third English league club they have taken down thus far in the competition.

The only goal of the match was scored on a penalty in the 56th minute. It was awarded after a ball over the top for Roarie Deacon was challenged hard by Leeds defender Lewie Coyle. Goalkeeper Marco Silvestri came out as well, and as defender and goalkeeper collided, it also took out Deacon as the referee pointed to the spot.

Jamie Collins stepped up and buried the penalty low and to the left, giving Sutton the lead.

Sutton defeated fellow non-league side Dartford in the first round 6-3. They have since knocked off League Two side Cheltenham, League One club AFC Wimbledon on replay, and now Championship side Leeds United.

They become the second non-league side into the final 16 of the Cup, the first time in the competition’s history that has happened. Sutton is joined by Lincoln City, who defeated Ipswich Town in the third round on replay and then Brighton in the fourth round.

Watford, Hull City the latest Premier League clubs dumped from FA Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Walter Mazzarri, Manager of Watford reacts during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall and Watford at The Den on January 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

Coming into Sunday, three Premier League sides had already been eliminated from the FA Cup in the fourth round. That number nearly doubled in two matches on Sunday.

Both Watford and Hull City crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday, losing to Championship clubs in deflating fashion.

Watford was dropped first, undone by a goal from Millwall leading scorer Steve Morison in the 85th minute in a 1-0 defeat. Watford had a rough afternoon, first denied what seemed a clear penalty as Brice Dja Djedje went down in the box before halftime, but Martin Atkinson waved away the protests from coach Walter Mazzarri. They also saw goalkeeper Costel Pantillimon stretchered off before the break with what seemed like a painful injury to his lower leg.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Other Sunday FA Cup fixtures ]

In the other early match, Fulham ran Hull City ragged, dropping them 4-1 with striker Chris Martin starting and scoring despite plenty of confusion surrounding his contract situation. The Whites have been one of the best sides in the Championship this season, but have struggled with poor finishing. That wasn’t a problem today, with Martin scoring alongside former Hull forward Sone Aluko, Stefan Johansen, and young Ryan Sessegnon. The game had some drama late as well when Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli saved two straight penalties by Abel Hernandez despite a second penalty being given for a foul directly after the first save. Here’s video of both from the stands:

The defeat for Hull comes just days after breaking Manchester United’s 17-match unbeaten streak, but still crashing out of the EFL Cup semifinals on aggregate.

The results see the pair of second-tier clubs into the last 16, and drops the two Premier League sides out, totalling 12 Premier League clubs that have been eliminated from the competition, with Leicester City yet to play its Fourth Round replay against Derby County. Manchester United is also still to play, set to host Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford with kickoff at 11:00 a.m. ET.