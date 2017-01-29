More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
STRATFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Dimitri Payet of West Ham United gives the thumbs up during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Reports: Dimitri Payet takes pay cut to return to Marseille

By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 7:37 AM EST

Multiple reports in England claim that West Ham and Olympique Marseille have agreed to a deal to return Dimitri Payet to his old club. The reports say Payet is headed to France for a medical, to join Marseille imminently.

It’s an awkward conclusion to an awkward situation, with Payet set to return to the club he forced his way out of just a year and a half ago. Now, he returns having forced his way out of West Ham, burning bridges at the club where he dazzled England and built his international career to new heights. According to many reports, Payet took a pay cut to return to the club he initially left due to an inability of the club to meet his huge salary request.

With West Ham in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Payet refused to play for the club, leaving manager Slaven Bilic furious, with the Croatian forced to bring up his anger unprompted in a press conference that caught everyone off guard. It got so ugly at one point that West Ham was forced to place security in front of Payet’s image outside the stadium.

Now, the tumultuous standoff has come to a conclusion, with the 29-year-old robbing the Premier League of his technical brilliance and incredible goal-scoring abilities.

Reports say Payet will cost Marseille anywhere between $31 million and $37 million, nearly three times what the French club received for Payet just 18 months ago. It’s little consolation for the Hammers who would much rather keep their best player, but to return three times the investment on a player is always a business success.

Now, Payet must return to the club he made 83 appearances for, but more interestingly, he must rectify relationships he seemed to have destroyed when he left, including that with the fans, who were infuriated by his actions a year and a half ago. At the time, the club claimed in a statement“his agent demanded a huge and immediate revaluation of the player’s contract to remain at Marseille,. Marseille was unable to meet this demand, and the president expressed his surprise that negotiations were opened with another club without warning to OM.”

FOLLOW LIVE: Sunday slate of FA Cup 4th Round games

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Tomas Kalas of Fulham FC (C), Evandro of Hull City (R) and Adama Diomande of Hull City (L) battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Fulham and Hull City at Craven Cottage on January 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 8:17 AM EST

The 4th Round of the FA Cup is nearly complete, with a number of Premier League clubs surprised earlier in the week. Today, three more Premier League sides see their early Cup fates decided.

First, in play this morning, Hull City is visiting London to take on Championship club Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Whites own an early 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by former Tiger Sone Aluko, just back from international duty with Nigeria.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup Fourth Round continues ]

Also in play this morning is Millwall and Watford, who are scoreless at the halftime break, with the most notable occurance in the first half a seemingly serious injury to Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantillimon, who was stretchered off just minutes before halftime, replaced by Huerelho Gomez who was then forced into a good save moments after coming on.

At 9:00 a.m. ET, semi-pro side Sutton United is hosting Championship club Leeds United, having already upset League One side AFC Wimbledon last round.

Manchester United finishes off the slate as they welcome Wigan Athletic to Old Trafford at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Red Devils saw their 17-match unbeaten run come to an end last time out in unceremonious fashion last time out as they progressed through to the EFL Cup final on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss to Hull City.

Referee botches two calls in one play in Barcelona draw

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Cristiano Piccini of Real Betis Balompie (L) competes for the ball with Neymar Jr of FC Barcelona (R) during La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and FC Barcelona at Benito Villamarin Stadium on January 29, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 8:01 AM EST

Barcelona was forced to fight back to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis, further complicating their chances for the La Liga title. It probably shouldn’t have ended that way.

With 14 minutes to go, there was a ridiculous miss by the referee that left Barcelona absolutely livid. Chasing a ball into the box, Neymar was ripped down to the ground with a choke hold, but the referee was somehow left unmoved.

With play continuing despite Neymar laying on his back, Jordi Alba followed up the chance, but under pressure from another defender, the ball was poked on net. With the goalkeeper out, Betis defender Aissa Mandi was there to clear the ball off the line.

Except, the ball had clearly crossed the line, by a wide margin, before Mandi cleared the ball. No goal was given.

Barcelona would eventually get an equalizer in the 90th minute, leaving the match with a point on a 1-1 draw. However, they will feel robbed of the chance to pull out a winner after clearly earning the point 14 minutes earlier.

The draw leaves Barcelona two points back of Real Madrid at the top of the table, with Los Blancos still owning a game in hand as they are set to host Real Sociedad later this afternoon.

Benny Feilhaber among US vets getting 2nd chance under Arena

KANSAS CITY, KS - MARCH 16: Benny Feilhaber #10 of Sporting Kansas City works the ball around Dilly Duka #8 of Chicago Fire in the second half at Sporting Park on March 16, 2013 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 28, 2017, 10:00 PM EST

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Only a year ago, Benny Feilhaber thought he had no chance to get back in the good graces of Jurgen Klinsmann and the U.S. national team.

[ MORE: David Villa discusses MLS season, La Liga title race and more ]

So the frustrated Sporting Kansas City midfielder let them have it, sharply criticizing Klinsmann’s player selection in an unusual moment of bridge-burning candor for a frustrated veteran athlete.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverage ]

One year and one new coach later, Feilhaber has just completed a January training camp with the U.S. men, and he is on the 23-man squad for the first matches in a crucial year of World Cup qualification for the Americans.

“A clean slate,” Feilhaber said with a broad smile.

The U.S. begins the year Sunday with an exhibition against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. New coach Bruce Arena’s MLS-based player group is clearly optimistic about the tests ahead, but the U.S. needs immediate improvements after two losses late last year put the Americans at the bottom of their World Cup qualifying group.

“It’s a new vibe,” Feilhaber said. “It’s been great. Everybody is fighting for positions, but united in the knowledge that we need to do something special this year in qualifying, and it starts in this camp.”

Feilhaber is an offensive midfielder who could provide a dimension that seemed lacking in the Americans’ attack in recent months. He is just one of several players getting newfound looks and increased attention after fading from Klinsmann’s favor.

Dax McCarty, Chris Pontius and Chad Marshall also might have thought they were all done with U.S. national team play after getting passed over by the German coach. Other younger MLS-based players, including Sebastian Lletget and Walker Zimmerman, still hadn’t attracted Klinsmann’s serious attention.

When Klinsmann was fired and Arena took over late last year, the veterans had already made their usual January vacation plans – and McCarty even scheduled his wedding this month.

They all reported to the Los Angeles suburbs for the start of another run under Arena, who has been determined to keep an open mind about anyone who could help his team.

“They don’t have to prove anything extra,” Arena said of the second-chance contingent. “But they’ve demonstrated they’re good players, and they’ve convinced me that they’re options. At the end of the day, we’ve got to compile all of this stuff after this camp and then look at our pool of players that are in Europe as well as in Mexico and try to see what makes sense for the games in March. It’s not going to be an easy exercise, for sure.”

The match in San Diego is Arena’s first for the U.S. team since June 22, 2006, when the Americans were eliminated from the World Cup with a 2-1 loss to Ghana at Nuremberg. After his first U.S. tenure ended, Arena moved on to build the LA Galaxy into a three-time MLS champion.

From veteran Jermaine Jones to youngster Jordan Morris, the MLS-based players appear to appreciate Arena’s confident style of management – while realizing the results will determine his real success.

“Bruce is very open with his players,” Feilhaber said. “He lets you know exactly what he expects from you, and he’s been very clear with me what position he would like me to play in, and what my responsibilities would be for the team. It’s very straightforward and easy to grasp what my job is. It’s been very few surprises.”

Arena still confident USMNT will “qualify for the next World Cup”

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Jozy Altidore #17 of the United States dribbles the ball against Diego Reyes #5 and Carlos Salcedo #3 of Mexico in the first half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 28, 2017, 8:34 PM EST

The U.S. Men’s National Team dug itself an early hole in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, but with Bruce Arena once again in charge the second-term manager remains optimistic that his side will reach Russia in 2018.

[ MORE: David Villa discusses MLS 2017, La Liga title race and more ]

As it stands, the USMNT is last in the Hexagonal with zero points through its opening two matches against Mexico and Costa Rica.

But Arena and co. must settle its several areas of concern ahead of March, when WCQ resumes with matches against Honduras and Panama.

The former LA Galaxy boss spoke ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Serbia, and stated that while the U.S. faces a difficult road ahead that it’s very much possible for his team to reach the World Cup for the eighth straight cycle.

“I’m very impressed with the players,” Arena said. “They’re good players. If organized correctly, pointed in the right direction, they can be successful.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we have a good pool of players in MLS and there’s no reason to believe that combining them with our other players abroad we can’t piece together a team and qualify for the next World Cup.”

The USMNT is currently made up of an MLS-heavy group, as has become the case during January camp, but Arena has the opportunity with both the Serbia and Jamaica friendlies to take a closer look at his team’s deficiencies before WCQ resumes.

Jermaine Jones and Timmy Chandler will each be suspended for the U.S. in March against Honduras meaning Arena must find suitable replacements at both outside back and central midfield.

While Chandler primarily plays at right back, the USMNT also has serious questions at left back, where the team has lacked depth for some time now. DaMarcus Beasley, Jorge Villafana and converted midfielder Graham Zusi all have the opportunity to impress and possibly put a stamp on one of the positions.