STRATFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Dimitri Payet of West Ham United gives the thumbs up during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Reports: Dimitri Payet takes pay cut to return to Marseille

By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 7:37 AM EST

Multiple reports in England claim that West Ham and Olympique Marseille have agreed to a deal to return Dimitri Payet to his old club. The reports say Payet is headed to France for a medical, to join Marseille imminently.

It’s an awkward conclusion to an awkward situation, with Payet set to return to the club he forced his way out of just a year and a half ago. Now, he returns having forced his way out of West Ham, burning bridges at the club where he dazzled England and built his international career to new heights. According to many reports, Payet took a pay cut to return to the club he initially left due to an inability of the club to meet his huge salary request.

With West Ham in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Payet refused to play for the club, leaving manager Slaven Bilic furious, with the Croatian forced to bring up his anger unprompted in a press conference that caught everyone off guard. It got so ugly at one point that West Ham was forced to place security in front of Payet’s image outside the stadium.

Now, the tumultuous standoff has come to a conclusion, with the 29-year-old robbing the Premier League of his technical brilliance and incredible goal-scoring abilities.

Reports say Payet will cost Marseille anywhere between $31 million and $37 million, nearly three times what the French club received for Payet just 18 months ago. It’s little consolation for the Hammers who would much rather keep their best player, but to return three times the investment on a player is always a business success.

Now, Payet must return to the club he made 83 appearances for, but more interestingly, he must rectify relationships he seemed to have destroyed when he left, including that with the fans, who were infuriated by his actions a year and a half ago. At the time, the club claimed in a statement, “his agent demanded a huge and immediate revaluation of the player’s contract to remain at Marseille,. Marseille was unable to meet this demand, and the president expressed his surprise that negotiations were opened with another club without warning to OM.”

UPDATE: Dimitri Payet posted a picture of an airplane with the caption “going home” on his official Twitter account.

Non-League side Sutton takes down Leeds to make FA Cup final 16

SUTTON, GREATER LONDON - JANUARY 29: Jamie Collins of Sutton United (C) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with his Sutton United team mates during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Sutton United and Leeds United at Borough Sports Ground on January 29, 2017 in Sutton, Greater London. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 11:01 AM EST

The magic of the Cup lives on.

Semi-professional side Sutton United has advanced to the last 16 of the FA Cup with a stunning defeat of Leeds United 1-0, the third English league club they have taken down thus far in the competition.

The only goal of the match was scored on a penalty in the 56th minute. It was awarded after a ball over the top for Roarie Deacon was challenged hard by Leeds defender Lewie Coyle. Goalkeeper Marco Silvestri came out as well, and as defender and goalkeeper collided, it also took out Deacon as the referee pointed to the spot.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic in FA Cup ]

Jamie Collins stepped up and buried the penalty low and to the left, giving Sutton the lead.

Sutton defeated fellow non-league side Dartford in the first round 6-3. They have since knocked off League Two side Cheltenham, League One club AFC Wimbledon on replay, and now Championship side Leeds United.

They become the second non-league side into the final 16 of the Cup, the first time in the competition’s history that has happened. Sutton is joined by Lincoln City, who defeated Ipswich Town in the third round on replay and then Brighton in the fourth round.

Watford, Hull City the latest Premier League clubs dumped from FA Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Walter Mazzarri, Manager of Watford reacts during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall and Watford at The Den on January 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

Coming into Sunday, three Premier League sides had already been eliminated from the FA Cup in the fourth round. That number nearly doubled in two matches on Sunday.

Both Watford and Hull City crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday, losing to Championship clubs in deflating fashion.

Watford was dropped first, undone by a goal from Millwall leading scorer Steve Morison in the 85th minute in a 1-0 defeat. Watford had a rough afternoon, first denied what seemed a clear penalty as Brice Dja Djedje went down in the box before halftime, but Martin Atkinson waved away the protests from coach Walter Mazzarri. They also saw goalkeeper Costel Pantillimon stretchered off before the break with what seemed like a painful injury to his lower leg.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Other Sunday FA Cup fixtures ]

In the other early match, Fulham ran Hull City ragged, dropping them 4-1 with striker Chris Martin starting and scoring despite plenty of confusion surrounding his contract situation. The Whites have been one of the best sides in the Championship this season, but have struggled with poor finishing. That wasn’t a problem today, with Martin scoring alongside former Hull forward Sone Aluko, Stefan Johansen, and young Ryan Sessegnon. The game had some drama late as well when Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli saved two straight penalties by Abel Hernandez despite a second penalty being given for a foul directly after the first save. Here’s video of both from the stands:

The defeat for Hull comes just days after breaking Manchester United’s 17-match unbeaten streak, but still crashing out of the EFL Cup semifinals on aggregate.

The results see the pair of second-tier clubs into the last 16, and drops the two Premier League sides out, totalling 12 Premier League clubs that have been eliminated from the competition, with Leicester City yet to play its Fourth Round replay against Derby County. Manchester United is also still to play, set to host Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford with kickoff at 11:00 a.m. ET.

FOLLOW LIVE: Sunday slate of FA Cup 4th Round games

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Tomas Kalas of Fulham FC (C), Evandro of Hull City (R) and Adama Diomande of Hull City (L) battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Fulham and Hull City at Craven Cottage on January 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 8:17 AM EST

The 4th Round of the FA Cup is nearly complete, with a number of Premier League clubs surprised earlier in the week. Today, three more Premier League sides see their early Cup fates decided.

First, in play this morning, Hull City is visiting London to take on Championship club Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Whites own a 3-1 lead in part thanks to a goal by former Tiger Sone Aluko, just back from international duty with Nigeria.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup Fourth Round continues ]

Also in play this morning is Millwall and Watford, a game that saw the Premier League side dumped out after a late goal by Millwall leading scorer Steve Morison with just five minutes remaining. Adding insult to injury, Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantillimon was stretchered off just minutes before halftime, replaced by Huerelho Gomez who was then forced into a good save moments after coming on.

At 9:00 a.m. ET, semi-pro side Sutton United is hosting Championship club Leeds United, having already upset League One side AFC Wimbledon last round.

Manchester United finishes off the slate as they welcome Wigan Athletic to Old Trafford at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Red Devils saw their 17-match unbeaten run come to an end last time out in unceremonious fashion last time out as they progressed through to the EFL Cup final on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss to Hull City.

Referee botches two calls in one play in Barcelona draw

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Cristiano Piccini of Real Betis Balompie (L) competes for the ball with Neymar Jr of FC Barcelona (R) during La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and FC Barcelona at Benito Villamarin Stadium on January 29, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2017, 8:01 AM EST

Barcelona was forced to fight back to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis, further complicating their chances for the La Liga title. It probably shouldn’t have ended that way.

With 14 minutes to go, there was a ridiculous miss by the referee that left Barcelona absolutely livid. Chasing a ball into the box, Neymar was ripped down to the ground with a choke hold, but the referee was somehow left unmoved.

With play continuing despite Neymar laying on his back, Jordi Alba followed up the chance, but under pressure from another defender, the ball was poked on net. With the goalkeeper out, Betis defender Aissa Mandi was there to clear the ball off the line.

Except, the ball had clearly crossed the line, by a wide margin, before Mandi cleared the ball. No goal was given.

Barcelona would eventually get an equalizer in the 90th minute, leaving the match with a point on a 1-1 draw. However, they will feel robbed of the chance to pull out a winner after clearly earning the point 14 minutes earlier.

The draw leaves Barcelona two points back of Real Madrid at the top of the table, with Los Blancos still owning a game in hand as they are set to host Real Sociedad later this afternoon.