Three things we learned from USMNT’s draw against Serbia

By Matt ReedJan 29, 2017, 8:24 PM EST

January friendlies have become a time for the U.S. Men’s National Team to look at its younger domestic players for the future, but for Bruce Arena’s team time isn’t really on its side right now.

The U.S. looked largely unconvincing on Sunday against Serbia in their 0-0 draw at Qualcomm Stadium, and with just one more friendly separating the USMNT from the resumption of World Cup qualifying nerves are starting to kick in.

Here’s what we learned about the USMNT from Sunday’s draw with Serbia.

Nagbe production will be vital moving forward

Let’s start with the positives. It started and ended with Darlington Nagbe on Sunday, as the Portland Timbers midfielder showed glimpses of how dangerous he can be in a USMNT attack that often lacks creativity. While the U.S. was without pieces like Clint Dempsey, Bobby Wood and Christian Pulisic, Nagbe figures to be an important figure for Arena moving forward because of his versatility, skill on the ball and ability to play multiple positions.

It’s still uncertain just exactly which formation Arena will settle on, but if Sunday is any indiction of the former LA Galaxy manager’s mindset the U.S. will need a creative mind like Nagbe behind Jozy Altidore in order to develop the attack.

The 4-1-4-1 or at times 4-2-3-1 left Altidore isolated for much of the encounter against Serbia, making it difficult for the Toronto FC striker to operate. Many names will be in the mix for a starting position come March but with the status of Clint Dempsey unknown as he returns from a long layoff with health issues and Sacha Kljestan and Alejandro Bedoya largely quiet on Sunday, Nagbe should have a legitimate shot to crack the starting XI.

Back four still uncertain

The Graham Zusi experiment at right back went surprisingly well, albeit against an undermanned Serbia team, however, the state of the U.S. defense heading into March remains up in the air. While John Brooks, Fabian Johnson and DeAndre Yedlin are all likely to get starting nods against Honduras, the USMNT still lacks depth at outside back.

Sunday presented a big opportunity for both Zusi and Greg Garza, who started at left back, but it was the latter that struggled throughout the match and left the door open for Jorge Villafana and veteran DaMarcus Beasley to at least be in the conversation. Ultimately, Villafana’s club situation is a concern due to his lack of playing time in Liga MX and Beasley’s age also factors into the equation.

While Johnson’s versatility and skill could likely be beneficial for Arena on the wing, for the time being he’s still the best option that the USMNT possesses at left back.

The pairing of Chad Marshall and Steve Birnbaum was successful against the Serbs, which was certainly a bright spot on the day. While Geoff Cameron and Brooks have seemingly locked down a starting partnership in the center of the U.S. defense, Cameron’s injury woes have left the door open for someone to claim the spot next to Brooks. Birnbaum has a stronger chance to claim the position than Marshall, but also look out for FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman, who has impressed during January camp and should see time against Jamaica.

Rimando leads the way in goal

Goalkeeper has long been a position that the USMNT hasn’t had to worry about but with the status of the team’s top two choices currently uncertain, the job could be Nick Rimando’s to lose for the near future following Sunday’s performance.

The Real Salt Lake keeper wasn’t tested often against the Serbs, but the 37-year-old came up clutch when called upon and he has the experience in MLS to answer the call if needed. While Rimando has yet to make an appearance for the U.S. in World Cup qualifying, he would benefit from playing two of the weaker sides in the Hex, Honduras and Panama.

While names like David Bingham and Luis Robles will be thrown around because of their consistent success in MLS, Rimando has consistently been in the national team setup for years and has had the opportunity to watch Tim Howard and Brad Guzan from close sight. Howard is coming back from offseason surgery, making his availability in March highly questionable, while Guzan has struggled to find minutes in the Premier League with Middlesbrough.

Leonardo Ulloa has reached the point of no return.

On Monday the Leicester City striker sent out the following message on Twitter and also gave an unauthorized interview to Sky Sports in the UK to try and force through a move away from the Foxes.

Ulloa, 30, has been a bit-part player this season at the King Power Stadium and has asked manager Claudio Ranieri to leave. However, Ranieri has refused to grant Ulloa his wish as the likes of Alaves, Swansea City and now Sunderland have all had bids turned down for the Argentine striker.

On Monday Ranieri told the media that Ulloa is injured and that he wants the forward, who scored several key goals off the bench during their title-winning campaign in 2015-16, to remain with them and help them battle against relegation.

It is obvious Ulloa doesn’t want to, hence his message below.

Following on from Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham United and eventually sealing his move away to Marseille, these kind of antics take “player power” to a whole new level.

Ulloa must be feeling pretty desperate to feel like the only option he has is to send out the following message. Especially as he still has 18 months left on his current contract at Leicester.

With Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani ahead of him in the pecking order, Ulloa’s frustration is clear but like Payet this is not the right way to go about it.

David Moyes loves going back to his former club to pick up players…

He’s getting the band back together, so to speak.

Sunderland signed Everton duo Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson on Monday as they both joined on permanent deals at the Stadium of Light and could feature against Tottenham on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Their arrival means that out of the 14 new players Moyes has signed since arriving at Sunderland in the summer, five are former Everton players and three are former Manchester United players.

Oviedo, 26, has found chances hard to come by since Ronald Koeman took charge and the Costa Rican international was allowed to leave to play regularly after his promising career was halted following a horrendous leg break in January 2014 in a FA Cup game at Stevenage. Moyes signed Oviedo from Copenhagen back in 2011 when he was in charge of Everton and he has signed a deal until 2020 at Sunderland.

Gibson, 29, is a Republic of Ireland international who has also struggled with injuries in recent seasons and has signed an 18-month contract. The Manchester United product was also signed by Moyes when he was in charge at Everton in 2012 but has made jut 69 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees over a six-season stint.

Speaking about the duo, Moyes was delighted to bolster his squad after losing left back Patrick van Aanholt to Crystal Palace on Monday.

“Bryan is a very good player and he’ll help us get forward. He’s quick and overall he’s a decent left-back,” Moyes said. “I signed him for Everton from Copenhagen as cover for Leighton Baines at the time, and he’s only not getting in because of how well Leighton’s done. He’s 26 which is a good age for us and I think he’s a really good character – a good boy – and I’m hoping he’s someone who will help us over the years.”

“We’ve got Darron on an 18-month contract and I think he’s a very good footballer; he’ll add a bit of quality with his passing and his play and I’d love him to add goals. He has a really good strike and if he can add goals from midfield it would be a big bonus.”

When Everton host Sunderland on Feb. 25, the Toffees fans will spend most of the time applauding Moyes and their former players with Steven Pienaar, Joleon Lescott and Victor Anichebe also on board at the Stadium of Light.

For Moyes, it’s a case of having people he trusts around him to try and help lift struggling Sunderland off the bottom of the Premier League table as they currently sit three points from safety.

Patrick Van Aanholt‘s move from Sunderland to Crystal Palace has finally been confirmed.

Van Aanholt, 26, completed his $17.5 million transfer on Monday with the Dutch international left back signing a four-and-a-half year contract and he’s available to make his debut for Palace at Bournemouth on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

The former Chelsea defender has moved back to London and has linked up once again with Sam Allardyce after he flourished at the Stadium of Light last season under “Big Sam’s” guidance.

Palace have yet to win in Allrdyce’s first five Premier League games in charge and the Eagles are in 18th place, two points from safety.

Speaking to the club website, PVA was delighted to finally get everything sorted out and believe the Eagles can move away from the relegation battle.

“I’ve been there last season and the season before that at Sunderland, and obviously Palace are there now but I’m very positive about the situation,” van Aanholt said. “The manager knows what he’s doing and we’ve got a very strong team, so I think we’ve got enough to survive this year and I’m looking forward to it.”

The attacking full back has scored three goals for Sunderland in the Premier League already this season and he will help shore up a leaky Palace defense, plus add extra attacking impetus from the left flank.

With the January transfer window slamming shut at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Premier League teams are scrambling to complete their business.

There are seven PL games on Tuesday afternoon and three more on Wednesday as teams will look to try and get all of their business done before kick off tomorrow.

Baring that in mind, below is a transfer tracker which looks at the moves currently being constructed around the Premier League.

Some are closer than others to completion and plenty more will pop up in the coming hours.

Keep checking back here for the latest…

  • Swansea confirm deal to sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa is close. Swans will send Neil Taylor plus cash to Villa for the Ghana international striker
  • Watford reportedly agree $25 million fee with Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for striker Odion Ighalo. Nigerian forward out of favor this season at Vicarage Road
  • Reports state Southampton have agreed a $17 million fee with Napoli for forward Manolo Gabbiadini. Saints are also reportedly in talks to sign Nice’s goalkeeper Mouez Hassen and Spartak Moscow’s German defender Serdar Tasci on loan
  • Branislav Ivanovic is set to leave Chelsea for Zenit St Petersburg, with West Brom denying any interest in the Serbian defender. Ivanovic will sign in the next 24 hours on a free transfer
  • Asmir Begovic‘s move to Bournemouth stalling as Chelsea search for replacement. Antonio Conte revealed they need to find a second-choice goalkeeper before he can move
  • Ronald Koeman confirmed that Burnley defender Michael Keane is on their list of candidates but they don’t expect anything to happen
  • Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa has been linked with a move to Sunderland but Claudio Ranieri said he’s unavailable through injury and he doesn’t want him to leave. Ulloa has since said in a Tweet that he will not play for Leicester again
  • Sky Sports claim Hull have agreed a $3.75 million fee for Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura. The Algerian international is in talks with the Tigers
  • It is widely reported that Crystal Palace have inquired about Brentford’s Scott Hogan. The striker had been on West Ham’s radar until last week
  • Arsenal’s right back Carl Jenkinson could leave on a permanent deal with Arsene Wenger stating a deal with Crystal Palace is lined up but Jenkinson hasn’t agreed terms