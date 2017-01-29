More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jermaine Jones #13 of the United States shoots the ball against Alesksandar Palocevic #10 of Serbia in the first half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
Kent Horner/Getty Images

USMNT 0-0 Serbia: Nagbe, Lletget shine in Bruce Arena’s return

1 Comment
By Matt ReedJan 29, 2017, 6:22 PM EST

The Bruce Arena Era is back on with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but the second-term boss has his work cut out for him.

[ MORE: USMNT to face Honduras at Avaya Stadium in March WCQ ]

The USMNT earned a 0-0 draw against Serbia on Sunday afternoon at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, however, both sides struggled to create opportunities in the final third and the hosts still hold many questions regarding their lineup heading into March’s resumption of World Cup qualifying.

While both sides recorded a combined four shots on target, Arena did get a solid look at several players that impressed on the day. Sunday was a day of firsts for several players in the U.S. ranks making their debuts with the senior team, while Jozy Altidore earned his 100th cap for the Stars and Stripes.

[ MORE: PST talks to David Villa about ’17 MLS season, La Liga and more ]

Second-half substitute Juan Agudelo carried the ball into the penalty area with just minutes remaining before Chris Pontius pulled his effort just wide of net.

Goalkeeper Nick Rimando wasn’t tested often on the afternoon but the Real Salt Lake shot-stopper came up big in the 89th minute with a close-range save on Lazar Jovanovic.

The U.S. nearly took the lead in the 25th minute when the hosts pushed a counterattack deep into the Serbia end but Jermaine Jones’ final pass into the center of the penalty area couldn’t pick out another American player.

Darlington Nagbe, who really shined on the afternoon, had a quality chance of his own four minutes later but the Portland Timbers attacker couldn’t bend his shot enough and his effort missed just wide to the right.

Nagbe had an almost identical chance to pick out the corner seven minutes before halftime, but the Timbers man once again curled his shot wide of Serbia goalkeeper Filip Manojlovic.

Arena made just one change at halftime as LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget came on to replaced his new teammate Jones. Sunday marked Lletget’s first senior cap for the USMNT.

The USMNT boss could potentially use Lletget or another player in a holding midfield role come March when the U.S. takes on Honduras with Jones suspended.

The U.S. was fortunate to avoid a sending off in the 57th minute when Sacha Kljestan lunged in on Marko Gobeljic with two feet. The New York Red Bulls attacker was shown a yellow card, however, it could’ve just as easily been red.

Lletget nearly linked up with Kljestan just minutes later when he picked out the head of the New York Red Bulls attacker, but Kljestan’s nodded effort just missed to the right post.

Arena opted to go to his bench late in the match, with Jorge Villafana and Chris Pontius two more players in the USMNT system to made their first appearance on Sunday.

The U.S. will take the field again on Friday when Arena’s squad faces Jamaica in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

La Liga & Serie A: Real takes advantage of Barca result and more

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF celebrates scoring their second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad de Futbol at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 29, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJan 29, 2017, 5:12 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad

While the rest of La Liga’s top-tier sides all faltered over the weekend, Real Madrid has created some separation at the top of the league following their solid performance at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mateo Kovacic put Los Blancos in front prior to halftime, while Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled for the game’s second and Alvaro Morata put the finishing touches on the effort for the hosts. Sociedad looked on the back foot all afternoon, and Iñigo Martínez’s second-half red card summed up the match for the fifth-place side.

Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona

The Blaugrana slipped up in a big way on Sunday, although Luis Enrique’s side surely wasn’t aided by the game’s officiating. Luis Suarez rescued the visitors in the 90th minute after Betis took the lead 15 minutes prior through Alex Alegria. However, it was the game’s refereeing in the dying minutes that cost Barca dearly.

Neymar was on the receiving end of a nasty takedown inside the penalty area with under a quarter hour to play, but the official opted to not blow his whistle. Then, an own goal was missed after Betis defender Aissa Mandi cleared the ball away after the ball had already crossed the line.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Espanyol 3-1 Sevilla
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Sporting Gijon

 

Sampdoria 3-2 Roma

Despite getting off to a fast start, Roma succumbed to midtable side Sampdoria at Comunale Luigi Ferraris. The visitors led on two separate occasions on Sunday but a pair of late finishes from Patrik Schick and Luis Muriel ensured that Sampdoria would come away with all three points. Roma now sit four points behind leaders Juventus, although the Bianconeri hold a game in hand.

Sassuolo 0-2 Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain is up to 15 goals on the season and Sami Khedira added the second for Juventus before halftime to give the Bianconeri a more comfortable lead at the top of Serie A. The loss for Sassuolo leaves the bottom half side in 16th place, however, the side is still 11 points above the drop zone.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Torino 1-1 Atalanta
Cagliari 1-1 Bologna
Crotone 4-1 Empoli
Fiorentina 3-3 Genoa
Udinese 2-1 AC Milan
Napoli 1-1 Palermo

AFCON wrap: Ghana, Egypt advance after nabbing narrow victories

FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JUNE 21: Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Germany and Ghana at Castelao on June 21, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJan 29, 2017, 4:05 PM EST

The AFCON semifinals are all set after another thrilling day of action on Sunday in host nation Gabon.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

DR Congo 1-2 Ghana

The brothers Ayew helped book Ghana’s place in the final four after a pair of second-half goals gave the Black Stars a victory over a tough Congo side. Jordan Ayew found his name on the scoresheet first in the 63rd minute, before Congo equalized through Paul-José Mpoku five minutes later. Ghana sealed its position in the semifinals 12 minutes from time when West Ham attacker Andre Ayew scored from the penalty spot.

Egypt 1-0 Morocco

Mahmoud Kahraba was the hero on the day for the Egyptians and they now find themselves one match away from the final. The second-half substitute scored with four minutes to play in regulation, and from there Egypt held off Morocco.

Semifinals schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Burkina Faso vs. Egypt — 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 2

Cameroon vs. Ghana — 2 p.m. ET

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT begins Arena Era (Part II) against Serbia

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Bradley #4 of the United States dribbles the ball against Giovani Dos Santos #10 of Mexico in the first half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJan 29, 2017, 3:35 PM EST

Over 10 years have separated Bruce Arena’s two stints as U.S. Men’s National Team manager but the seasoned boss begins his second term with a challenging task looming.

[ MORE: Arena still confident USMNT will qualify for 2018 WC ]

The last two outings for the USMNT back in November were less than ideal, with back-to-back losses to Mexico and Costa Rica pinning the Stars and Stripes to the bottom of the Hexagonal table.

But Arena has a chance to turn all of that around starting on Sunday against Serbia as January camp culminates with the first of two international friendlies that will go a long way in deciding the roster for March’s World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.

Traditional staples in the USMNT lineup like Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore are expected to continue to anchor the team, however, questions lie ahead for Arena, who must closely examine his options at outside back and holding midfield, among others.

LINEUPS

USMNT: Rimando, Garza, Marshall, Birnbaum, Zusi, Bradley, Jones, Bedoya, Kljestan, Nagbe, Altidore.

Bench: Robles, Bingham, Beasley, Villafana, Zimmerman, Feilhaber, McCarty, Lletget, Agudelo, Morris, Evans, Pontius.

Serbia: Manojlovic, Miletic, Calasan, Maris, Panic, Gobeljic, Djokic, Palocevic, Plavsic, Cirkovic, Jovanovic.

Hexagonal: USMNT to face Honduras at Avaya Stadium

Gyasi Zardes, Jozy Altidore & Bobby Wood, USMNT
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJan 29, 2017, 3:17 PM EST

It had been rumored the San Jose would play host for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s next CONCACAF World Cup qualifier, and now it’s official.

[ MORE: David Villa talks to PST about MLS season, La Liga and more ]

U.S. Soccer has revealed that the USMNT will face off against Honduras on March 24 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose. The venue is the home of MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes.

“This game is very important, and we’ve chosen an outstanding venue in Avaya Stadium,” U.S. manager Bruce Arena said. “We think it’s a place where we will get fantastic support from the U.S. fans in a game that’s critical for our effort to qualify for Russia in 2018.”

After consecutive losses to Mexico and Costa Rica to open the final round of WCQ, the U.S. currently sits at the bottom of the Hexagonal table on zero points.

Arena’s team will have an opportunity to get back into the thick of things in March with the USMNT facing Panama four days after their encounter with Honduras.