An unusual London Derby: Sutton United reacts to Arsenal

Arsenal has itself an unusual London Derby.

The Gunners head South to face non-league Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, a match which will be played at Gander Green Lane. That venue has room for just over 5,000, including just over 760 seats.

Sutton beat fellow fifth-division side Forest Green Rovers in the qualifying rounds to earn a first round proper date with Dartford. A win there was followed by victories over Cheltenham Town, AFC Wimbledon, and Leeds United.

#EmiratesFACup 5th Round Draw: HOME VERSUS ARSENAL! — Sutton United FC (@suttonunited) January 30, 2017

Arsenal? Arsenal is another story.

Here’s Sutton United assistant Micky Stephens, from the BBC:

“I’ve had to come and sit down, I can’t quite believe that. I’m a life-long Chelsea fan so I had my fingers crossed for that – but it can’t be much better. “Craig Eastmond and Roarie Deacon have both been involved at Arsenal in their younger days and I’ve never seen them jump up and down as much.”

Looking forward to this one. As lopsided as it may be, no one’s going to forget the occasion.

