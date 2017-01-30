Back to the U.S.A. — Onyewu finds an MLS home

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia Union sporting director Earnie Stewart just signed a player who was nearly his USMNT teammate.

Oguchi Onyewu, 35, earned his first U.S. cap in October 2004, just five months after Stewart made the last of his 101 appearances for the national team.

Now Stewart has signed Onyewu to the Union, where the center back will play his first domestic club matches since leaving Clemson in 2001.

From PhiladelphiaUnion.com:

“Oguchi is a big, physical presence who brings experience and veteran professionalism, important traits that we believe will be an asset for our group of young defenders,” said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart. “He provides excellent depth at the centerback position and we are pleased that we were able to add him to our squad.”

Onyewu last played with Charlton in 2015, his 11th stop in Europe. He also played for Metz, La Louviere, Standard Liege, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Twente, Sporting CP, Malaga, Queens Park Rangers, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Yep.

He’s made 69 appearances for the U.S., scoring six goals.

