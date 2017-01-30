Back to the U.S.A. — Onyewu finds an MLS home

Philadelphia Union sporting director Earnie Stewart just signed a player who was nearly his USMNT teammate.
Oguchi Onyewu, 35, earned his first U.S. cap in October 2004, just five months after Stewart made the last of his 101 appearances for the national team.
Now Stewart has signed Onyewu to the Union, where the center back will play his first domestic club matches since leaving Clemson in 2001.
From PhiladelphiaUnion.com:
“Oguchi is a big, physical presence who brings experience and veteran professionalism, important traits that we believe will be an asset for our group of young defenders,” said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart. “He provides excellent depth at the centerback position and we are pleased that we were able to add him to our squad.”
Onyewu last played with Charlton in 2015, his 11th stop in Europe. He also played for Metz, La Louviere, Standard Liege, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Twente, Sporting CP, Malaga, Queens Park Rangers, and Sheffield Wednesday.
Yep.
He’s made 69 appearances for the U.S., scoring six goals.
Antonio Conte has two international stars on his radar as the January transfer window edges toward its Tuesday finish.
Moussa Dembele is the bigger name of the two, if only because he’s run through the transfer rumor mill several times.
Just six months ago, the 20-year-old Dembele joined Celtic from Fulham. The Bhoys had surprisingly won the race for his signature despite months of links with big name Premier League and Bundesliga sides.
Dembele has 20 goals and five assists in 38 appearances for Celtic, who will need at least $50 million. That’s quite a profit considering Dembele signed for free after waiting out his contract with Fulham.
Celtic leads the table by 22 points, and isn’t risking much if they plan on selling Dembele eventually.
Meanwhile, Sky Sports says Chelsea is chasing Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac.
The 23-year-old has six months left on his Schalke deal, according to the report, and is also wanted by Juventus.
Kolasinac is a Bosnia and Herzegovina international. He has 17 caps, the first coming in 2013, a year after he arrived at Schalke.
Arsenal has itself an unusual London Derby.
The Gunners head South to face non-league Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, a match which will be played at Gander Green Lane. That venue has room for just over 5,000, including just over 760 seats.
Sutton beat fellow fifth-division side Forest Green Rovers in the qualifying rounds to earn a first round proper date with Dartford. A win there was followed by victories over Cheltenham Town, AFC Wimbledon, and Leeds United.
Arsenal? Arsenal is another story.
Here’s Sutton United assistant Micky Stephens, from the BBC:
“I’ve had to come and sit down, I can’t quite believe that. I’m a life-long Chelsea fan so I had my fingers crossed for that – but it can’t be much better.
“Craig Eastmond and Roarie Deacon have both been involved at Arsenal in their younger days and I’ve never seen them jump up and down as much.”
Looking forward to this one. As lopsided as it may be, no one’s going to forget the occasion.
Hull City’s Ryan Mason suffered a skull fracture against Chelsea last week, sending the Tigers’ big summer signing to St. Mary’s hospital in London.
Mason, 25, was top of mind for many soccer fans following the injury, and many teams paid tribute to him before or during their matches. Hull wore “Mason 25” warm-up shirts before its midweek EFL Cup leg against Manchester United.
Encouraging updates continued Monday, with the Tigers announcing that Mason had left the hospital.
“Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the Club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan’s care so far,” reads a club release.
Hull’s medical team has been widely praised for its quick and appropriate response to Mason’s injury. There is always the potential for disaster when highly-tuned athletes compete at such high speeds, and incidents like this recall medical reactions in other sports like the Buffalo Bills medical team’s response to Kevin Everett’s spinal injury in 2007.
Well done, Hull.
Midweek Premier League, here we come!
After an FA Cup weekend which saw weakened lineups almost uniformly across the top flight, the Premier League promises better action when it returns to table competition on Tuesday.
Between the high-octane Liverpool vs. Chelsea matchup and a bevy of other interesting matches, Joe Prince-Wright has a lot of material to work with as he previews Tuesday and Wednesday in England and Wales.
Below are previews on all 10 games which include team news, score predictions and more.
Enjoy.
