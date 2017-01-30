More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Head coach Bruce Arena of the United States looks on during pregame warm-ups prior to their match against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Bruce Arena reflects on his second USMNT debut as boss

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

The U.S. national team drew 0-0 with Serbia in a friendly in San Diego, California on Sunday and Bruce Arena was encouraged by what he saw.

Taking charge of the first game of his second spell in charge of the USMNT, Arena seemed pleased that the work he’d done with his players throughout the January training camp has been carried over into the game as Sebastian Lletget and Darlington Nagbe showed plenty of promise.

Speaking to the media following the match, Arena insisted that the result didn’t matter and he is already focusing on the World Cup qualifiers.

“Clearly we would have liked to win the game today. But for this time of the year I was encouraged by a number of performances by our team,” Arena said. “To be honest with you if we won 5-0 today or lost 5-0, I’m not sure it would change our world for March. These games are important, especially for our domestic players. But the games that are going to count are the ones in March. That’s where you can look at me and can get really critical.”

Playing against an under-strength Serbian side with the match being out of a FIFA window for international games, Arena also knows that a large chunk of the next squad he names for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama in March will consist of U.S. players from European clubs.

If everyone is fit then the likes of Brad Guzan, Geoff Cameron, John Brooks, Fabian Johnson, Timmy Chandler, Bobby Wood and Christian Pulisic will all join Arena’s squad.

That will add plenty of quality to the players from Major League Soccer who made up the vast majority of his squad over the past four weeks of training.

Arena’s USMNT will play Jamaica in Chattanooga on Friday and he will be expecting a little more from his established players, especially in the final third as they spurned some good chances against Serbia on Sunday with Chris Pontius and Sacha Kljestan missing the best two chances for the U.S.

The start of Arena’s second spell in charge of the USMNT flew under the radars of most but there’s no doubting that some players from within MLS are ready to become starter in his team moving forward.

Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – Last chance for the Reds?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 1:55 PM EST
  • Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this season
  • Chelsea lead PL, 10 points clear of Liverpool
  • Liverpool lost 3 home games in a row

Liverpool host Chelsea on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) knowing they simply must win to keep their slim title hopes alive.

If Jurgen Klopp‘s men beat Antonio Conte‘s table-topping Chelsea they’ll cut the gap to just seven points with 15 games to go. Game on for Liverpool and the rest of the PL. However, a defeat would mean Liverpool’s title hopes will be all but over and the Blues will be 13 points clear of them. 

Liverpool did beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge back in September but since then Conte’s men have gone on an incredible run, winning 15 of their next 17 games to open up an eight-point lead at the summit. For Liverpool, they’ve lost their last three games, all at home, in the space of a week with Klopp’s men dumped out of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup plus losing to lowly Swansea in the PL.

In team news Sadio Mane could return for Liverpool after Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Chelsea have no new injury worries but Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic may not feature as they edge closer to moves away from Stamford Bridge.

What they’re saying

Klopp on Liverpool finishing in top four: “It’s very important we build on the good things. Is it allowed to go for the best position in the Premier League? I really think we should try everything to make the best of the base we made. Stay positive. It’s possible we could qualify for Champions League.”

Conte on respecting Liverpool: “Liverpool’s recent results are difficult to explain and I feel they have been unlucky. We have grown since our first meeting with Liverpool and we have improved a lot in terms of our identity and confidence.  When you face teams of the same level it’s important to win for confidence, but the difficulty is high. Liverpool have their own identity and that makes them stronger – they play 4-3-3 When you change your system, you lose your identity and it makes it easier for other teams to beat you.   I want my team to fight to win in every game. Both teams want to win so it could be an open game tomorrow.”

Prediction

What a horrendous week for Liverpool. We will see a reaction from Klopp’s side and Mane’s return, even if he only plays 30 minutes, will be a big boost. Still, it’s tough to see a weakness in this Chelsea team and their counter-attack is perfect to catch Liverpool just like Swansea, Southampton and Wolves have in recent weeks. 2-1 to Chelsea.

WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule, Week 23

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 1:18 PM EST

Week 23 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here as midweek action takes center stage.

On Tuesday Liverpool host Chelsea (3 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield looking to get back to winning ways and breath new life into their title charge. Surely Jurgen Klopp‘s side won’t lose four games in a row at home in all competitions? As for Chelsea, Antonio Conte‘s side know a win all but ends Liverpool’s title hopes. This will be lively between these bitter rivals.

Coming up on Wednesday Manchester United welcome Hull City to Old Trafford (3 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to gain more ground on the teams above them and position themselves in the top four. As for Hull, well, they have to keep picking up points to get out of the bottom three and they must do all of that despite losing Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass in recent weeks.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. West Brom– Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League Extratime[STREAM]

Wednesday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Everton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Manchester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM

Ulloa wants move away, refuses to play for Leicester City

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on April 17, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Leonardo Ulloa has reached the point of no return.

On Monday the Leicester City striker sent out the following message on Twitter and also gave an unauthorized interview to Sky Sports in the UK to try and force through a move away from the Foxes.

Ulloa, 30, has been a bit-part player this season at the King Power Stadium and has asked manager Claudio Ranieri to leave. However, Ranieri has refused to grant Ulloa his wish as the likes of Alaves, Swansea City and now Sunderland have all had bids turned down for the Argentine striker.

On Monday Ranieri told the media that Ulloa is injured and that he wants the forward, who scored several key goals off the bench during their title-winning campaign in 2015-16, to remain with them and help them battle against relegation.

It is obvious Ulloa doesn’t want to, hence his message below.

Following on from Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham United and eventually sealing his move away to Marseille, these kind of antics take “player power” to a whole new level.

Ulloa must be feeling pretty desperate to feel like the only option he has is to send out the following message. Especially as he still has 18 months left on his current contract at Leicester.

With Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani ahead of him in the pecking order, Ulloa’s frustration is clear but like Payet this is not the right way to go about it.

Oviedo, Gibson join Sunderland from Everton

Oviedo, Gibson
Twitter/Sunderland AFC
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 11:54 AM EST

David Moyes loves going back to his former club to pick up players…

He’s getting the band back together, so to speak.

Sunderland signed Everton duo Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson on Monday as they both joined on permanent deals at the Stadium of Light and could feature against Tottenham on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Their arrival means that out of the 14 new players Moyes has signed since arriving at Sunderland in the summer, five are former Everton players and three are former Manchester United players.

Oviedo, 26, has found chances hard to come by since Ronald Koeman took charge and the Costa Rican international was allowed to leave to play regularly after his promising career was halted following a horrendous leg break in January 2014 in a FA Cup game at Stevenage. Moyes signed Oviedo from Copenhagen back in 2011 when he was in charge of Everton and he has signed a deal until 2020 at Sunderland.

Gibson, 29, is a Republic of Ireland international who has also struggled with injuries in recent seasons and has signed an 18-month contract. The Manchester United product was also signed by Moyes when he was in charge at Everton in 2012 but has made jut 69 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees over a six-season stint.

Speaking about the duo, Moyes was delighted to bolster his squad after losing left back Patrick van Aanholt to Crystal Palace on Monday.

“Bryan is a very good player and he’ll help us get forward. He’s quick and overall he’s a decent left-back,” Moyes said. “I signed him for Everton from Copenhagen as cover for Leighton Baines at the time, and he’s only not getting in because of how well Leighton’s done. He’s 26 which is a good age for us and I think he’s a really good character – a good boy – and I’m hoping he’s someone who will help us over the years.”

“We’ve got Darron on an 18-month contract and I think he’s a very good footballer; he’ll add a bit of quality with his passing and his play and I’d love him to add goals. He has a really good strike and if he can add goals from midfield it would be a big bonus.”

When Everton host Sunderland on Feb. 25, the Toffees fans will spend most of the time applauding Moyes and their former players with Steven Pienaar, Joleon Lescott and Victor Anichebe also on board at the Stadium of Light.

For Moyes, it’s a case of having people he trusts around him to try and help lift struggling Sunderland off the bottom of the Premier League table as they currently sit three points from safety.