Chelsea linked with two swoops including Dembele

Antonio Conte has two international stars on his radar as the January transfer window edges toward its Tuesday finish.

Moussa Dembele is the bigger name of the two, if only because he’s run through the transfer rumor mill several times.

Just six months ago, the 20-year-old Dembele joined Celtic from Fulham. The Bhoys had surprisingly won the race for his signature despite months of links with big name Premier League and Bundesliga sides.

Dembele has 20 goals and five assists in 38 appearances for Celtic, who will need at least $50 million. That’s quite a profit considering Dembele signed for free after waiting out his contract with Fulham.

Celtic leads the table by 22 points, and isn’t risking much if they plan on selling Dembele eventually.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports says Chelsea is chasing Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac.

The 23-year-old has six months left on his Schalke deal, according to the report, and is also wanted by Juventus.

Kolasinac is a Bosnia and Herzegovina international. He has 17 caps, the first coming in 2013, a year after he arrived at Schalke.

