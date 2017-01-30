FA Cup fifth round draw: Non-league Sutton to host Arsenal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well for another round.

[ MORE: Latest FA Cup scores here ]

Fifth-tier Sutton United from the National League will host Premier League giants Arsenal after reaching the last 16 of the tournament in dramatic fashion.

Sutton beat second-tier Leeds United on Sunday to make the fifth round after knocking out third-tier AFC Wimbledon in the round before. Paul Doswell’s side have captured the hearts and imagination of millions and this latest draw will make the tiny club from south London plenty of cash.

There are no all-Premier League ties in the seven other matches as Manchester United travel to Blackburn, Chelsea travel to Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur head to Fulham and Manchester City head to Huddersfield with plenty of potential banana skins for the PL big boys.

Below is the draw for the fifth round in full with the ties to be played the weekend of Feb. 18.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Burnley v Lincoln City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Sutton United v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby or Leicester City

Follow @JPW_NBCSports