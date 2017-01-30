Mason released from hospital as skull fracture recovery continues

Hull City’s Ryan Mason suffered a skull fracture against Chelsea last week, sending the Tigers’ big summer signing to St. Mary’s hospital in London.
Mason, 25, was top of mind for many soccer fans following the injury, and many teams paid tribute to him before or during their matches. Hull wore “Mason 25” warm-up shirts before its midweek EFL Cup leg against Manchester United.
Encouraging updates continued Monday, with the Tigers announcing that Mason had left the hospital.
“Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the Club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan’s care so far,” reads a club release.
Hull’s medical team has been widely praised for its quick and appropriate response to Mason’s injury. There is always the potential for disaster when highly-tuned athletes compete at such high speeds, and incidents like this recall medical reactions in other sports like the Buffalo Bills medical team’s response to Kevin Everett’s spinal injury in 2007.
Well done, Hull.