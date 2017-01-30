Oviedo, Gibson join Sunderland from Everton

David Moyes loves going back to his former club to pick up players…

He’s getting the band back together, so to speak.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]



Sunderland signed Everton duo Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson on Monday as they both joined on permanent deals at the Stadium of Light and could feature against Tottenham on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Their arrival means that out of the 14 new players Moyes has signed since arriving at Sunderland in the summer, five are former Everton players and three are former Manchester United players.

Oviedo, 26, has found chances hard to come by since Ronald Koeman took charge and the Costa Rican international was allowed to leave to play regularly after his promising career was halted following a horrendous leg break in January 2014 in a FA Cup game at Stevenage. Moyes signed Oviedo from Copenhagen back in 2011 when he was in charge of Everton and he has signed a deal until 2020 at Sunderland.

Gibson, 29, is a Republic of Ireland international who has also struggled with injuries in recent seasons and has signed an 18-month contract. The Manchester United product was also signed by Moyes when he was in charge at Everton in 2012 but has made jut 69 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees over a six-season stint.

Speaking about the duo, Moyes was delighted to bolster his squad after losing left back Patrick van Aanholt to Crystal Palace on Monday.

“Bryan is a very good player and he’ll help us get forward. He’s quick and overall he’s a decent left-back,” Moyes said. “I signed him for Everton from Copenhagen as cover for Leighton Baines at the time, and he’s only not getting in because of how well Leighton’s done. He’s 26 which is a good age for us and I think he’s a really good character – a good boy – and I’m hoping he’s someone who will help us over the years.” “We’ve got Darron on an 18-month contract and I think he’s a very good footballer; he’ll add a bit of quality with his passing and his play and I’d love him to add goals. He has a really good strike and if he can add goals from midfield it would be a big bonus.”

When Everton host Sunderland on Feb. 25, the Toffees fans will spend most of the time applauding Moyes and their former players with Steven Pienaar, Joleon Lescott and Victor Anichebe also on board at the Stadium of Light.

For Moyes, it’s a case of having people he trusts around him to try and help lift struggling Sunderland off the bottom of the Premier League table as they currently sit three points from safety.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports