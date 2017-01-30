More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
NAPLES, ITALY - JANUARY 07: Manolo Gabbiadini of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and UC Sampdoria at Stadio San Paolo on January 7, 2017 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Premier League transfer tracker: Just over 24 hours to go

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 10:38 AM EST

With the January transfer window slamming shut at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Premier League teams are scrambling to complete their business.

There are seven PL games on Tuesday afternoon and three more on Wednesday as teams will look to try and get all of their business done before kick off tomorrow.

Baring that in mind, below is a transfer tracker which looks at the moves currently being constructed around the Premier League.

Some are closer than others to completion and plenty more will pop up in the coming hours.

  • Swansea confirm deal to sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa is close. Swans will send Neil Taylor plus cash to Villa for the Ghana international striker
  • Watford reportedly agree $25 million fee with Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for striker Odion Ighalo. Nigerian forward out of favor this season at Vicarage Road
  • Reports state Southampton have agreed a $17 million fee with Napoli for forward Manolo Gabbiadini. Saints are also reportedly in talks to sign Nice’s goalkeeper Mouez Hassen and Spartak Moscow’s German defender Serdar Tasci on loan
  • Branislav Ivanovic is set to leave Chelsea for Zenit St Petersburg, with West Brom denying any interest in the Serbian defender. Ivanovic will sign in the next 24 hours on a free transfer
  • Asmir Begovic‘s move to Bournemouth stalling as Chelsea search for replacement. Antonio Conte revealed they need to find a second-choice goalkeeper before he can move
  • Ronald Koeman confirmed that Burnley defender Michael Keane is on their list of candidates but they don’t expect anything to happen
  • Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa has been linked with a move to Sunderland but Claudio Ranieri said he’s unavailable through injury and he doesn’t want him to leave. Ulloa has since said in a Tweet that he will not play for Leicester again
  • Sky Sports claim Hull have agreed a $3.75 million fee for Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura. The Algerian international is in talks with the Tigers
  • It is widely reported that Crystal Palace have inquired about Brentford’s Scott Hogan. The striker had been on West Ham’s radar until last week
  • Arsenal’s right back Carl Jenkinson could leave on a permanent deal with Arsene Wenger stating a deal with Crystal Palace is lined up but Jenkinson hasn’t agreed terms

Patrick van Aanholt joins Crystal Palace in $17.5 million deal

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Patrick van Aanholt of Sunderland celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and A.F.C. Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light on January 23, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 11:05 AM EST

Patrick Van Aanholt‘s move from Sunderland to Crystal Palace has finally been confirmed.

Van Aanholt, 26, completed his $17.5 million transfer on Monday with the Dutch international left back signing a four-and-a-half year contract and he’s available to make his debut for Palace at Bournemouth on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

The former Chelsea defender has moved back to London and has linked up once again with Sam Allardyce after he flourished at the Stadium of Light last season under “Big Sam’s” guidance.

Palace have yet to win in Allrdyce’s first five Premier League games in charge and the Eagles are in 18th place, two points from safety.

Speaking to the club website, PVA was delighted to finally get everything sorted out and believe the Eagles can move away from the relegation battle.

“I’ve been there last season and the season before that at Sunderland, and obviously Palace are there now but I’m very positive about the situation,” van Aanholt said. “The manager knows what he’s doing and we’ve got a very strong team, so I think we’ve got enough to survive this year and I’m looking forward to it.”

The attacking full back has scored three goals for Sunderland in the Premier League already this season and he will help shore up a leaky Palace defense, plus add extra attacking impetus from the left flank.

Klopp gives update on Mane ahead of Liverpool vs. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool is stuck in a rut.

Getting Sadio Mane back should help with that.

On Saturday Mane missed the decisive penalty kick against Cameroon as Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations 2017 at the quarterfinal stage.

Bad news for Mane internationally is good news for Liverpool as their lightning-quick forward, and top scorer this season, is on his way back to England and is in contention to play against Chelsea on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

If Mane can play some part at Anfield for the ailing Reds — Klopp’s side have lost three games at home in a week heading into this game — it will be a massive boost as they host the Premier League leaders knowing only a win will do to keep their fading title hopes alive.

“Ray Haughan and our team management did an outstanding job to bring him back as soon as possible and he is now on his way,” Klopp said. “We had the plane there but he was not allowed to go in the plane and we had to wait to get him from A to B. I spoke to him and it is all good so far. We will be in tomorrow morning and I will make a decision. I will have to look into his eyes and see if it is possible.”

Something else Klopp doesn’t know is possible is if his team can recover from a brutal seven days which has seen them dumped out of two cup competitions and suffer a defeat to then bottom of the table Swansea City.

With Liverpool the heavy favorites in all three of their recent home defeats to Swansea, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Klopp knows his side will be underdogs against Chelsea on Tuesday as Antonio Conte‘s side looked to stretch their lead above Liverpool to 13 points and all but end the Reds’ title hopes for another season.

Klopp is staying positive despite the high stakes being obvious.

“It’s very important we build on the good things,” Klopp said. “Is it allowed to go for the best position in the Premier League? I really think we should try everything to make the best of the base we made. Stay positive. It’s possible we could qualify for Champions League.”

Despite all the early season euphoria surrounding this Liverpool team and their dynamic attack, there’s been plenty of talk about a second half of the season collapse with many questioning Klopp’s Gegenpressing tactics and the lack of a winter break in England impacting his team. That said, when you look at Mane’s absence, plus Joel Matip and Phillipe Coutinho missing, there has been plenty of adversity for them to battle through and quite frankly the likes of Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge and Ragnar Klavan (all of whom are classified as squad players) have struggled to plug the gaps and step up to the plate when needed.

Liverpool will need to be bold and brave to get a result against Chelsea on Tuesday. If they win they’ll blow the title race open again. If they lose, it’s game over for their own title hopes and it will be an uphill battle to regain momentum and challenge for the top four spot that Klopp and the Kop crave.

Finishing in the top four should have always been Liverpool’s main target this season. Now it’s the only target they have left. The pressure is on.

Fire at Manchester United’s Old Trafford causes damage

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 15: A general view as fans are evacuated from the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on May 15, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 8:42 AM EST

A fire broke out in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand at Manchester United’s Old Trafford home on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire inside the stadium as a faulty elevator was at the center of the incident.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service told the Manchester Evening News that three fire engines “isolated the electrics and extinguished the fire” and they then remained at the scene.

United also released a statement on the fire.

“The club can confirm a small electrical fire was identified quickly in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand at around 7am on Monday morning. The fire brigade attended and the isolated incident was dealt with quickly and effectively. There was minimal damage to the area and there were no injuries.”

The Red Devils host Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Premier League (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and the game is expected to go ahead as planned.

Old Trafford, the biggest club soccer stadium in the UK, was also at the center of a hoax bomb scare last May as a dummy device was left behind by a training company who were demonstrating how to deal with explosive devices. That mishap meant United’s game with Bournemouth on the final day of the 2015-16 Premier League season was postponed and had to be moved back 48 hours.

West Ham slam Payet; Hammers fans return jerseys

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Dimitri Payet of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United at The Hawthorns on September 17, 2016 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 7:53 AM EST

It’s safe to say that Dimitri Payet will not be welcome back at West Ham United anytime soon.

Probably never.

Payet, 29, completed his $31.2 million move from West Ham to Marseille on Sunday, ending the saga which saw the French international playmaker refuse to play for the Hammers at the start of January as he wanted to force through a move away from the London Stadium.

He finally got his wish as the Hammers reluctantly sold their star man, with reports from Sky Sports also stating that West Ham made Payet pay back his wages for January before he moved on.

In a statement released by the club on Monday, co-owner David Sullivan slammed Payet’s actions and revealed he and fellow owner David Gold wanted to let Payet rot in the reserve squad to make an example of him.

“The Club would like to place on record its sincere disappointment that Dimitri Payet did not show the same commitment and respect to West Ham United that the Club and fans showed him, particularly when it rewarded him with a lucrative new five-and-half-year deal only last year.

“I would like to make it clear that we have no financial need to sell our best players and that the decision to allow Payet to leave was in accordance with the wishes of the manager and the interests of squad unity. To be frank, my Board and I would have preferred for him to have stayed in order to make an example of him, as no player is bigger than the club.”

What did Payet have to say about all of this?

Well, he was unveiled in Marseille on Monday and stated he felt he had done absolutely nothing wrong over the past few weeks…

“I lived an exceptional year at West Ham, I have a great memory of the fans of the club. Going back to Marseille is a personal choice,” Payet said. “I no longer felt well at West Ham, I needed to return to my roots. Marseille is a very pleasant city to live in.”

In a separate yet connected note, fans of West Ham can now return any jersey with Payet’s name on the back and pay $30 to get a brand new shirt with the name and number of another player on the back. West Ham’s vice-chairman Karren Brady confirmed the offer on Monday.

It has been widely reported that Payet has taken a pay cut to join Marseille, with the playmaker earning $125,000 a week back at his old club compared to the new $156,000 per week deal (which was for five-and-a-half years) he signed at West Ham just over six months ago.

Payet sent out the message below on Monday as he headed back “home” to Marseille as the French international rejoins the Ligue 1 giants 18 months after leaving and he has reportedly doubled his wages from what they previously where when he joined Marseille from West Ham in the summer of 2015.

His legacy and image has been ruined after refusing to play for the Hammers and Payet will not be welcome in east London for many years. There is a way to go about getting a transfer and by refusing to play Payet has tarnished his reputation not only among West Ham fans but the wider soccer community.

If he is truly moving back to Marseille for family reasons then that is understandable. Still, he went about securing this transfer in completely the wrong way.