Premier League transfer tracker: Just over 24 hours to go

With the January transfer window slamming shut at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Premier League teams are scrambling to complete their business.
There are seven PL games on Tuesday afternoon and three more on Wednesday as teams will look to try and get all of their business done before kick off tomorrow.
Baring that in mind, below is a transfer tracker which looks at the moves currently being constructed around the Premier League.
Some are closer than others to completion and plenty more will pop up in the coming hours.
- Swansea confirm deal to sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa is close. Swans will send Neil Taylor plus cash to Villa for the Ghana international striker
- Watford reportedly agree $25 million fee with Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for striker Odion Ighalo. Nigerian forward out of favor this season at Vicarage Road
- Reports state Southampton have agreed a $17 million fee with Napoli for forward Manolo Gabbiadini. Saints are also reportedly in talks to sign Nice’s goalkeeper Mouez Hassen and Spartak Moscow’s German defender Serdar Tasci on loan
- Branislav Ivanovic is set to leave Chelsea for Zenit St Petersburg, with West Brom denying any interest in the Serbian defender. Ivanovic will sign in the next 24 hours on a free transfer
- Asmir Begovic‘s move to Bournemouth stalling as Chelsea search for replacement. Antonio Conte revealed they need to find a second-choice goalkeeper before he can move
- Ronald Koeman confirmed that Burnley defender Michael Keane is on their list of candidates but they don’t expect anything to happen
- Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa has been linked with a move to Sunderland but Claudio Ranieri said he’s unavailable through injury and he doesn’t want him to leave. Ulloa has since said in a Tweet that he will not play for Leicester again
- Sky Sports claim Hull have agreed a $3.75 million fee for Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura. The Algerian international is in talks with the Tigers
- It is widely reported that Crystal Palace have inquired about Brentford’s Scott Hogan. The striker had been on West Ham’s radar until last week
- Arsenal’s right back Carl Jenkinson could leave on a permanent deal with Arsene Wenger stating a deal with Crystal Palace is lined up but Jenkinson hasn’t agreed terms