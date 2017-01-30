More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Goals galore in midweek

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 2:31 PM EST

Premier League action is back and we have some glorious midweek action to enjoy.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 3-0 Hull City – (Wednesday, 3 pm. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Middlesbrough 1-3 West Brom – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Swansea City 1-1 Southampton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 3-2 Everton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 3-3 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Burnley 2-1 Leicester City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 2-2 Manchester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Sunderland 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

FA Cup fifth round draw: Non-league Sutton to host Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well for another round.

 [ MORE: Latest FA Cup scores here

Fifth-tier Sutton United from the National League will host Premier League giants Arsenal after reaching the last 16 of the tournament in dramatic fashion. 

Sutton beat second-tier Leeds United on Sunday to make the fifth round after knocking out third-tier AFC Wimbledon in the round before. Paul Doswell’s side have captured the hearts and imagination of millions and this latest draw will make the tiny club from south London plenty of cash. 

There are no all-Premier League ties in the seven other matches as Manchester United travel to Blackburn, Chelsea travel to Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur head to Fulham and Manchester City head to Huddersfield with plenty of potential banana skins for the PL big boys.

Below is the draw for the fifth round in full with the ties to be played the weekend of Feb. 18.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Burnley v Lincoln City
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United
Sutton United v Arsenal
Middlesbrough v Oxford United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
Millwall v Derby or Leicester City

Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – Last chance for the Reds?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 1:55 PM EST
  • Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this season
  • Chelsea lead PL, 10 points clear of Liverpool
  • Liverpool lost 3 home games in a row

Liverpool host Chelsea on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) knowing they simply must win to keep their slim title hopes alive.

If Jurgen Klopp‘s men beat Antonio Conte‘s table-topping Chelsea they’ll cut the gap to just seven points with 15 games to go. Game on for Liverpool and the rest of the PL. However, a defeat would mean Liverpool’s title hopes will be all but over and the Blues will be 13 points clear of them. 

Liverpool did beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge back in September but since then Conte’s men have gone on an incredible run, winning 15 of their next 17 games to open up an eight-point lead at the summit. For Liverpool, they’ve lost their last three games, all at home, in the space of a week with Klopp’s men dumped out of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup plus losing to lowly Swansea in the PL.

In team news Sadio Mane could return for Liverpool after Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Chelsea have no new injury worries but Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic may not feature as they edge closer to moves away from Stamford Bridge.

What they’re saying

Klopp on Liverpool finishing in top four: “It’s very important we build on the good things. Is it allowed to go for the best position in the Premier League? I really think we should try everything to make the best of the base we made. Stay positive. It’s possible we could qualify for Champions League.”

Conte on respecting Liverpool: “Liverpool’s recent results are difficult to explain and I feel they have been unlucky. We have grown since our first meeting with Liverpool and we have improved a lot in terms of our identity and confidence.  When you face teams of the same level it’s important to win for confidence, but the difficulty is high. Liverpool have their own identity and that makes them stronger – they play 4-3-3 When you change your system, you lose your identity and it makes it easier for other teams to beat you.   I want my team to fight to win in every game. Both teams want to win so it could be an open game tomorrow.”

Prediction

What a horrendous week for Liverpool. We will see a reaction from Klopp’s side and Mane’s return, even if he only plays 30 minutes, will be a big boost. Still, it’s tough to see a weakness in this Chelsea team and their counter-attack is perfect to catch Liverpool just like Swansea, Southampton and Wolves have in recent weeks. 2-1 to Chelsea.

WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule, Week 23

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 1:18 PM EST

Week 23 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here as midweek action takes center stage.

On Tuesday Liverpool host Chelsea (3 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield looking to get back to winning ways and breath new life into their title charge. Surely Jurgen Klopp‘s side won’t lose four games in a row at home in all competitions? As for Chelsea, Antonio Conte‘s side know a win all but ends Liverpool’s title hopes. This will be lively between these bitter rivals.

Coming up on Wednesday Manchester United welcome Hull City to Old Trafford (3 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to gain more ground on the teams above them and position themselves in the top four. As for Hull, well, they have to keep picking up points to get out of the bottom three and they must do all of that despite losing Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass in recent weeks.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. West Brom– Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League Extratime[STREAM]

Wednesday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Everton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Manchester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM

Bruce Arena reflects on his second USMNT debut as boss

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

The U.S. national team drew 0-0 with Serbia in a friendly in San Diego, California on Sunday and Bruce Arena was encouraged by what he saw.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Taking charge of the first game of his second spell in charge of the USMNT, Arena seemed pleased that the work he’d done with his players throughout the January training camp has been carried over into the game as Sebastian Lletget and Darlington Nagbe showed plenty of promise.

Speaking to the media following the match, Arena insisted that the result didn’t matter and he is already focusing on the World Cup qualifiers.

“Clearly we would have liked to win the game today. But for this time of the year I was encouraged by a number of performances by our team,” Arena said. “To be honest with you if we won 5-0 today or lost 5-0, I’m not sure it would change our world for March. These games are important, especially for our domestic players. But the games that are going to count are the ones in March. That’s where you can look at me and can get really critical.”

Playing against an under-strength Serbian side with the match being out of a FIFA window for international games, Arena also knows that a large chunk of the next squad he names for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama in March will consist of U.S. players from European clubs.

If everyone is fit then the likes of Brad Guzan, Geoff Cameron, John Brooks, Fabian Johnson, Timmy Chandler, Bobby Wood and Christian Pulisic will all join Arena’s squad.

That will add plenty of quality to the players from Major League Soccer who made up the vast majority of his squad over the past four weeks of training.

Arena’s USMNT will play Jamaica in Chattanooga on Friday and he will be expecting a little more from his established players, especially in the final third as they spurned some good chances against Serbia on Sunday with Chris Pontius and Sacha Kljestan missing the best two chances for the U.S.

The start of Arena’s second spell in charge of the USMNT flew under the radars of most but there’s no doubting that some players from within MLS are ready to become starter in his team moving forward.