Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Goals galore in midweek

Premier League action is back and we have some glorious midweek action to enjoy.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Manchester United 3-0 Hull City – (Wednesday, 3 pm. ET, NBCSN)
Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Middlesbrough 1-3 West Brom – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Swansea City 1-1 Southampton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Stoke City 3-2 Everton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Bournemouth 3-3 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Burnley 2-1 Leicester City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
West Ham 2-2 Manchester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Sunderland 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)