LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Sol Campbell attends The Design Museum VIP launch on November 22, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Sol Campbell joins Trinidad and Tobago staff

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 8:50 PM EST

Sol Campbell is plotting the United States men’s national team’s demise.

The 42-year-old former Spurs, Arsenal, and Portsmouth defender has been hired as an assistant coach with Trinidad and Tobago.

Campbell, 42, is the son of Jamaican parents and has yet to move into management. The Daily Mail credits Campbell’s former teammate Thierry Henry with inspiring the move.

T&T sits fifth in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, 0-2 but with better goal differential than basement-dwelling USA.

The Soca Warriors are home for Panama and Mexico in March, hoping to move up the table after losing at Honduras and home to Costa Rica in its opening matches.

T&T visits the USMNT on June 8.

Jones and Kljestan leave USMNT camp, opening door in midfield

United States' Sebastian Lletget has his shot blocked by Serbia's Stephan Panic (15) during a friendly soccer match Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
AP Photo/Denis Poroy
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 8:01 PM EST

Jermaine Jones and Sacha Kljesten were sent home from United States men’s national team camp following the team’s 0-0 draw against Serbia on Sunday.

Jones will not play in March’s World Cup qualifiers due to suspension, so Bruce Arena sent him home to get used to his new LA Galaxy teammates.

And Kljestan’s wife is giving birth, meaning he won’t play against Jamaica.

That opens up the midfield for several U.S. players to seize an opportunity on Friday.

It shouldn’t be hard for any one player to make a statement given the lackluster attacking performance from the MLS-only squad.

Darlington Nagbe and Sebastian Lletget both impressed against Serbia, granted they stood out in a match that was offensively uninspiring.

Benny Feilhaber didn’t get a ton of time to make an impact, and had a moment or two in his quarter-hour return to the fold. Chris Pontius came close to scoring during his 25-plus minutes, but neither ran wild against a team which entered the day with a combined eight caps.

The only U.S. midfield player not to get a run was Dax McCarty, and it seems likely the new Chicago Fire man will see plenty of time against Jamaica.

Perhaps Arena will line ’em up like so:

Robles

Zusi — Zimmerman — Evans — Villafana

McCarty — Bradley

Nagbe — Feilhaber — Bedoya

Altidore

Four things to look for in midweek Premier League games

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Michail Antonio of West Ham United takes on Bacary Sagna of Manchester City during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on January 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 7:20 PM EST

Midweek Premier League matches aren’t high on managers’ wish lists, but they are boons for the fan.

Outside of your favorite club, here are some things to pay attention to come Tuesday and Wednesday in the top flight.

Chelsea begins nightmare week — Nightmare doesn’t mean the Blues won’t emerge with six points, rather there are far easier opponent pairings.

The Blues host Arsenal on Saturday, and can’t be worried about playing selection games considering that Anfield is the venue for Tuesday’s PL encounter with Liverpool.

The Reds open the day 10 points back of Chelsea, and whatever feelings fans carry regarding making up that margin will be bordering on impossible should the visitors walk away with a win.

Separation day —  A pair of PL matches, both on Tuesday, have home sides hoping to avoid a return to the relegation fray against scrapping visitors.

Bournemouth and Burnley both enter the day with 26 points, 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Bournemouth hosts 18th place Crystal Palace, while Burnley will entertain 15th place Leicester City. Wins will have both breathing easy and maybe counting their safe chickens, but losses thicken the relegation stew.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Ashley Barnes of Burnley (R) is put under pressure from Simon Francis of AFC Bournemouth (L) during the Premier League match between Burnley and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on December 10, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Ashley Barnes of Burnley is put under pressure from Simon Francis of AFC Bournemouth (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Clement vs. Claude — Swansea City is riding high after its 3-2 defeat of Liverpool pulled it out of the drop zone, and Paul Clement‘s bunch will now host a Southampton side which has been nearly impossible to predict in Premier League play.

Claude Puel‘s Saints are off to Wembley Stadium for the EFL Cup final, and that’s their best route back to Europe. At 11 points clear of relegation, there aren’t too many Championship concerns around St. Mary’s… but a loss at the Liberty Stadium will send Saints supporters scurrying for the fixture list and table.

Is Man City awake? — Pep Guardiola‘s group has dipped down the Premier League table after scooping up just a single point in its last two PL fixtures, a loss at Everton and a draw (that should’ve been a win) versus Tottenham Hotspur.

There’s no time to sleep or rest in the laurels of this week’s blowout of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup; Slaven Bilic has the Hammers looking a lot better and Andy Carroll will be buoyed by the opportunity to rise above City’s back line. Will this be like the 5-0 FA Cup blowout on Jan. 6, or will West Ham show better in this visit from Man City?

Chelsea linked with two swoops including Dembele

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 31: Moussa Dembele of Celtic celebrates after he scores during the Rangers v Celtic Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 6:35 PM EST

Antonio Conte has two international stars on his radar as the January transfer window edges toward its Tuesday finish.

Moussa Dembele is the bigger name of the two, if only because he’s run through the transfer rumor mill several times.

Just six months ago, the 20-year-old Dembele joined Celtic from Fulham. The Bhoys had surprisingly won the race for his signature despite months of links with big name Premier League and Bundesliga sides.

Dembele has 20 goals and five assists in 38 appearances for Celtic, who will need at least $50 million. That’s quite a profit considering Dembele signed for free after waiting out his contract with Fulham.

Celtic leads the table by 22 points, and isn’t risking much if they plan on selling Dembele eventually.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports says Chelsea is chasing Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac.

The 23-year-old has six months left on his Schalke deal, according to the report, and is also wanted by Juventus.

Kolasinac is a Bosnia and Herzegovina international. He has 17 caps, the first coming in 2013, a year after he arrived at Schalke.

Back to the U.S.A. — Onyewu finds an MLS home

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Oguchi Onyewu attends the Urban Outfitters and Centrefold magazine LFW launch party to showcase artists from around the world in a limited edition coffee table magazine and exhibit at Unit London on February 20, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Urban Outfitters)
Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Urban Outfitters
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 5:50 PM EST

Philadelphia Union sporting director Earnie Stewart just signed a player who was nearly his USMNT teammate.

Oguchi Onyewu, 35, earned his first U.S. cap in October 2004, just five months after Stewart made the last of his 101 appearances for the national team.

Now Stewart has signed Onyewu to the Union, where the center back will play his first domestic club matches since leaving Clemson in 2001.

From PhiladelphiaUnion.com:

“Oguchi is a big, physical presence who brings experience and veteran professionalism, important traits that we believe will be an asset for our group of young defenders,” said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart. “He provides excellent depth at the centerback position and we are pleased that we were able to add him to our squad.”

Onyewu last played with Charlton in 2015, his 11th stop in Europe. He also played for Metz, La Louviere, Standard Liege, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Twente, Sporting CP, Malaga, Queens Park Rangers, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Yep.

He’s made 69 appearances for the U.S., scoring six goals.