Sol Campbell joins Trinidad and Tobago staff

It shouldn’t be hard for any one player to make a statement given the lackluster attacking performance from the MLS-only squad.
Darlington Nagbe and Sebastian Lletget both impressed against Serbia, granted they stood out in a match that was offensively uninspiring.
Benny Feilhaber didn’t get a ton of time to make an impact, and had a moment or two in his quarter-hour return to the fold. Chris Pontius came close to scoring during his 25-plus minutes, but neither ran wild against a team which entered the day with a combined eight caps.
The only U.S. midfield player not to get a run was Dax McCarty, and it seems likely the new Chicago Fire man will see plenty of time against Jamaica.
Outside of your favorite club, here are some things to pay attention to come Tuesday and Wednesday in the top flight.
Chelsea begins nightmare week — Nightmare doesn’t mean the Blues won’t emerge with six points, rather there are far easier opponent pairings.
The Blues host Arsenal on Saturday, and can’t be worried about playing selection games considering that Anfield is the venue for Tuesday’s PL encounter with Liverpool.
The Reds open the day 10 points back of Chelsea, and whatever feelings fans carry regarding making up that margin will be bordering on impossible should the visitors walk away with a win.
Separation day — A pair of PL matches, both on Tuesday, have home sides hoping to avoid a return to the relegation fray against scrapping visitors.
Bournemouth and Burnley both enter the day with 26 points, 10 points clear of the drop zone.
Bournemouth hosts 18th place Crystal Palace, while Burnley will entertain 15th place Leicester City. Wins will have both breathing easy and maybe counting their safe chickens, but losses thicken the relegation stew.
Clement vs. Claude — Swansea City is riding high after its 3-2 defeat of Liverpool pulled it out of the drop zone, and Paul Clement‘s bunch will now host a Southampton side which has been nearly impossible to predict in Premier League play.
Claude Puel‘s Saints are off to Wembley Stadium for the EFL Cup final, and that’s their best route back to Europe. At 11 points clear of relegation, there aren’t too many Championship concerns around St. Mary’s… but a loss at the Liberty Stadium will send Saints supporters scurrying for the fixture list and table.
Is Man City awake? — Pep Guardiola‘s group has dipped down the Premier League table after scooping up just a single point in its last two PL fixtures, a loss at Everton and a draw (that should’ve been a win) versus Tottenham Hotspur.
There’s no time to sleep or rest in the laurels of this week’s blowout of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup; Slaven Bilic has the Hammers looking a lot better and Andy Carroll will be buoyed by the opportunity to rise above City’s back line. Will this be like the 5-0 FA Cup blowout on Jan. 6, or will West Ham show better in this visit from Man City?
Antonio Conte has two international stars on his radar as the January transfer window edges toward its Tuesday finish.
Moussa Dembele is the bigger name of the two, if only because he’s run through the transfer rumor mill several times.
Just six months ago, the 20-year-old Dembele joined Celtic from Fulham. The Bhoys had surprisingly won the race for his signature despite months of links with big name Premier League and Bundesliga sides.
Dembele has 20 goals and five assists in 38 appearances for Celtic, who will need at least $50 million. That’s quite a profit considering Dembele signed for free after waiting out his contract with Fulham.
Celtic leads the table by 22 points, and isn’t risking much if they plan on selling Dembele eventually.
“Oguchi is a big, physical presence who brings experience and veteran professionalism, important traits that we believe will be an asset for our group of young defenders,” said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart. “He provides excellent depth at the centerback position and we are pleased that we were able to add him to our squad.”
Onyewu last played with Charlton in 2015, his 11th stop in Europe. He also played for Metz, La Louviere, Standard Liege, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Twente, Sporting CP, Malaga, Queens Park Rangers, and Sheffield Wednesday.
Yep.
He’s made 69 appearances for the U.S., scoring six goals.