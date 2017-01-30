More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City (L) and Adam Forshaw of Middlesbrough (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Leicester City at Riverside Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Ulloa says Leicester’s Ranieri not living up to word

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 10:25 PM EST

Leonardo Ulloa is raging at Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri.

The veteran striker claims that Ranieri said he’d sell him for the right offer if one arrived during the January transfer window.

The magic number? $5 million to $6.25 million, according to Ulloa. The striker claims better offers than that have crossed Ranieri’s desk, and has expanded on his earlier social media claims.

From Sky Sports:

“The manager has been telling me for the last three months and the last two weeks that if an offer of around £4-5m was arriving to the club, he will help me to leave.

“My understanding is that at this moment, there are offers around those figures or even bigger that are not being considered.”

Ranieri doesn’t want to sell Ulloa as he feels the Argentine is his only proper backup for Islam Slimani.

MLS union expresses concern about travel restrictions

United States' Michael Bradley (4) shoots past Nemanja Miletic (3) during a friendly soccer match Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
AP Photo/Denis Poroy
Associated PressJan 30, 2017, 9:39 PM EST

The Major League Soccer Players Union released a statement expressing concern and disappointment with President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Union chief Bob Foose said the organization is concerned not only with its athletes and their families but all people impacted by the order implemented Friday. The statement said the union is still assessing the practical impact of the ban on players.

“We are extremely disappointed by the ban and feel strongly that it runs counter to the values of inclusiveness that define us as a nation,” Foose said.

The union also expressed solidarity with U.S. national team captain Michael Bradley, who came out against the ban in an interview and on social media.

“When Trump was elected, I only hoped that the President Trump would be different that the campaigner Trump. That the xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric would be replaced with a more humble and measured approach to leading our country. I was wrong. And the Muslim ban is just the latest example of someone who couldn’t be more out of touch with our country and the right way to move forward,” Bradley posted to Instagram.

The White House has defended Trump’s immigration restrictions as protests spread throughout the country over the weekend. The executive order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

Sol Campbell joins Trinidad and Tobago staff

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Sol Campbell attends The Design Museum VIP launch on November 22, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 8:50 PM EST

Sol Campbell is plotting the United States men’s national team’s demise.

The 42-year-old former Spurs, Arsenal, and Portsmouth defender has been hired as an assistant coach with Trinidad and Tobago.

Campbell, 42, is the son of Jamaican parents and has yet to move into management. The Daily Mail credits Campbell’s former teammate Thierry Henry with inspiring the move.

T&T sits fifth in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, 0-2 but with better goal differential than basement-dwelling USA.

The Soca Warriors are home for Panama and Mexico in March, hoping to move up the table after losing at Honduras and home to Costa Rica in its opening matches.

T&T visits the USMNT on June 8.

Jones and Kljestan leave USMNT camp, opening door in midfield

United States' Sebastian Lletget has his shot blocked by Serbia's Stephan Panic (15) during a friendly soccer match Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
AP Photo/Denis Poroy
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 8:01 PM EST

Jermaine Jones and Sacha Kljesten were sent home from United States men’s national team camp following the team’s 0-0 draw against Serbia on Sunday.

Jones will not play in March’s World Cup qualifiers due to suspension, so Bruce Arena sent him home to get used to his new LA Galaxy teammates.

And Kljestan’s wife is giving birth, meaning he won’t play against Jamaica.

That opens up the midfield for several U.S. players to seize an opportunity on Friday.

It shouldn’t be hard for any one player to make a statement given the lackluster attacking performance from the MLS-only squad.

Darlington Nagbe and Sebastian Lletget both impressed against Serbia, granted they stood out in a match that was offensively uninspiring.

Benny Feilhaber didn’t get a ton of time to make an impact, and had a moment or two in his quarter-hour return to the fold. Chris Pontius came close to scoring during his 25-plus minutes, but neither ran wild against a team which entered the day with a combined eight caps.

The only U.S. midfield player not to get a run was Dax McCarty, and it seems likely the new Chicago Fire man will see plenty of time against Jamaica.

Perhaps Arena will line ’em up like so:

Robles

Zusi — Zimmerman — Evans — Villafana

McCarty — Bradley

Nagbe — Feilhaber — Bedoya

Altidore

Four things to look for in midweek Premier League games

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Michail Antonio of West Ham United takes on Bacary Sagna of Manchester City during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on January 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 7:20 PM EST

Midweek Premier League matches aren’t high on managers’ wish lists, but they are boons for the fan.

Outside of your favorite club, here are some things to pay attention to come Tuesday and Wednesday in the top flight.

Chelsea begins nightmare week — Nightmare doesn’t mean the Blues won’t emerge with six points, rather there are far easier opponent pairings.

The Blues host Arsenal on Saturday, and can’t be worried about playing selection games considering that Anfield is the venue for Tuesday’s PL encounter with Liverpool.

The Reds open the day 10 points back of Chelsea, and whatever feelings fans carry regarding making up that margin will be bordering on impossible should the visitors walk away with a win.

Separation day —  A pair of PL matches, both on Tuesday, have home sides hoping to avoid a return to the relegation fray against scrapping visitors.

Bournemouth and Burnley both enter the day with 26 points, 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Bournemouth hosts 18th place Crystal Palace, while Burnley will entertain 15th place Leicester City. Wins will have both breathing easy and maybe counting their safe chickens, but losses thicken the relegation stew.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Ashley Barnes of Burnley (R) is put under pressure from Simon Francis of AFC Bournemouth (L) during the Premier League match between Burnley and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on December 10, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Ashley Barnes of Burnley is put under pressure from Simon Francis of AFC Bournemouth (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Clement vs. Claude — Swansea City is riding high after its 3-2 defeat of Liverpool pulled it out of the drop zone, and Paul Clement‘s bunch will now host a Southampton side which has been nearly impossible to predict in Premier League play.

Claude Puel‘s Saints are off to Wembley Stadium for the EFL Cup final, and that’s their best route back to Europe. At 11 points clear of relegation, there aren’t too many Championship concerns around St. Mary’s… but a loss at the Liberty Stadium will send Saints supporters scurrying for the fixture list and table.

Is Man City awake? — Pep Guardiola‘s group has dipped down the Premier League table after scooping up just a single point in its last two PL fixtures, a loss at Everton and a draw (that should’ve been a win) versus Tottenham Hotspur.

There’s no time to sleep or rest in the laurels of this week’s blowout of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup; Slaven Bilic has the Hammers looking a lot better and Andy Carroll will be buoyed by the opportunity to rise above City’s back line. Will this be like the 5-0 FA Cup blowout on Jan. 6, or will West Ham show better in this visit from Man City?