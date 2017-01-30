Ulloa wants move away, refuses to play for Leicester City

Leonardo Ulloa has reached the point of no return.

On Monday the Leicester City striker sent out the following message on Twitter and also gave an unauthorized interview to Sky Sports in the UK to try and force through a move away from the Foxes.

Ulloa, 30, has been a bit-part player this season at the King Power Stadium and has asked manager Claudio Ranieri to leave. However, Ranieri has refused to grant Ulloa his wish as the likes of Alaves, Swansea City and now Sunderland have all had bids turned down for the Argentine striker.

On Monday Ranieri told the media that Ulloa is injured and that he wants the forward, who scored several key goals off the bench during their title-winning campaign in 2015-16, to remain with them and help them battle against relegation.

It is obvious Ulloa doesn’t want to, hence his message below.

Following on from Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham United and eventually sealing his move away to Marseille, these kind of antics take “player power” to a whole new level.

Ulloa must be feeling pretty desperate to feel like the only option he has is to send out the following message. Especially as he still has 18 months left on his current contract at Leicester.

With Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani ahead of him in the pecking order, Ulloa’s frustration is clear but like Payet this is not the right way to go about it.

With all respect for LCFC FANS.

I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them… — Jose Leonardo Ulloa (@Ciclone1923) January 30, 2017

