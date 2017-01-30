More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on April 17, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)


Ulloa wants move away, refuses to play for Leicester City

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Leonardo Ulloa has reached the point of no return.

[ MORE: Payet slammed by Hammers ]

On Monday the Leicester City striker sent out the following message on Twitter and also gave an unauthorized interview to Sky Sports in the UK to try and force through a move away from the Foxes.

Ulloa, 30, has been a bit-part player this season at the King Power Stadium and has asked manager Claudio Ranieri to leave. However, Ranieri has refused to grant Ulloa his wish as the likes of Alaves, Swansea City and now Sunderland have all had bids turned down for the Argentine striker.

On Monday Ranieri told the media that Ulloa is injured and that he wants the forward, who scored several key goals off the bench during their title-winning campaign in 2015-16, to remain with them and help them battle against relegation.

It is obvious Ulloa doesn’t want to, hence his message below.

Following on from Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham United and eventually sealing his move away to Marseille, these kind of antics take “player power” to a whole new level.

Ulloa must be feeling pretty desperate to feel like the only option he has is to send out the following message. Especially as he still has 18 months left on his current contract at Leicester.

With Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani ahead of him in the pecking order, Ulloa’s frustration is clear but like Payet this is not the right way to go about it.

VIDEO: Previews of all 10 Premier League games – Week 23

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Nemanja Matic of Chelsea holds off Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

Midweek Premier League, here we come!

After an FA Cup weekend which saw weakened lineups almost uniformly across the top flight, the Premier League promises better action when it returns to table competition on Tuesday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

Between the high-octane Liverpool vs. Chelsea matchup and a bevy of other interesting matches, Joe Prince-Wright has a lot of material to work with as he previews Tuesday and Wednesday in England and Wales.

Below are previews on all 10 games which include team news, score predictions and more.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Enjoy.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Hull City

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Leicester City

Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea City vs. Southampton

Middlesbrough vs. West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal vs. Watford

FA Cup fifth round draw: Non-league Sutton to host Arsenal

SUTTON, GREATER LONDON - JANUARY 29: Jamie Collins of Sutton United (C) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with his Sutton United team mates during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Sutton United and Leeds United at Borough Sports Ground on January 29, 2017 in Sutton, Greater London. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well for another round.

 [ MORE: Latest FA Cup scores here

Fifth-tier Sutton United from the National League will host Premier League giants Arsenal after reaching the last 16 of the tournament in dramatic fashion. 

Sutton beat second-tier Leeds United on Sunday to make the fifth round after knocking out third-tier AFC Wimbledon in the round before. Paul Doswell’s side have captured the hearts and imagination of millions and this latest draw will make the tiny club from south London plenty of cash. 

There are no all-Premier League ties in the seven other matches as Manchester United travel to Blackburn, Chelsea travel to Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur head to Fulham and Manchester City head to Huddersfield with plenty of potential banana skins for the PL big boys.

Below is the draw for the fifth round in full with the ties to be played the weekend of Feb. 18.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Burnley v Lincoln City
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United
Sutton United v Arsenal
Middlesbrough v Oxford United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
Millwall v Derby or Leicester City

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Goals galore in midweek

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 2:31 PM EST

Premier League action is back and we have some glorious midweek action to enjoy.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 3-0 Hull City – (Wednesday, 3 pm. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Middlesbrough 1-3 West Brom – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Swansea City 1-1 Southampton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 3-2 Everton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 3-3 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Burnley 2-1 Leicester City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

West Ham 2-2 Manchester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Sunderland 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – Last chance for the Reds?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 1:55 PM EST
  • Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this season
  • Chelsea lead PL, 10 points clear of Liverpool
  • Liverpool lost 3 home games in a row

Liverpool host Chelsea on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) knowing they simply must win to keep their slim title hopes alive.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

If Jurgen Klopp‘s men beat Antonio Conte‘s table-topping Chelsea they’ll cut the gap to just seven points with 15 games to go. Game on for Liverpool and the rest of the PL. However, a defeat would mean Liverpool’s title hopes will be all but over and the Blues will be 13 points clear of them. 

Liverpool did beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge back in September but since then Conte’s men have gone on an incredible run, winning 15 of their next 17 games to open up an eight-point lead at the summit. For Liverpool, they’ve lost their last three games, all at home, in the space of a week with Klopp’s men dumped out of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup plus losing to lowly Swansea in the PL.

In team news Sadio Mane could return for Liverpool after Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Chelsea have no new injury worries but Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic may not feature as they edge closer to moves away from Stamford Bridge.

What they’re saying

Klopp on Liverpool finishing in top four: “It’s very important we build on the good things. Is it allowed to go for the best position in the Premier League? I really think we should try everything to make the best of the base we made. Stay positive. It’s possible we could qualify for Champions League.”

Conte on respecting Liverpool: “Liverpool’s recent results are difficult to explain and I feel they have been unlucky. We have grown since our first meeting with Liverpool and we have improved a lot in terms of our identity and confidence.  When you face teams of the same level it’s important to win for confidence, but the difficulty is high. Liverpool have their own identity and that makes them stronger – they play 4-3-3 When you change your system, you lose your identity and it makes it easier for other teams to beat you.   I want my team to fight to win in every game. Both teams want to win so it could be an open game tomorrow.”

Prediction

What a horrendous week for Liverpool. We will see a reaction from Klopp’s side and Mane’s return, even if he only plays 30 minutes, will be a big boost. Still, it’s tough to see a weakness in this Chelsea team and their counter-attack is perfect to catch Liverpool just like Swansea, Southampton and Wolves have in recent weeks. 2-1 to Chelsea.