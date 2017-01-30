More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Nemanja Matic of Chelsea holds off Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England.
VIDEO: Previews of all 10 Premier League games – Week 23

By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

Midweek Premier League, here we come!

After an FA Cup weekend which saw weakened lineups almost uniformly across the top flight, the Premier League promises better action when it returns to table competition on Tuesday.

Between the high-octane Liverpool vs. Chelsea matchup and a bevy of other interesting matches, Joe Prince-Wright has a lot of material to work with as he previews Tuesday and Wednesday in England and Wales.

Below are previews on all 10 games which include team news, score predictions and more.

Enjoy.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Hull City

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Leicester City

Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea City vs. Southampton

Middlesbrough vs. West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal vs. Watford

Mason released from hospital as skull fracture recovery continues

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: The electronic scoreboard displays a message of support for injured Hull City player Ryan Mason during the EFL Cup Semi-Final second leg match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on January 26, 2017 in Hull, England. Mason suffered a fractured skull in the prevous match against Chelsea.
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 4:17 PM EST

Hull City’s Ryan Mason suffered a skull fracture against Chelsea last week, sending the Tigers’ big summer signing to St. Mary’s hospital in London.

Mason, 25, was top of mind for many soccer fans following the injury, and many teams paid tribute to him before or during their matches. Hull wore “Mason 25” warm-up shirts before its midweek EFL Cup leg against Manchester United.

Encouraging updates continued Monday, with the Tigers announcing that Mason had left the hospital.

“Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the Club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan’s care so far,” reads a club release.

Hull’s medical team has been widely praised for its quick and appropriate response to Mason’s injury. There is always the potential for disaster when highly-tuned athletes compete at such high speeds, and incidents like this recall medical reactions in other sports like the Buffalo Bills medical team’s response to Kevin Everett’s spinal injury in 2007.

Well done, Hull.

FA Cup fifth round draw: Non-league Sutton to host Arsenal

SUTTON, GREATER LONDON - JANUARY 29: Jamie Collins of Sutton United (C) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with his Sutton United team mates during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Sutton United and Leeds United at Borough Sports Ground on January 29, 2017 in Sutton, Greater London.
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well for another round.

Fifth-tier Sutton United from the National League will host Premier League giants Arsenal after reaching the last 16 of the tournament in dramatic fashion. 

Sutton beat second-tier Leeds United on Sunday to make the fifth round after knocking out third-tier AFC Wimbledon in the round before. Paul Doswell’s side have captured the hearts and imagination of millions and this latest draw will make the tiny club from south London plenty of cash. 

There are no all-Premier League ties in the seven other matches as Manchester United travel to Blackburn, Chelsea travel to Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur head to Fulham and Manchester City head to Huddersfield with plenty of potential banana skins for the PL big boys.

Below is the draw for the fifth round in full with the ties to be played the weekend of Feb. 18.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Burnley v Lincoln City
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United
Sutton United v Arsenal
Middlesbrough v Oxford United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
Millwall v Derby or Leicester City

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Goals galore in midweek

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 2:31 PM EST

Premier League action is back and we have some glorious midweek action to enjoy.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 3-0 Hull City – (Wednesday, 3 pm. ET, NBCSN)

Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Middlesbrough 1-3 West Brom – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Swansea City 1-1 Southampton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Stoke City 3-2 Everton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Bournemouth 3-3 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Burnley 2-1 Leicester City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 2-2 Manchester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Sunderland 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – Last chance for the Reds?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 30, 2017, 1:55 PM EST
  • Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this season
  • Chelsea lead PL, 10 points clear of Liverpool
  • Liverpool lost 3 home games in a row

Liverpool host Chelsea on Tuesday knowing they simply must win to keep their slim title hopes alive.

If Jurgen Klopp‘s men beat Antonio Conte‘s table-topping Chelsea they’ll cut the gap to just seven points with 15 games to go. Game on for Liverpool and the rest of the PL. However, a defeat would mean Liverpool’s title hopes will be all but over and the Blues will be 13 points clear of them. 

Liverpool did beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge back in September but since then Conte’s men have gone on an incredible run, winning 15 of their next 17 games to open up an eight-point lead at the summit. For Liverpool, they’ve lost their last three games, all at home, in the space of a week with Klopp’s men dumped out of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup plus losing to lowly Swansea in the PL.

In team news Sadio Mane could return for Liverpool after Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Chelsea have no new injury worries but Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic may not feature as they edge closer to moves away from Stamford Bridge.

What they’re saying

Klopp on Liverpool finishing in top four: “It’s very important we build on the good things. Is it allowed to go for the best position in the Premier League? I really think we should try everything to make the best of the base we made. Stay positive. It’s possible we could qualify for Champions League.”

Conte on respecting Liverpool: “Liverpool’s recent results are difficult to explain and I feel they have been unlucky. We have grown since our first meeting with Liverpool and we have improved a lot in terms of our identity and confidence.  When you face teams of the same level it’s important to win for confidence, but the difficulty is high. Liverpool have their own identity and that makes them stronger – they play 4-3-3 When you change your system, you lose your identity and it makes it easier for other teams to beat you.   I want my team to fight to win in every game. Both teams want to win so it could be an open game tomorrow.”

Prediction

What a horrendous week for Liverpool. We will see a reaction from Klopp’s side and Mane’s return, even if he only plays 30 minutes, will be a big boost. Still, it’s tough to see a weakness in this Chelsea team and their counter-attack is perfect to catch Liverpool just like Swansea, Southampton and Wolves have in recent weeks. 2-1 to Chelsea.