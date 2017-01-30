WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule, Week 23

Week 23 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here as midweek action takes center stage.
On Tuesday Liverpool host Chelsea (3 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield looking to get back to winning ways and breath new life into their title charge. Surely Jurgen Klopp‘s side won’t lose four games in a row at home in all competitions? As for Chelsea, Antonio Conte‘s side know a win all but ends Liverpool’s title hopes. This will be lively between these bitter rivals.
Coming up on Wednesday Manchester United welcome Hull City to Old Trafford (3 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to gain more ground on the teams above them and position themselves in the top four. As for Hull, well, they have to keep picking up points to get out of the bottom three and they must do all of that despite losing Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass in recent weeks.
