Arsenal 1-2 Watford: Gunners title hopes in ruins

Watford secure first-ever PL win vs. Arsenal

Gunners failed to have a shot on target in first half

Arsenal travel to Chelsea on Sat. with title hopes on the line

Arsene Wenger will not have enjoyed watching that from under his blanket in the stands.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as the Gunners were dealt a potentially fatal blow in their quest to chase down Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Watford raced in to a 2-0 lead with goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney putting them 2-0 up early and although Alex Iwobi made it 2-1, the Gunners couldn’t find a way past the excellent Heurelho Gomes plus Lucas Perez hit the bar.

With the win, their first in eight games, Watford ease their relegation fears and move on to 27 points. Arsenal — who were without Wenger on the sidelines for the second-straight game as his four-match touchline ban continues — remain on 47 points and now face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge knowing only a win will do.

Watford started brightly and were rewarded handsomely in soggy north London.

The Hornets took the lead through Kaboul’s thunderous free kick which took a deflection off Aaron Rasmey and in. 1-0 to Watford and the home fans were stunned.

13 minutes in it was 2-0 to Watford as Etienne Capoue surged forward and his shot was blocked by Petr Cech but it fell straight to Deeney to slot home. 2-0. Watford in dreamland.

Things went from bad to worse for Arsenal as Ramsey went off injured clutching his calf and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on, but the Gunners just couldn’t get going in attack and failed to have a single shot on target in the first half.

Before half time Arsenal almost fell further behind as Capoue’s cross was headed towards goal by Sebastian Prodl but Cech saved and then Miguel Britos drilled a shot on goal which Cech stopped brilliantly.

Theo Walcott came on at half time

Walcott fired one effort wide and was then denied again, then Iwobi was thwarted by Gomes as Watford battened down the hatches.

Iwobi made it 2-1 with over 30 minutes to go as first Alexis Sanchez went down in the box under a tackle from Prodl but played was waved on and eventually the Chilean international clipped in a perfect cross which Iwobi mishit but tucked home.

Game on.

Arsenal continued to surge forward as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain forced Gomes into a fine stop down low. Sanchez then had a free kick which deflected just over and Nacho Monreal‘s volley went inches wide.

Chances kept coming for Arsenal and Lucas Perez drilled a fine effort against the crossbar and out but that was as close as Arsenal came to drawing level as Watford secured a famous win.

