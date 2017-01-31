More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Gedion Zelalem, USMNT U-23s
Gedion Zelalem, USMNT U-23s

Arsenal, USMNT’s Zelalem joins VVV Venlo on loan

By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 8:12 AM EST

For the second straight season, Gedion Zelalem has a new (temporary) home.

Arsenal have loaned the 20-year-old midfielder to Dutch side VVV Venlo until the end of the current season. Playing time has been harder to come by at this point of Zelalem’s career than many — including the player himself — might have hoped, thus another loan for a young player still with a long way to go in his development.

Venlo currently sit top of the Netherlands’ second division, four points clear of second, with promotion to the Eridivisie very much the target this season.

The last six months have seen momentum behind Zelalem dissipate quickly. Following a mostly successful loan spell to Rangers last season, the German-born American international has failed to make the next step in his career, which would be to push for a place in Arsenal’s first team. A permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium seems likely this summer.

Transfer rumor roundup: Sakho finally off? Payet money to be spent

International Champions Cup 2014 - Manchester City v Liverpool
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 7:44 AM EST

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

Mamadou Sakho is expected to leave Liverpool at some point on Tuesday, though the club reportedly don’t intend to part with the 26-year-old center back for anything less than $25 million. Crystal Palace, Southampton, Sevilla and Galatasaray have all been linked with the French international who is yet to make a single appearance this season.

Moussa Dembele‘s move from Celtic to Chelsea is said to be off, for now at least, as the 20-year-old has been told by his current club he’ll be going nowhere on Tuesday. The Blues were linked with a nearly $40-million move for the striker (scorer of 20 goals in 38 games this season).

West Ham United have a cool $31 million to spend following Dimitri Payet‘s return to Marseille, and they’re reportedly considering a big of $19 million for 24-year-old Brentford striker Scott Hogan. With 14 goals scored in 25 games this season, Hogan currently sits fifth in the race for the Championship’s Golden Boot.

Sunderland have reportedly offered nearly $10 million to Leicester City in exchange for want-away striker Leonardo Ulloa.

Today’s possibilities are endless for Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez, who is reportedly deep in discussions with the club regarding his future. Saints’ signing of Manolo Gabbiadini is expected to become official today, which leaves Rodriguez’s future uncertain. West Bromwich Albion have long been interested, for a fee of $13 million.

Palace are reportedly also close to completing the $16-million signing of 25-year-old Olympiacos captain and Serbian international goalkeeper Luka Milivojevic.

Hull City were thought to be close to a deal for 21-year-old Angers striker Nicolas Pepe — a much-needed replacement following the sale of Robert Snodgrass to West Ham United — until Newcastle United entered the race. The winner will part with nearly $10 million.

Ulloa says Leicester’s Ranieri not living up to word

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City (L) and Adam Forshaw of Middlesbrough (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Leicester City at Riverside Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 10:25 PM EST

Leonardo Ulloa is raging at Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri.

The veteran striker claims that Ranieri said he’d sell him for the right offer if one arrived during the January transfer window.

The magic number? $5 million to $6.25 million, according to Ulloa. The striker claims better offers than that have crossed Ranieri’s desk, and has expanded on his earlier social media claims.

From Sky Sports:

“The manager has been telling me for the last three months and the last two weeks that if an offer of around £4-5m was arriving to the club, he will help me to leave.

“My understanding is that at this moment, there are offers around those figures or even bigger that are not being considered.”

Ranieri doesn’t want to sell Ulloa as he feels the Argentine is his only proper backup for Islam Slimani.

MLS union expresses concern about travel restrictions

United States' Michael Bradley (4) shoots past Nemanja Miletic (3) during a friendly soccer match Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
AP Photo/Denis Poroy
Associated PressJan 30, 2017, 9:39 PM EST

The Major League Soccer Players Union released a statement expressing concern and disappointment with President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Union chief Bob Foose said the organization is concerned not only with its athletes and their families but all people impacted by the order implemented Friday. The statement said the union is still assessing the practical impact of the ban on players.

“We are extremely disappointed by the ban and feel strongly that it runs counter to the values of inclusiveness that define us as a nation,” Foose said.

The union also expressed solidarity with U.S. national team captain Michael Bradley, who came out against the ban in an interview and on social media.

“When Trump was elected, I only hoped that the President Trump would be different that the campaigner Trump. That the xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric would be replaced with a more humble and measured approach to leading our country. I was wrong. And the Muslim ban is just the latest example of someone who couldn’t be more out of touch with our country and the right way to move forward,” Bradley posted to Instagram.

The White House has defended Trump’s immigration restrictions as protests spread throughout the country over the weekend. The executive order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

Sol Campbell joins Trinidad and Tobago staff

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Sol Campbell attends The Design Museum VIP launch on November 22, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 30, 2017, 8:50 PM EST

Sol Campbell is plotting the United States men’s national team’s demise.

The 42-year-old former Spurs, Arsenal, and Portsmouth defender has been hired as an assistant coach with Trinidad and Tobago.

Campbell, 42, is the son of Jamaican parents and has yet to move into management. The Daily Mail credits Campbell’s former teammate Thierry Henry with inspiring the move.

T&T sits fifth in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, 0-2 but with better goal differential than basement-dwelling USA.

The Soca Warriors are home for Panama and Mexico in March, hoping to move up the table after losing at Honduras and home to Costa Rica in its opening matches.

T&T visits the USMNT on June 8.