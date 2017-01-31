Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace: Big Sam finally nets first W

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Palace two points out of safety

Bournemouth in 14th

Benteke breaks slump

Scott Dann and Christian Benteke helped Sam Allardyce to his first Premier League win as Crystal Palace manager, though the Eagles remain in the drop zone after their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

For Benteke, it was his ninth PL goal of the season and his first since Dec. 10.

Swansea’s win means Palace is still in the relegation zone, while Bournemouth sits seven points clear of the Eagles.

Palace was lively to open the match, as Christian Benteke missed an early chance wide of the goal.

There weren’t many chances at the other end, though Junior Stanislas shot wide of goal as the game neared halftime.

Dann then put Palace ahead, depositing a Damien Delaney flick behind Artur Boruc.

8 – Since the start of last season, Scott Dann has scored more Premier League goals than any other defender. Soaring. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2017

