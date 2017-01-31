Burnley 1-0 Leicester City: Vokes boosts Burnley into ninth

Click to email (Opens in new window)

All square through 87′

Clarets dominate

Vokes with winner

Sam Vokes scored a controversial winner that gave Burnley three deserved points in a dominant 1-0 win over Leicester City at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

The win moves Burnley ninth on 29 points, while the Foxes sit just two points ahead of the relegation zone.

A cagey first half on a rain-slicked pitch didn’t provide a lot of offensive promise, though Burnley was on the front foot and Joey Barton had a decent chance before halftime.

Barton ripped another shot wide as the rain continued just after halftime.

Vardy looked close to a good chance off Tom Heaton‘s spill of a long shot, but the English striker couldn’t get the rebound over the charging goalkeeper.

Demarai Gray sprung Riyad Mahrez with a stunning diagonal ball, and the Algerian zipped inside for a left-footed shot that was blocked out for a corner kick.

78% – Burnley have won a higher proportion of their all-time PL points in home matches than any other team (78.7% – 70/89 points). Trench. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2017

Andre Gray and Michael Keane had shot attempts blocked off the same Burnley corner kick in the 70th minute.

Burnley covered Leicester’s back line in danger, but Kaspar Schmeichel had plenty of answers.

Vokes gave Burnley its deserved winner off an undeserving play, using his arm to move the ball into his path off a header and making it 1-0 with minutes to play. Mike Dean didn’t see it, and Leicester was livid.

