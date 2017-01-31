More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Ashley Barnes of Burnley and Danny Simpson of Leicester City square off while Danny Drinkwater of Leicester City tries to separate them during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on January 31, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Burnley 1-0 Leicester City: Vokes boosts Burnley into ninth

By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 4:39 PM EST
  • All square through 87′
  • Clarets dominate
  • Vokes with winner

Sam Vokes scored a controversial winner that gave Burnley three deserved points in a dominant 1-0 win over Leicester City at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

The win moves Burnley ninth on 29 points, while the Foxes sit just two points ahead of the relegation zone.

A cagey first half on a rain-slicked pitch didn’t provide a lot of offensive promise, though Burnley was on the front foot and Joey Barton had a decent chance before halftime.

Barton ripped another shot wide as the rain continued just after halftime.

Vardy looked close to a good chance off Tom Heaton‘s spill of a long shot, but the English striker couldn’t get the rebound over the charging goalkeeper.

Demarai Gray sprung Riyad Mahrez with a stunning diagonal ball, and the Algerian zipped inside for a left-footed shot that was blocked out for a corner kick.

 

Andre Gray and Michael Keane had shot attempts blocked off the same Burnley corner kick in the 70th minute.

Burnley covered Leicester’s back line in danger, but Kaspar Schmeichel had plenty of answers.

Vokes gave Burnley its deserved winner off an undeserving play, using his arm to move the ball into his path off a header and making it 1-0 with minutes to play. Mike Dean didn’t see it, and Leicester was livid.

Mignolet on surprise free kick, PK heroics in Liverpool-Chelsea draw

By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 5:42 PM EST

Simon Mignolet used the proverbial egg on his face and made a five-star omelette.

The Liverpool goalkeeper was caught off-guard by David Luiz‘s outstanding free kick in the first half of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

“I didn’t hear the whistle and he hit it early,” Mignolet said. “It is a difficult feeling. He hit it well but I’m disappointed.”

But he more than made amends with an outstanding stop on Diego Costa‘s late penalty kick.

“I’m happy that I could make the save. But the feeling is we’re disappointed not to take three points. If we feel like that against Chelsea who are leading and scoring a lot of goals then it shows how hungry we are. I think we deserved three points.”

Mignolet got his arm down in a hurry to make the save on Costa, one that would’ve upped the already-high probability of the Blues winning the league. Big save from the Belgian backstop.

Ranieri laments uncalled handball on Burnley winner

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Claudio Ranieri, Manager of Leicester City shows his dejection after his side's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on January 31, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 5:27 PM EST

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri watched his side get dominated by Burnley on Tuesday at Turf Moor, but still could’ve earned a point if not for an uncalled handball.

Sam Vokes controlled a ball with his arm before slotting home off a corner kick in the 87th minute, as Burnley’s relentless work rate was rewarded with a 1-0 win.

That result leaves Leicester City, last year’s champs, just two points ahead of 18th place Crystal Palace. And that non-call from Mike Dean did not leave Ranieri with a good taste in his mouth.

“Listen when you lose the match with three minutes to go, and the striker controlled the ball with a hand, and the referee didn’t see, it’s very hard to lose this match. But it’s okay.

“We were unlucky because until there, yes, they had two to three chances but we deserved to draw the match but they believed until the end and well done to them.”

Those “two to three chances” were more like 10-12, though Ranieri is right to feel aggrieved by the events leading up to the goal.

Manchester United is next for the Foxes before what’s turning out to be a massive relegation six-pointer against now in-form Swansea City.

Southampton land Gabbiadini from Napoli for $21.5 million

NAPLES, ITALY - DECEMBER 02: Manolo Gabbiadini of Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo on December 2, 2016 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 5:15 PM EST

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

After agreeing a transfer fee ($21.5 million) on Monday, Southampton announced the signing of Napoli attacker Manolo Gabbiadini as the club’s second deadline-day signing after adding young French goalkeeper Mouez Hassen.

Italian international striker Gabbiadini was delighted to sign a  four-and-half-year deal at St Mary’s.

“I am very, very happy. Since I was a kid, one of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it’s happening I can’t wait to start playing,” Gabbiadini said. “The facilities that I have seen here are an incredible level – top-level standards even for Serie A. These are the sort of facilities that make you want to come here and perform as soon as possible.”

The 25-year-old has spent the last two and a half seasons at Napoli, where he’s been a fairly prolific goalscorer (25 goals in 76 games — all competitions) while deployed largely as a winger.

Saints completed the biggest signing of an otherwise quiet transfer deadline day.

It was thought Gabbiadini’s arrival could spell the end of Jay Rodriguez’s time at Southampton, though, as minutes have already been a struggle to come by for the 27-year-old, and interest from West Bromwich Albion has persisted. However the Baggies already had a pair of bids rejected and failed in their bid to sign the England international.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Blues held in gripping clash

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
  • Luiz catches Mignolet napping to open scoring
  • Wijnaldum equalizes
  • Mignolet redeems himself, saves Costa’s PK

Liverpool battled back and held on for a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday in a gripping encounter in the pouring rain on Merseyside.

Chelsea took the lead through David Luiz‘s sumptuous free kick which caught Simon Mignolet off guard, but Liverpool equalized in the second half as Georginio Wijnaldum headed home to make it 1-1.

Late on Diego Costa won a penalty kick but his spot kick was then saved by Mignolet as the Blues missed a good chance to grab yet another win but this point keeps them ahead of the chasing pack in the title race.

Chelsea now has 56 points, extending their lead at the top of the table to nine points. Liverpool now has 46 points.

Liverpool had all the play early on as Georginio Wijnaldum hammered an effort in on goal which Thibaut Courtois saved well.

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino linked up well in the final third early on but then Chelsea grew into the game.

First Eden Hazard raced clear and set up Victor Moses but his shot was blocked and then came a moment of magic to put the Blues 1-0 up.

Chelsea won a free kick 25 yards out and Luiz strode up to the ball and hammered home a free kick in off the post. 1-0 to Chelsea but replays showed that Liverpool’s goalkeeper Mignolet was looking the wrong way and wasn’t ready for the effort.

After that Luiz almost got on the end of a Willian free kick at the back post to make it 2-0 and Chelsea looked far more dangerous as the first half came to a close.

Liverpool looked brighter in the second half and Firmino missed a sitter in the 49th minute. A surge forward from Liverpool saw Marcos Alonso slid in to make a challenge but the ball inadvertently played in Firmino but he panicked and shanked an effort over from eight yards out.

At the other end Moses then bundled his way through and his shot hit the near post before going wide. A let off for Liverpool after yet another sloppy defensive mistake.

Just before the hour mark Liverpool were level as Jordan Henderson‘s cross found James Milner at the back post and he nodded the ball back across goal and Wijnladum reacted first to a deflection to head home. 1-1. Game on.

Drama ensued late on as Joel Matip brought down Costa in the box but Chelsea’s striker saw his spot kick saved brilliantly by Mignolet in front of the Kop.

Late on Pedro went close twice as Henderson blocked his first effort and then the Spaniard curled another just wide, while at the other end Firmino headed straight at Courtois as he spurned another golden chance.

Chelsea were the happier team with the draw as Conte punched the air with delight at the final whistle. Combined with Arsenal and Tottenham both slipping up on Tuesday, this was another big point for the Blues.