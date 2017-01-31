Burnley signs Robbie Brady from Norwich for club record fee

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnley has signed left-sided player Robbie Brady from Norwich City for a club record fee.’

The money, believed to be around $12 million, sends the ex-Hull City man to Turf Moor to aid in Burnley’s top-half push.

Brady plays left mid primarily, but can also handle left back.

[ MORE: Watford sells Ighalo to China ]

A former Manchester United Academy prospect who managed a lone League Cup appearance for the Red Devils, Brady has six goals and five assists in 79 Premier League appearances.

He’s been deadly in the Championship, though, particularly in service. He has 11 goals and 20 assists.

Brady has 31 caps and 7 goals for Ireland.

Follow @NicholasMendola