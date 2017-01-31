Crystal Palace set to loan Sakho; Milivojevic arrives

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Eagles has swooped on Deadline Day.

[ MORE: Gabbiadini joins Saints ]

There is no official confirmation from Crystal Palace yet but it has been widely reported that Mamadou Sakho has arrived from Liverpool on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Sakho, 26, was frozen out at Liverpool after falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp during their preseason of the U.S. and he had been linked with a move to Southampton, Sevilla, Swansea and Galatsaray throughout the window.

However, the French international defender is set to arrive at Selhurst Park on loan until the end of the season with Liverpool not getting the $26 million fee they wanted but instead getting a $2.7 million loan fee and all of Sakho’s wages paid up, according to the BBC.

Holding midfielder Luka Milivojevic has definitely completed his move from Olympiakos to Palace for an undisclosed fee.

The Serbian international, 25, lands at Palace with UEFA Champions League experience and below he tells Palace fans what they can expect.

Luka Milivojevic explains what type of player he is… Watch his first interview on https://t.co/TTogt72Aro now! #WelcomeLuka 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/LxQeNw7GFx — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 31, 2017

Both players will boost Sam Allardyce‘s squad significantly as the Eagles will be confident following their 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday which leaves them two points from safety.

Sakho is a particularly necessary acquisition to bolster Palace’s defense and alongside Patrick Van Aanholt he will help shore things up.

All of a sudden things are looking up for Palace even though they’re still in the relegation zone.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports