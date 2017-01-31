DONE DEALS (so far): Early deals on transfer deadline day

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Mamadou Sakho is expected to leave Liverpool at some point on Tuesday, though the club reportedly don’t intend to part with the 26-year-old center back for anything less than $25 million. Crystal Palace, Southampton, Sevilla and Galatasaray have all been linked with the French international who is yet to make a single appearance this season.

Moussa Dembele‘s move from Celtic to Chelsea is said to be off, for now at least, as the 20-year-old has been told by his current club he’ll be going nowhere on Tuesday. The Blues were linked with a nearly $40-million move for the striker (scorer of 20 goals in 38 games this season).

West Ham United have a cool $31 million to spend following Dimitri Payet‘s return to Marseille, and they’re reportedly considering a big of $19 million for 24-year-old Brentford striker Scott Hogan. With 14 goals scored in 25 games this season, Hogan currently sits fifth in the race for the Championship’s Golden Boot.

Sunderland have reportedly offered nearly $10 million to Leicester City in exchange for want-away striker Leonardo Ulloa.

Today’s possibilities are endless for Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez, who is reportedly deep in discussions with the club regarding his future. Saints’ signing of Manolo Gabbiadini is expected to become official today, which leaves Rodriguez’s future uncertain. West Bromwich Albion have long been interested, for a fee of $13 million.

Palace are reportedly also close to completing the $16-million signing of 25-year-old Olympiacos captain and Serbian international goalkeeper Luka Milivojevic.

Hull City were thought to be close to a deal for 21-year-old Angers striker Nicolas Pepe — a much-needed replacement following the sale of Robert Snodgrass to West Ham United — until Newcastle United entered the race. The winner will part with nearly $10 million.

