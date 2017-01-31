DONE DEALS (so far): Early deals on transfer deadline day

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)
The following deals have already been completed and confirmed, as of 8:30 a.m. ET…
- A pair of Toffees, Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo (for a combined fee of more than $10 million), have traded Goodison Park for the Stadium of Light, where they’ll rejoin former Everton boss David Moyes, now in charge of relegation-threatened Sunderland. Fellow former Toffees to also move to Wearside this season include Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe.
- Hull City have acquired 28-year-old center back Andrea Ranocchia, via loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.
- Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace striker Emmanuel Adebayor (free agent) has signed for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.
- Former Newcastle United and Chelsea striker Demba Ba will join Adebayor in Turkey, where the 31-year-old has opted for a return to Besiktas, on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenua.
- Arsenal have loaned 20-year-old American midfielder Gedion Zelalem (to VVV Venlo) and 21-year-old forward Chuba Akpom (Brighton & Hove Albion) until the end of the season.
- Everton have re-signed, and then loaned 22-year-old defender Tyias Browning to Preston North End, until the end of the season.