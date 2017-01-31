Full list of Premier League transfer deals on Deadline Day

Out: Oscar (Shanghai SIPG), John Mikel Obi (Tianjin TEDA), Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough), Dion Conroy (Swindon Town), Marco Van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven, loan), Jay Dasilva (Charlton, loan), Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town, loan), Fankaty Dabo (Swindon Town, loan), Charlie Colkett (Swindon Town, loan), Fikayo Tomori (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan), Mukhtar Ali (Vitesse Arnhem, loan)
Out: Tom Carroll (Swansea City), Anton Walkes (Atlanta United, loan), Ryan Loft (Stevenage, loan), Shayon Harrison (Yeovil Town, loan), Connor Ogilvie (Stevenage, loan), Luke Amos (Southend United, loan).
There is no official confirmation from Crystal Palace yet but it has been widely reported that Mamadou Sakho has arrived from Liverpool on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Sakho, 26, was frozen out at Liverpool after falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp during their preseason of the U.S. and he had been linked with a move to Southampton, Sevilla, Swansea and Galatsaray throughout the window.
However, the French international defender is set to arrive at Selhurst Park on loan until the end of the season with Liverpool not getting the $26 million fee they wanted but instead getting a $2.7 million loan fee and all of Sakho’s wages paid up, according to the BBC.
Holding midfielder Luka Milivojevic has definitely completed his move from Olympiakos to Palace for an undisclosed fee.
The Serbian international, 25, lands at Palace with UEFA Champions League experience and below he tells Palace fans what they can expect.
Luka Milivojevic explains what type of player he is…
Klopp celebrated wildly when Diego Costa‘s penalty kick was saved by Simon Mignolet in the second half of Liverpool’s eventual 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tusday, but he could be expecting a call from the FA after getting up in the fourth officials face and screaming at him in an aggressive manner following the save.
Take a look at the video above to see the incident play out.
Aggressive from Klopp? Yes. Did he make actual contact with the official? Not quite, but it was very close.
Hmmm.
It’s not like Klopp doesn’t have previous with this kind of behavior as videos of him screaming at officials when managing Borussia Dortmund went viral.
He is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve and was caught up in the emotion of a big game, but this seems like he stepped over the line.