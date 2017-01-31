Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion: Early fireworks yield draw

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Morrison opens it up

Negredo converts PK

Boro with 62 percent possession

James Morrison and Alvaro Negredo had the scoring settled within the match’s first 20 minutes, as Middlesbrough held West Brom 1-1 at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

Boro moved two points clear of the drop zone, while West Brom remains eighth with 33 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It was the ex-Boro man who opened the scoring after just six minutes. A corner kick bobbled its way outside the 18, where Morrison was ready to apply the finish.

The hosts responded within 15 minutes, with Negredo adding to his team lead in goals with a penalty kick.

Ben Foster saved West Brom from an own goal when Allan Nyom turned a ball on his own frame before halftime.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

4 – James Morrison has netted his fourth Premier League goal of the season, his best return in the competition since 2012/13 (5). Effect. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola