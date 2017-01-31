Mignolet on surprise free kick, PK heroics in Liverpool-Chelsea draw

Luiz catches Mignolet napping to open scoring

Wijnaldum equalizes

Mignolet redeems himself, saves Costa’s PK

Liverpool battled back and held on for a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday in a gripping encounter in the pouring rain on Merseyside.

Chelsea took the lead through David Luiz‘s sumptuous free kick which caught Simon Mignolet off guard, but Liverpool equalized in the second half as Georginio Wijnaldum headed home to make it 1-1.

Late on Diego Costa won a penalty kick but his spot kick was then saved by Mignolet as the Blues missed a good chance to grab yet another win but this point keeps them ahead of the chasing pack in the title race.

Chelsea now has 56 points, extending their lead at the top of the table to nine points. Liverpool now has 46 points.

Liverpool had all the play early on as Georginio Wijnaldum hammered an effort in on goal which Thibaut Courtois saved well.

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino linked up well in the final third early on but then Chelsea grew into the game.

First Eden Hazard raced clear and set up Victor Moses but his shot was blocked and then came a moment of magic to put the Blues 1-0 up.

Chelsea won a free kick 25 yards out and Luiz strode up to the ball and hammered home a free kick in off the post. 1-0 to Chelsea but replays showed that Liverpool’s goalkeeper Mignolet was looking the wrong way and wasn’t ready for the effort.

After that Luiz almost got on the end of a Willian free kick at the back post to make it 2-0 and Chelsea looked far more dangerous as the first half came to a close.

Liverpool looked brighter in the second half and Firmino missed a sitter in the 49th minute. A surge forward from Liverpool saw Marcos Alonso slid in to make a challenge but the ball inadvertently played in Firmino but he panicked and shanked an effort over from eight yards out.

At the other end Moses then bundled his way through and his shot hit the near post before going wide. A let off for Liverpool after yet another sloppy defensive mistake.

Just before the hour mark Liverpool were level as Jordan Henderson‘s cross found James Milner at the back post and he nodded the ball back across goal and Wijnladum reacted first to a deflection to head home. 1-1. Game on.

Drama ensued late on as Joel Matip brought down Costa in the box but Chelsea’s striker saw his spot kick saved brilliantly by Mignolet in front of the Kop.

Late on Pedro went close twice as Henderson blocked his first effort and then the Spaniard curled another just wide, while at the other end Firmino headed straight at Courtois as he spurned another golden chance.

Chelsea were the happier team with the draw as Conte punched the air with delight at the final whistle. Combined with Arsenal and Tottenham both slipping up on Tuesday, this was another big point for the Blues.

