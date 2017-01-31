More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United (L) speaks to Wayne Rooney of Manchester United (R) during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2016 in West Bromwich, England.
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Mourinho confirms Rooney to finish season at Man Utd, not in China

By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

There will be no transfer deadline day fireworks at Old Trafford, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho — none of the arriving nor departing variety.

With Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay having already left the club this month, the Red Devils would have to strengthen the squad before further depleting it just past the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League season. That means, of course, that Wayne Rooney, who’s been linked with a big-money move to China in recent months, isn’t going anywhere (for now) — quotes from the Guardian:

“We don’t have players in, we don’t have players out, we lost two players from the squad. You can say Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin did not play a lot, but the reality is they played some matches, and when they did, others didn’t, and when they played, others were rested. When Schneiderlin played, it meant [Paul] Pogba, [Michael] Carrick or [Ander] Herrera didn’t.

“You lose players sometimes it does not look important because they were not first-choice players, but in the end they’re important if someone is going to have a difficult season. I hope that’s us and we’re in the cup competitions.”

Having made just 16 appearances (eight starts) in the PL this season, speculation over Rooney’s future isn’t likely to cease anytime soon. This is one we’ll undoubtedly find ourselves revisiting in the summer.

China lands another one: This time it’s Pato off to CSL

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - DECEMBER 12: Alexandre Pato of Villarreal CF in action during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at El Madrigal stadium on December 12, 2016 in Villarreal, Spain.
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 31, 2017, 11:16 AM EST

BEIJING (AP) Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato has signed with Tianjin Quanjian, the latest major acquisition by the Chinese Super League.

Pato posted on Twitter Monday that he was “very happy” to join Quanjian from Spanish club Villarreal. Tianjin did not immediately confirm a report in Chinese state media that his transfer fee was $19.3 million.

The 27-year-old Pato scored six goals in 24 appearances for Villarreal after playing just twice during a disappointing loan spell at English giants Chelsea. He has been in and out of Villarreal’s starting lineup amid rumors of a transfer to China.

Quanjian, promoted to China’s Super League after winning the second tier last year, also acquired Belgium’s Axel Witsel this month and is coached by former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro.

Other prominent players lured to China include Brazilians Hulk, Oscar, Ramires and Paulinho, Colombian striker Jackson Martinez and Argentines Ezequiel Lavezzi and Carlos Tevez.

China has spent heavily to bring in international stars and build up its football infrastructure at all age levels, with the stated goal of producing a national team capable of winning the World Cup by 2050. The big contracts handed out by its clubs have raised some alarm among major European clubs that previously had no rival in signing the world’s top talent.

And skepticism is starting to grow in China. The governing body of Chinese soccer announced Jan. 16 that it would reduce the number of foreigners allowed to appear at any given time for a club from four to three, along with other steps targeting “recent irrational investments by clubs, high-figure transfer fees and salaries paid to domestic and international athletes and other issues.”

DONE DEALS (so far): Early deals on transfer deadline day

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Andrea Ranocchia of Internazionale looks on during the UEFA Europa League Group K match between Southampton FC and FC Internazionale Milano at St Mary's Stadium on November 3, 2016 in Southampton, England.
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 8:30 AM EST

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

The following deals have already been completed and confirmed, as of 8:30 a.m. ET…

  • A pair of Toffees, Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo (for a combined fee of more than $10 million), have traded Goodison Park for the Stadium of Light, where they’ll rejoin former Everton boss David Moyes, now in charge of relegation-threatened Sunderland. Fellow former Toffees to also move to Wearside this season include Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe.
  • Hull City have acquired 28-year-old center back Andrea Ranocchia, via loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

  • Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace striker Emmanuel Adebayor (free agent) has signed for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.
  • Former Newcastle United and Chelsea striker Demba Ba will join Adebayor in Turkey, where the 31-year-old has opted for a return to Besiktas, on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenua.

Arsenal, USMNT’s Zelalem joins VVV Venlo on loan

Gedion Zelalem, USMNT U-23s
Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 8:12 AM EST

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

For the second straight season, Gedion Zelalem has a new (temporary) home.

Arsenal have loaned the 20-year-old midfielder to Dutch side VVV Venlo until the end of the current season. Playing time has been harder to come by at this point of Zelalem’s career than many — including the player himself — might have hoped, thus another loan for a young player still with a long way to go in his development.

Venlo currently sit top of the Netherlands’ second division, four points clear of second, with promotion to the Eridivisie very much the target this season.

The last six months have seen momentum behind Zelalem dissipate quickly. Following a mostly successful loan spell to Rangers last season, the German-born American international has failed to make the next step in his career, which would be to push for a place in Arsenal’s first team. A permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium seems likely this summer.

Transfer rumor roundup: Sakho finally off? Payet money to be spent

International Champions Cup 2014 - Manchester City v Liverpool
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 7:44 AM EST

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

Mamadou Sakho is expected to leave Liverpool at some point on Tuesday, though the club reportedly don’t intend to part with the 26-year-old center back for anything less than $25 million. Crystal Palace, Southampton, Sevilla and Galatasaray have all been linked with the French international who is yet to make a single appearance this season.

Moussa Dembele‘s move from Celtic to Chelsea is said to be off, for now at least, as the 20-year-old has been told by his current club he’ll be going nowhere on Tuesday. The Blues were linked with a nearly $40-million move for the striker (scorer of 20 goals in 38 games this season).

West Ham United have a cool $31 million to spend following Dimitri Payet‘s return to Marseille, and they’re reportedly considering a big of $19 million for 24-year-old Brentford striker Scott Hogan. With 14 goals scored in 25 games this season, Hogan currently sits fifth in the race for the Championship’s Golden Boot.

Sunderland have reportedly offered nearly $10 million to Leicester City in exchange for want-away striker Leonardo Ulloa.

Today’s possibilities are endless for Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez, who is reportedly deep in discussions with the club regarding his future. Saints’ signing of Manolo Gabbiadini is expected to become official today, which leaves Rodriguez’s future uncertain. West Bromwich Albion have long been interested, for a fee of $13 million.

Palace are reportedly also close to completing the $16-million signing of 25-year-old Olympiacos captain and Serbian international goalkeeper Luka Milivojevic.

Hull City were thought to be close to a deal for 21-year-old Angers striker Nicolas Pepe — a much-needed replacement following the sale of Robert Snodgrass to West Ham United — until Newcastle United entered the race. The winner will part with nearly $10 million.