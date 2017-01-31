Mourinho confirms Rooney to finish season at Man Utd, not in China

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

There will be no transfer deadline day fireworks at Old Trafford, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho — none of the arriving nor departing variety.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Saturday | Friday ]

With Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay having already left the club this month, the Red Devils would have to strengthen the squad before further depleting it just past the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League season. That means, of course, that Wayne Rooney, who’s been linked with a big-money move to China in recent months, isn’t going anywhere (for now) — quotes from the Guardian:

[ DONE DEALS: All the deadline-day deals done so far ]

“We don’t have players in, we don’t have players out, we lost two players from the squad. You can say Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin did not play a lot, but the reality is they played some matches, and when they did, others didn’t, and when they played, others were rested. When Schneiderlin played, it meant [Paul] Pogba, [Michael] Carrick or [Ander] Herrera didn’t. “You lose players sometimes it does not look important because they were not first-choice players, but in the end they’re important if someone is going to have a difficult season. I hope that’s us and we’re in the cup competitions.”

[ MORE: Four things to look forward to in midweek PL games ]

Having made just 16 appearances (eight starts) in the PL this season, speculation over Rooney’s future isn’t likely to cease anytime soon. This is one we’ll undoubtedly find ourselves revisiting in the summer.

Follow @AndyEdMLS