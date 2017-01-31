Premier League AT HALF: Arsenal trails by 2 at home; Luiz scores

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Six matches have hit halftime, while a seventh is minutes away as the Premier League hosts another batch of midweek matches.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

So far the eye-opener of the bunch is at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal has not shown well on Deadline Day.

Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

James Morrison scored against his former team, only to see Alvaro Negredo put the hosts on level terms.

Arsenal 0-2 Watford

What’s happening here? Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney put their names on the scoresheet before the match was 20 minutes old at the Emirates Stadium.

Burnley 0-0 Leicester City

Not much cooking at Turf Moor.

Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

The Black Cats have had their chances against Michel Vorm, who has held tough up to this point.

Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace

The Eagles came out lively, but we continue to await our first goal at the Vitality Stadium.

Swansea City 1-0 Southampton

Alfie Mawson! The oft-maligned center back summer signing has given Paul Clement‘s side another Premier League lead. Will it last?

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

David Luiz has netted a free kick as the Blues attempt to wring any hopes of a title from Liverpool.

