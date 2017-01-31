More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Younes Kaboul (C) of Watford celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mate Tom Cleverley (2nd L) during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford at Emirates Stadium on January 31, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Premier League AT HALF: Arsenal trails by 2 at home; Luiz scores

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

Six matches have hit halftime, while a seventh is minutes away as the Premier League hosts another batch of midweek matches.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

So far the eye-opener of the bunch is at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal has not shown well on Deadline Day.

 

Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

James Morrison scored against his former team, only to see Alvaro Negredo put the hosts on level terms.

Arsenal 0-2 Watford

What’s happening here? Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney put their names on the scoresheet before the match was 20 minutes old at the Emirates Stadium.

Burnley 0-0 Leicester City

Not much cooking at Turf Moor.

Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

The Black Cats have had their chances against Michel Vorm, who has held tough up to this point.

Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace

The Eagles came out lively, but we continue to await our first goal at the Vitality Stadium.

Swansea City 1-0 Southampton

Alfie Mawson! The oft-maligned center back summer signing has given Paul Clement‘s side another Premier League lead. Will it last?

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

David Luiz has netted a free kick as the Blues attempt to wring any hopes of a title from Liverpool.

VIDEO: Luiz bamboozles Mignolet with stunning free kick

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2017, 3:53 PM EST

David Luiz, you are a naughty man.

Luiz, 29, scored a stunning free kick to put Chelsea 1-0 up at Liverpool on Tuesday in the pouring rain at Anfield.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

The Brazilian defender scored his first PL goal in over four years in stunning fashion but plenty of questions will be aimed at Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

As Luiz strode up to the ball and sent a dipping shot off the post, Mignolet still appeared to be setting up his wall and was looking the wrong way.

That just about sums Liverpool up at the moment as they’re heading towards a fourth-straight home defeat in 10 days.

Click play on the video above to see Luiz’s stunner.

Burnley signs Robbie Brady from Norwich for club record fee

BELGRADE, SERBIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Robbie Brady (R) of Ireland in action against Nemanja Gudelj (L) of Serbia during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Serbia and Ireland at stadium Rajko Mitic on September 5, 2016 in Belgrade. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

Burnley has signed left-sided player Robbie Brady from Norwich City for a club record fee.’

The money, believed to be around $12 million, sends the ex-Hull City man to Turf Moor to aid in Burnley’s top-half push.

Brady plays left mid primarily, but can also handle left back.

[ MORE: Watford sells Ighalo to China ]

A former Manchester United Academy prospect who managed a lone League Cup appearance for the Red Devils, Brady has six goals and five assists in 79 Premier League appearances.

He’s been deadly in the Championship, though, particularly in service. He has 11 goals and 20 assists.

Brady has 31 caps and 7 goals for Ireland.

Watch Live, Stream: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Diego Costa of Chelsea (19) celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2017, 2:18 PM EST

Liverpool host Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) knowing the equation is simple.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side must win to keep their title hopes alive and if Chelsea win then they’ll pull 13 points clear of the Reds.

[ STREAM: Live, Liverpool-Chelsea ] 

A victory for Liverpool would not only give themselves a fighting change in the title race but also breath life into the seasons of Arsenal, Tottenham and both Manchester clubs as they scramble to keep pace with Chelsea.

In team news Liverpool have Sadio Mane on the bench after he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. Chelsea is at full strength in their 3-4-3 formation which has proved so successful since they switched to it in late September.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Mane, Origi, Sturridge

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi

Watch Live: Six games kick off at 2:45pm; Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester all in mix

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2017, 2:05 PM EST

Six Premier League games are coming your way at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Arsenal host Watford, Bournemouth clash with Crystal Palace, Sunderland welcome Tottenham, while Burnley host Leicester, Southampton head to Swansea and Middlesbrough welcome West Brom.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 2:45 p.m. ET window.

There will be a feature game on “Goal Rush” but as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all six games at 2:45 p.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Tottenham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM