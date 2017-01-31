Premier League roundup: Big boys all drop points

Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney put their names on the score sheet before the match was 20 minutes old at the Emirates Stadium, and the out-of-sorts Gunners could only find a 58th minute goal from Alex Iwobi in failing to take advantage of Chelsea’s draw with Liverpool. Speaking of Chelsea, a trip to Stamford Bridge is next for the Gunners.
The Clarets dominated this one, though their game-winner came via a goal that shouldn’t have counted on the scoreboard. Sam Vokes handled the ball off a corner kick before slotting it home, but Mike Dean didn’t see the offense.
The Eagles came out lively, and took the lead through Scott Dann before Christian Benteke‘s first Premier League goal since Dec. 10 lifted Sam Allardyce to his first win as Palace boss. The Eagles, however, remain in the drop zone because…
…Alfie Mawson! The oft-maligned center back summer signing gave Paul Clement‘s side another Premier League lead, and Gylfi Sigurdsson made sure Swans didn’t die when Shane Long briefly equalized at the Liberty Stadium. Swansea remains two points clear of the drop zone, and its 21 points are level with 15th place Middlesbrough and 16th place Leicester City.
Out: Oscar (Shanghai SIPG), John Mikel Obi (Tianjin TEDA), Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough), Dion Conroy (Swindon Town), Marco Van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven, loan), Jay Dasilva (Charlton, loan), Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town, loan), Fankaty Dabo (Swindon Town, loan), Charlie Colkett (Swindon Town, loan), Fikayo Tomori (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan), Mukhtar Ali (Vitesse Arnhem, loan)
Out: Tom Carroll (Swansea City), Anton Walkes (Atlanta United, loan), Ryan Loft (Stevenage, loan), Shayon Harrison (Yeovil Town, loan), Connor Ogilvie (Stevenage, loan), Luke Amos (Southend United, loan).
There is no official confirmation from Crystal Palace yet but it has been widely reported that Mamadou Sakho has arrived from Liverpool on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Sakho, 26, was frozen out at Liverpool after falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp during their preseason of the U.S. and he had been linked with a move to Southampton, Sevilla, Swansea and Galatsaray throughout the window.
However, the French international defender is set to arrive at Selhurst Park on loan until the end of the season with Liverpool not getting the $26 million fee they wanted but instead getting a $2.7 million loan fee and all of Sakho’s wages paid up, according to the BBC.
Holding midfielder Luka Milivojevic has definitely completed his move from Olympiakos to Palace for an undisclosed fee.
The Serbian international, 25, lands at Palace with UEFA Champions League experience and below he tells Palace fans what they can expect.
