Premier League roundup: Big boys all drop points

The Top Four teams in the Premier League table picked up a total of three points on Tuesday, opening the door for Manchester United and Manchester City to make the race a bit more snug.

Man City is off to West Ham United on Wednesday, while Manchester United hosts a Hull City side which saw its three closest competitors gain points in the race to avoid relegation on Tuesday.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea — RECAP

David Luiz netted a free kick early, catching Simon Mignolet by surprise, but Georginio Wijnaldum provided an equalizer before Mignolet stopped a late Diego Costa penalty kick to save a point for the Reds.

Arsenal 1-2 Watford — RECAP

Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney put their names on the score sheet before the match was 20 minutes old at the Emirates Stadium, and the out-of-sorts Gunners could only find a 58th minute goal from Alex Iwobi in failing to take advantage of Chelsea’s draw with Liverpool. Speaking of Chelsea, a trip to Stamford Bridge is next for the Gunners.

Burnley 1-0 Leicester City — RECAP

The Clarets dominated this one, though their game-winner came via a goal that shouldn’t have counted on the scoreboard. Sam Vokes handled the ball off a corner kick before slotting it home, but Mike Dean didn’t see the offense.

Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur — RECAP

Spurs could’ve moved to within seven points of Chelsea, but couldn’t find finish against a Black Cats side which had the hatches battened down at the Stadium of Light.

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace — RECAP

The Eagles came out lively, and took the lead through Scott Dann before Christian Benteke‘s first Premier League goal since Dec. 10 lifted Sam Allardyce to his first win as Palace boss. The Eagles, however, remain in the drop zone because…

Swansea City 2-1 Southampton — RECAP

…Alfie Mawson! The oft-maligned center back summer signing gave Paul Clement‘s side another Premier League lead, and Gylfi Sigurdsson made sure Swans didn’t die when Shane Long briefly equalized at the Liberty Stadium. Swansea remains two points clear of the drop zone, and its 21 points are level with 15th place Middlesbrough and 16th place Leicester City.

Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP

James Morrison scored against his former team, only to see Alvaro Negredo put the hosts on level terms. There wasn’t much to like in the final 70 minutes.

