Premier League Wednesday preview: Manchester rising?

It’d be too dramatic to call Wednesday something snappy like “Manchester’s Last Stand”, but it’s difficult to ignore how important the day could be for the fortunes of the city’s two Premier League giants.
With Chelsea drawing Liverpool, Arsenal losing to Watford, and Spurs drawing Sunderland, the Premier League’s Top Four collected a total of three points, waving Manchester United and Manchester City toward the open door that leads to the Top Four.
While neither side can finish the day any higher than fifth — City could pass Liverpool if it beat West Ham by 10 — creeping to the precipice would feel just fine for managers Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.
West Ham United vs. Manchester City — 2:45 p.m. EDT
City starts 15 minutes before its crosstown rivals, and faces a side it blasted 5-0 in the FA Cup last month. But Slaven Bilic‘s Irons aren’t pushovers, and have been making moves up the table since a dreadful start to the season.
The visitors will be within a point of second if they can manage to beat West Ham, maybe even scrounging up a bit of title hope considering Chelsea remains on its schedule. But it all starts with the Hammers, who will likely hand debuts to Jose Fonte and Robert Snodgrass.
Manchester United vs. Hull City — 3 p.m. EDT
The red side of Manchester can move to within a win of second and two points of fourth by besting the Tigers, who barely resemble the club that begin the Premier League campaign. Full marks to Marco Silva, but he’ll only be thinking that the three teams above him in the relegation battle all snared at least a point on Tuesday.
Stoke City vs. Everton — 3 p.m. EDT
Another big debut is coming at the Britannia Stadium, where Saido Berahino will pull on the red and white for the first time. Stoke and Everton both would like to shake the midtable label at some point, and showing superiority in this one would be a good start. Seventh place Everton opens the day with a eight-point advantage over 10th place Stoke.
Chelsea: C – The Blues brought back Ake and kept hold of Begovic and Diego Costa, plus they sold Oscar for an astronomical fee. Conte didn’t get the experienced striker he wanted as cover for Costa but that was the only stumbling block. Overall the squad was trimmed significantly and the Costa situation was handled. For now…
Hull: D – Hard to know how this will go for Hull. They sold Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass for big money and Marco Silva has brought in plenty of unfamiliar faces. Evandro, Niasse and Omar Elabdellaoui have already made a big impact, while Ranocchia and N’Diaye have quality pedigree. Did the Tigers really need to sell Snodgrass, their top scorer, now?
Liverpool: C – Jurgen Klopp should have moved for a central defender in the window but there was a lack of quality out there in January. No incomings at all tells us that Klopp is happy with his squad. They are in the top four mix and have trimmed their squad accordingly.
Manchester City: C – Another big club which didn’t really do anything. Gabriel Jesus finally joined but that deal was done in the summer. Surely Pep Guardiola had to buy some new defenders in January? If he had done, they could have kicked on and mounted a title challenge. Now it’s all about the top four or bust.
Manchester United: C – See above. United didn’t really need much in January and managed to move on some of their fringe players such as Memphis and Schneiderlin for big money. Job done. Like City and Liverpool, their long-term target remains a top-class center back.
Middlesbrough: F – A really bad window for Boro. They brought in Gestede, Bamford and Guedioura who are all solid players but they needed extra quality in attack. You can understand why manager Aitor Karanka looks so frustrated at the Riverside. Deals for Snodgrass, Bojan and Jese Rordiguez fell through to compound their misery.
Sunderland: F – It turned in to a bit of a nightmare window for the Black Cats. It’s obvious David Moyes didn’t have much money to spend and he’s lent on his old clubs to bring in Gibson, Oviedo and Lescott. Losing Van Aanholt was a blow and Sunderland really need to spend big on strikers to help Jermain Defoe. A potentially fatal decision not to strengthen this month with relegation looming.
Swansea City: B – Really good window for the Swans who have have added four key starters in Olsson, Carroll, Narsingh and Ayew. Three wins in four games in January also helps with Paul Clement‘s new-look squad. Keeping hold of key players like Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente was also key.
Tottenham Hotspur: C – Another meh window for a big club. Spurs have had a few defensive injuries but they have cover. With an expensive new stadium to pay for this was always going to be a quiet window.
West Bromwich Albion: C – Jake Livermore was a surprise buy considering all of the midfielders the Baggies already have. Another striker was high on their list to replace Berahino but they couldn’t quite get Jay Rodriguez.
Out: Oscar (Shanghai SIPG), John Mikel Obi (Tianjin TEDA), Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough), Dion Conroy (Swindon Town), Marco Van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven, loan), Jay Dasilva (Charlton, loan), Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town, loan), Fankaty Dabo (Swindon Town, loan), Charlie Colkett (Swindon Town, loan), Fikayo Tomori (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan), Mukhtar Ali (Vitesse Arnhem, loan)
Out: Tom Carroll (Swansea City), Anton Walkes (Atlanta United, loan), Ryan Loft (Stevenage, loan), Shayon Harrison (Yeovil Town, loan), Connor Ogilvie (Stevenage, loan), Luke Amos (Southend United, loan).